Breach Of Contract Claims In Cyprus: Remedies, Damages And Time Limits

Contracts govern nearly every commercial and private transaction in Cyprus, from business relationships to property sales. When one party fails to perform, performs inadequately, or refuses to honour obligations, the other may have a claim for breach of contract. However, establishing a breach is only part of the issue—determining whether a legally enforceable contract existed, what obligations arose, whether termination is justified, what losses were caused, and which remedies are available requires

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Contracts form part of almost every commercial and private transaction. They govern relationships between businesses and customers, suppliers and service providers, contractors and clients, landlords and tenants, property buyers and sellers, shareholders and many others.

When one party fails to perform what was agreed, performs inadequately or refuses to honour its obligations altogether, the other party may have a claim for breach of contract.

Under Cyprus law, however, establishing that a contract has been breached is only part of the issue. It is also necessary to determine whether a legally enforceable contract existed, precisely what obligations arose under it, whether the breach was sufficiently serious to justify termination, what losses were caused by the breach and which remedies are legally available.

The procedural steps taken before court proceedings are also important. Under the Civil Procedure Rules applicable to new civil proceedings since 1 September 2023, parties must ordinarily comply with the applicable pre-action procedure, exchange sufficient information about their respective positions and make genuine efforts to resolve disputes before resorting to litigation, subject to recognised exceptions.

This article provides an overview of breach of contract claims in Cyprus, including contractual obligations, termination, damages, specific performance, limitation periods, pre-action requirements and the court process.

What Constitutes a Legally Binding Contract in Cyprus?

The principal legislation governing contracts in Cyprus is the Contract Law, Cap. 149.

A contract does not necessarily have to be contained in a lengthy written document signed by both parties. Subject to specific statutory requirements applicable to particular types of transactions, contracts may be made in writing, orally, partly in writing and partly orally, or may in certain circumstances be inferred from the conduct of the parties.

Broadly speaking, an enforceable contractual relationship requires an agreement between parties who have legal capacity to contract, free consent, lawful consideration and a lawful object.

In practice, disputes frequently arise not only over whether a contract existed, but also over its precise terms.

For example, one party may rely on a signed agreement while the other argues that it was subsequently varied through emails, messages, oral discussions or the parties’ conduct. In other cases, parties may have conducted business for years without a detailed formal contract, leaving the Court to determine their respective obligations by examining invoices, correspondence, previous dealings and conduct.

For this reason, one of the first steps in any breach of contract dispute is usually to identify:

what agreement existed between the parties;

the express and, where applicable, implied terms of that agreement;

what each party was required to do;

whether any conditions had to be satisfied before performance became due;

whether the agreement was subsequently varied; and

whether the contract contained provisions dealing with notice, termination, liability, governing law or dispute resolution.

The absence of a signed formal agreement does not necessarily mean that there is no enforceable contract.

What Is a Breach of Contract?

A breach of contract occurs when a party fails, without lawful justification, to perform an obligation imposed by the contract.

Breaches can take many forms.

A straightforward example is non-payment. A business supplies goods or provides services in accordance with an agreement, but the customer fails to pay the agreed amount when it becomes due.

Other common examples include:

failure to deliver goods or services;

defective or incomplete performance;

failure to complete work within an agreed period;

failure to transfer property or other assets as agreed;

breach of confidentiality obligations;

breach of exclusivity or other restrictive provisions, where legally enforceable;

failure to comply with agreed specifications;

wrongful termination of an agreement;

refusal to perform remaining contractual obligations; or

failure to pay commissions, professional fees or other contractual sums.

Not every breach has the same legal consequences.

Some breaches may entitle the innocent party principally to compensation. Others may be sufficiently serious to justify termination of the contract as well as a claim for damages.

The wording of the agreement and the nature and consequences of the breach are therefore important.

Does Every Breach Give the Right to Terminate the Contract?

No.

One of the most important issues in contractual disputes is whether the breach gives the innocent party a right to terminate the contract or merely a right to pursue another remedy, such as damages.

A sufficiently serious breach going to the root of the contractual relationship may justify termination. A contract may also expressly provide a right of termination following particular breaches or events.

By contrast, a relatively minor breach will not necessarily entitle the innocent party to treat the entire agreement as terminated.

