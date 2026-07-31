Changes To Malta’s Beneficial Ownership Reporting Framework

Malta introduces additional beneficial ownership disclosure requirements to strengthen transparency and align with evolving EU anti-money laundering standards. Legal Notice 184 of 2026 expands the information companies...

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Malta introduces additional beneficial ownership disclosure requirements to strengthen transparency and align with evolving EU anti-money laundering standards.

Legal Notice 184 of 2026 came into force on 10 July 2026 and introduced amendments to the Companies Act (Register of Beneficial Owners) Regulations. The amendments form part of Malta’s continued alignment with the EU anti-money laundering framework and are intended to strengthen the accuracy, transparency and accessibility of beneficial ownership information.

The changes are relevant to Maltese companies and commercial partnerships, particularly in relation to the information recorded and filed with the Malta Business Registry in respect of beneficial owners.

Key changes at a Glance

Prior to the amendments, entities were required to provide basic identifying information relating to each beneficial owner, including their name, date of birth, nationality, country of residence, identification document details and the nature and extent of their beneficial interest.

Legal Notice 184 of 2026 introduces additional beneficial ownership disclosure requirements. Beneficial ownership filings must now also include:

the beneficial owner’s place of birth;

the beneficial owner’s residential address; and

the details of any nominee shareholder arrangements, where applicable.

Companies are also expected to take a more active approach in identifying individuals who may exercise control through means other than direct or indirect shareholding. This includes considering whether control may arise through arrangements or structures which are not immediately apparent from the company’s share register.

The amendments also introduce a wider package of reforms, including:

enhanced obligations on companies to identify individuals exercising indirect control over an entity;

a new Form BO4 – Declaration on Beneficial Owners;

a simplified regime for simple ownership structures; and

a revised framework relating to access to beneficial ownership information.

Practical impact for companies

Companies should review their beneficial ownership records and internal onboarding procedures to ensure that the newly required information is being collected and maintained. Particular attention should be given to nominee arrangements, indirect ownership or control, and whether the company may fall within the simplified regime.

How we can help

Grant Thornton can assist with:

reviewing your company’s existing beneficial ownership records;

assessing whether additional information is required under the amended Regulations;

identifying nominee arrangements or indirect control structures;

determining whether the simplified regime may apply; and

preparing and submitting the relevant beneficial ownership filings with the Malta Business Registry, where applicable.

Contact us today to see how we can support your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.