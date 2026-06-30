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30 June 2026

Investing In Portugal: Why It’s No Longer Just About Markets

DG
Dixcart Group Limited

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Dixcart provides effective wealth preservation solutions. We has been providing professional expertise to individuals and their families for nearly fifty years. Professional services include setting up and managing family offices, and structuring, establishing and managing companies. We are an independent group.
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For decades, wealth management followed a familiar script: diversify, balance equities with bonds, and track global markets.
Portugal Corporate/Commercial Law
Lionel de Freitas
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For decades, wealth management followed a familiar script: diversify, balance equities with bonds, and track global markets.

You can also view our guide as featured in The Portugal News, which you can view here: The Portugal News – ePaper Edition 1627

At Dixcart Portugal, we understand that modern wealth planning often extends beyond traditional investment. We support internationally mobile individuals and families with a coordinated approach across residency, tax, and long-term structuring, helping you make informed decisions with clarity and confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lionel de Freitas
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