This distinction is important because wrongful termination may itself amount to a breach of contract.

A party should therefore be cautious before sending a notice purporting to terminate an agreement. If there was no legal or contractual right to terminate, the party attempting to terminate may itself become liable.

The position can be particularly sensitive where the parties have continuing obligations, such as under construction contracts, distribution agreements, service agreements, commercial leases or long-term supply arrangements.

Before termination, it may be necessary to consider:

whether the relevant obligation has actually been breached;

the seriousness and consequences of the breach;

whether the breach is capable of remedy;

whether notice must first be given;

whether a contractual cure period applies;

whether time was intended to be of the essence;

whether previous conduct may affect the right to rely on the breach; and

whether the contract specifies a particular termination procedure.

Termination for breach should also be distinguished from rescission. Rescission may arise in different circumstances, including certain cases where a contract is voidable because consent was affected by matters such as misrepresentation, fraud, coercion or undue influence.

The legal basis and consequences of the two remedies are not necessarily the same.

What Happens When a Contractual Deadline Is Missed?

The legal effect of delay depends on the terms and circumstances of the contract.

Under Cyprus contract law, where a party has promised to perform an obligation by a specified time and time was intended to be of the essence, failure to perform within that time may entitle the innocent party to treat the relevant contract or unperformed part as voidable, subject to the applicable legal principles and circumstances.

Where time was not intended to be of the essence, delay does not necessarily give an automatic right to terminate, although compensation may be recoverable for loss caused by the delay.

This distinction can be important in construction agreements, sale agreements, commercial transactions and contracts involving delivery or performance by a particular date.

The fact that a contract specifies a date does not necessarily mean that any delay automatically entitles the other party to terminate. The wording of the agreement, the nature of the transaction and the conduct of the parties must all be considered.

What Remedies Are Available for Breach of Contract in Cyprus?

The appropriate remedy depends on the nature of the contract, the type and seriousness of the breach and the loss suffered.

The principal remedies may include damages, termination and, in appropriate circumstances, specific performance or injunctive relief.

1. Damages

Damages are the most common remedy for breach of contract.

Their purpose is generally compensatory. In broad terms, the aim is to compensate the innocent party for legally recoverable loss caused by the breach.

A successful claimant does not automatically receive whatever amount is claimed. The claimant must establish the loss and demonstrate the necessary legal connection between that loss and the breach.

2. Termination

Where the breach is sufficiently serious, or where the contract provides an applicable right of termination, the innocent party may be entitled to terminate the contractual relationship.

Termination may release the parties from future performance, but it does not necessarily extinguish rights that have already accrued.

A party may therefore, depending on the circumstances, lawfully terminate a contract and also pursue damages resulting from the breach.

Because an unjustified termination may itself constitute a breach, legal advice should be obtained before taking this step in significant disputes.

3. Specific Performance

In certain cases, damages may not provide an adequate remedy and a party may seek an order requiring the other party to perform a contractual obligation.

Specific performance is not automatically available simply because a contract has been breached. Its availability depends on the nature of the obligation, the circumstances of the case and the applicable legal and equitable principles.

It may be particularly relevant where the subject matter of the contract is unique and monetary compensation would not adequately address the consequences of non-performance.

Contracts involving the sale of immovable property in Cyprus are also subject to a specific statutory framework. Purchasers may have important statutory rights, including in appropriate cases the possibility of seeking specific performance, where the relevant legal requirements have been satisfied.

Prompt legal advice is particularly important where a seller refuses to complete a property transaction, as statutory requirements and time limits may apply.

4. Injunctions and Interim Remedies

In some contractual disputes, waiting for a final judgment may not adequately protect the claimant.

Depending on the circumstances, urgent interim relief may be sought to preserve rights or prevent serious harm pending determination of the proceedings.

Interim measures may be relevant, for example, where there is a risk involving the disposal of assets, misuse of confidential information or other conduct requiring immediate restraint.

The requirements for obtaining interim relief are distinct from those governing the underlying breach of contract claim, and applications are highly dependent on the particular facts.

How Are Damages Calculated in a Breach of Contract Claim?

Section 73 of the Contract Law, Cap. 149 is central to claims for compensation following breach of contract.

In general terms, where a contract has been broken, the party suffering loss may recover compensation for loss or damage that naturally arose in the usual course of things from the breach, or which the parties knew, when entering into the contract, was likely to result from such a breach.

