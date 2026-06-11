The Secret Behind The Success Of WeGovy - Inside Novo Nordisk (Podcast)

In this episode, leadership advisor Tune Hein discusses with our host Hanane Fathi Roswall the findings in his new book “Inside Wegovy”. Drawing from his five-year experience as an internal specialist at Novo Nordisk, Tune provides a revealing view inside one of the world's most valuable companies during the introduction of Wegovy to the market.

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In this episode, leadership advisor Tune Hein discusses with our host Hanane Fathi Roswall the findings in his new book “Inside Wegovy”. Drawing from his five-year experience as an internal specialist at Novo Nordisk, Tune provides a revealing view inside one of the world's most valuable companies during the introduction of Wegovy to the market.

We unpack 10 beliefs underpinning the trajectory of Novo Nordisk that have led to their approach to scaling through mastering processes, their prioritisation of specialist-led management over rigid KPIs, and their choice of the power of internal human networks over strict organisational systems.

Tune also gives his take on the future stakes for Novo Nordisk in the obesity drug market.

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