Compensation is not generally recoverable for loss that is too remote or indirect.

This means that a claimant must do more than establish that the defendant failed to comply with the contract. The claimant must also prove the resulting loss and establish that it falls within the categories of loss that are legally recoverable.

Depending on the circumstances, damages may include:

unpaid contractual sums;

the reasonable cost of rectifying defective work;

additional expenditure caused by the breach;

loss of profit;

loss resulting from delayed performance;

the difference between the contractual value and the value actually received; or

other financial losses sufficiently connected with the breach.

The appropriate measure of damages depends on the particular contract and circumstances.

The purpose of compensation is not generally to punish the party in breach or provide the claimant with an unjustified windfall. It is to compensate for loss that the law recognises as resulting from the breach.

Can Lost Profits Be Claimed?

Potentially, yes.

Loss of profit may be recoverable where it can be established with sufficient evidence that the profit would probably have been earned but for the breach and that the loss is not legally too remote.

However, claims for lost profits are often closely scrutinised.

A claimant cannot normally rely on a purely speculative estimate of what might have been earned. Depending on the circumstances, relevant evidence may include:

previous financial performance;

accounts and financial statements;

existing customer contracts or orders;

sales records;

market data;

contemporaneous business forecasts; and

expert accounting or financial evidence.

The more speculative the alleged profit, the more difficult it may be to establish the claim.

An established business with a clear trading history may generally have stronger evidence of probable lost profits than a newly established venture relying primarily on projections.

What Is the Duty to Mitigate Loss?

A person who suffers loss as a result of a breach of contract is generally expected to take reasonable steps to limit that loss.

This principle is commonly referred to as the duty to mitigate.

The innocent party cannot simply allow avoidable losses to increase unnecessarily and then expect the party in breach to compensate the entire amount.

For example, if a supplier wrongfully refuses to deliver readily available goods, the buyer may be expected, where reasonable, to obtain replacement goods elsewhere rather than allow losses to accumulate unnecessarily.

Similarly, where a service arrangement is wrongfully terminated, the affected party may need to take reasonable steps to secure an alternative arrangement where this can reasonably be done.

The standard is one of reasonableness. A claimant is not normally expected to take disproportionate risks or incur unreasonable expense merely to protect the party in breach.

Evidence of the steps taken following the breach can therefore be important when damages are assessed.

What If the Contract Specifies an Amount Payable for Breach?

Commercial contracts sometimes specify an amount payable if a particular breach occurs.

The existence of such a clause does not necessarily mean that the stated amount will automatically be awarded in full.

Cyprus contract law contains provisions dealing with contracts that specify a sum payable upon breach or contain a stipulation by way of penalty. The Court may award reasonable compensation within the applicable statutory framework and subject to the amount stipulated.

The legal effect of such clauses depends on their wording and circumstances.

Parties should therefore avoid assuming either that a contractual penalty provision is automatically unenforceable or, conversely, that the full amount stated in the contract will automatically be recovered.

What Evidence Is Important in a Breach of Contract Case?

Contract disputes are often determined as much by the available evidence as by the wording of the original agreement.

Relevant evidence may include:

the signed contract and any amendments;

emails and correspondence;

WhatsApp or other electronic messages;

invoices and receipts;

bank transfers and payment records;

purchase orders;

delivery records;

meeting notes;

photographs or videos;

expert reports;

records of complaints or notices of defects;

termination notices;

financial records showing losses; and

evidence of attempts to resolve the dispute.

Documents created at or around the time the relevant events occurred are often particularly important.

Parties should preserve relevant communications and documents as soon as a dispute arises. Deleting messages, losing records or conducting important negotiations entirely by telephone may make a later claim or defence more difficult to prove.

What If There Was Only an Oral Agreement?

An oral agreement may, in appropriate circumstances, constitute a legally binding contract in Cyprus, unless the law requires the particular type of agreement to comply with specific formalities.

The main difficulty is usually evidential.

Where the parties disagree about what was said, the Court may have to determine:

whether an agreement was actually reached;

what its terms were;

what price or consideration was agreed;

when performance was due; and

whether any additional conditions applied.

Contemporaneous evidence can become crucial.

Emails sent after a meeting, invoices issued in accordance with agreed terms, payments made, delivery of goods, performance of services and the subsequent conduct of the parties may all assist in establishing the existence and content of an agreement.

For significant transactions, a properly drafted written contract remains the safest approach.

What If the Other Party Says the Contract Is Invalid?

Not every document described as a contract is necessarily legally enforceable.

Issues may arise concerning:

lack of capacity;

absence of genuine or free consent;

illegality;

fraud;

misrepresentation;

coercion;

undue influence;

mistake;

uncertainty of essential terms; or

failure to comply with applicable statutory formalities.

Under the Contract Law, Cap. 149, free consent is an important element of a valid contractual relationship.

Depending on the circumstances, an agreement may be void, voidable or otherwise unenforceable. These distinctions matter because their legal consequences and available remedies can differ significantly.

For example, a party induced to enter into an agreement by an actionable misrepresentation may have remedies that differ from those arising in an ordinary claim for non-performance of a valid contract.

How Long Do You Have to Bring a Breach of Contract Claim in Cyprus?

Limitation periods are governed principally by the Limitation of Actionable Rights Law of 2012, Law 66(I)/2012, as amended.

As a general rule, an action founded on a contract is subject to a six-year limitation period. However, shorter limitation periods apply to certain categories of contractual claims. For example, claims relating to the agreed or reasonable remuneration of certain professionals and independent contractors may be subject to a three-year limitation period under section 7(2) of Law 66(I)/2012.

The applicable limitation period should therefore always be determined by reference to the particular nature of the claim.

Limitation should not be assessed simply by counting six years from the date on which the contract was signed.

The important question is generally when the relevant cause of action accrued.

Depending on the circumstances, this may be when payment became due and was not made, when a contractual obligation should have been performed, or when the relevant breach otherwise occurred.

The legislation also contains provisions that may affect the commencement, suspension or calculation of limitation periods in particular circumstances, including provisions relevant to matters such as fraud, concealment and mistake.

Different limitation rules may also apply where a claim falls within another legal category.

Limitation can therefore be a complex issue, particularly where there have been continuing obligations, multiple breaches or uncertainty about when the cause of action arose.

Anyone considering proceedings should obtain advice well before the apparent expiry of the relevant period. Waiting until the final weeks can create unnecessary risk.

What Should Happen Before a Breach of Contract Claim Is Filed in Court?

Before commencing civil proceedings in Cyprus, parties must ordinarily comply with the applicable pre-action procedure under the Civil Procedure Rules, subject to recognised exceptions.

The new Civil Procedure Rules, applicable to new civil proceedings from 1 September 2023, place substantially greater emphasis on the steps taken before a case reaches Court.

The purpose of the pre-action process is not simply to warn the other party that proceedings may be filed.

It is intended to enable the parties to exchange sufficient information to understand their respective positions, identify the real issues in dispute and consider whether the matter can be resolved without litigation.

Where a specific pre-action protocol applies to a particular category of dispute, that protocol should be followed. Where no specific protocol applies, the general pre-action framework is relevant.

In a breach of contract dispute, the prospective claimant will normally set out the basis of the claim in appropriate pre-action correspondence. Depending on the circumstances, this may include:

the contractual relationship relied upon;

the relevant contractual obligations;

the alleged breach;

the principal facts supporting the claim;

the loss suffered or remedy sought;

relevant supporting documents or information; and

a reasonable opportunity for the prospective defendant to respond.

The prospective defendant should then have the opportunity to state its position, including whether the claim is admitted or disputed and the basis of any defence or counterclaim.

The parties should also genuinely consider whether the dispute can be resolved without court proceedings.

Compliance with the applicable pre-action requirements is important. If proceedings are subsequently commenced, the Court may take a party’s failure to comply into account when exercising its case-management powers and when dealing with costs.

There are circumstances in which full pre-action compliance may not be possible or appropriate. These may include genuinely urgent cases, situations in which a limitation period is about to expire and there is insufficient time to complete the usual pre-action process, or where another sufficient reason justifies departure from the normal procedure.

In an ordinary contractual dispute, however, commencing proceedings without appropriate pre-action engagement should not normally be the first step.

Can a Breach of Contract Dispute Be Settled Without Going to Trial?

Yes. Many contractual disputes are resolved without a full trial.

The modern Civil Procedure Rules encourage parties to make genuine efforts to resolve disputes without unnecessarily resorting to or continuing litigation.

The pre-action stage is designed partly to allow the parties to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their respective positions and explore settlement before substantial court costs are incurred.

Settlement may be pursued through:

direct negotiations;

negotiations between lawyers;

without-prejudice settlement proposals;

mediation; or

another appropriate form of alternative dispute resolution.

The obligation to engage appropriately with the pre-action process and consider settlement does not mean that a party must accept an unreasonable proposal or abandon a legitimate claim.

Some contractual disputes cannot realistically be resolved without a judicial determination.

However, parties should approach litigation proportionately and should remain open to the possibility of settlement throughout the proceedings, rather than treating settlement as something that can only occur before a claim is filed.

A commercial settlement also does not necessarily amount to an admission of liability. Businesses frequently settle disputes because doing so provides certainty and avoids the cost, delay, management time and commercial disruption associated with continued litigation.

Any settlement should be recorded carefully.

Depending on the circumstances, a settlement agreement should address matters such as payment, timing, release of claims, legal costs, confidentiality where appropriate and the consequences of non-compliance.

How Are Breach of Contract Proceedings Conducted in Cyprus?

Where the applicable pre-action process has been followed and the dispute cannot be resolved, the claimant may commence proceedings before the competent Court.

The Civil Procedure Rules introduced a substantially more structured and actively managed approach to civil litigation in Cyprus from 1 September 2023.

The precise procedure depends on the nature, value and circumstances of the case.

A contractual claim will generally require the claimant to identify clearly the contractual relationship relied upon, the relevant contractual terms, the alleged breach and the remedy sought.

The defendant may dispute the existence or interpretation of the contract, deny the alleged breach, challenge the loss claimed or raise other legal or factual defences.

A defendant may also have a counterclaim arising from the same contractual relationship or related circumstances.

An important feature of the modern procedural regime is active case management by the Court.

The Court has powers to manage proceedings in accordance with the overriding objective, with emphasis on dealing with cases justly, efficiently and at proportionate cost.

Depending on the case, judicial case management may involve identifying the issues that genuinely require determination, controlling procedural steps and timetables, considering what evidence is necessary and ensuring that the complexity and cost of the proceedings remain proportionate to the dispute.

Documentary evidence is often particularly important in contractual litigation.

Depending on the issues, proceedings may also involve disclosure of relevant documents, witness evidence and expert evidence.

For example, a construction dispute may require technical expert evidence concerning allegedly defective work and the reasonable cost of rectification.

A substantial claim for lost profits may require accounting or other financial expert evidence.

Not every contractual case ultimately proceeds to a full trial. Settlement can occur at different stages of the proceedings, and parties should continue considering whether the dispute can be resolved without requiring a final judicial determination.

Can a Defendant Raise a Counterclaim?

Yes.

A defendant facing a breach of contract claim may have its own claim arising from the same contractual relationship or related circumstances.

For example, a contractor sued for delay may allege that the customer failed to make required payments or prevented completion of the work.

A supplier sued for defective goods may claim that invoices remain unpaid.

The existence of competing claims can significantly affect both litigation strategy and settlement negotiations.

It is therefore important to examine the entire contractual relationship rather than considering only the allegation contained in the initial claim or pre-action correspondence.

Can Legal Costs Be Recovered?

Legal costs in Cyprus civil proceedings are governed by the applicable procedural framework and are subject to the discretion of the Court.

As a general principle, the successful party may seek an order for costs against the unsuccessful party.

However, a successful litigant should not assume that every amount actually paid to its lawyers will necessarily be recovered from the opposing party.

The conduct of the parties can also be relevant.

Under the modern procedural regime, the Court may take into account matters including compliance with applicable pre-action requirements and the parties’ procedural conduct when exercising its powers in relation to case management and costs.

A party that fails without sufficient justification to comply with applicable pre-action requirements, acts unreasonably or causes unnecessary procedural steps or costs may therefore face adverse costs consequences.

The potential cost of litigation should be considered at an early stage together with:

the amount at stake;

the strength of the legal case;

the available evidence;

the likely complexity and duration of proceedings;

the possibility of settlement; and

the defendant’s ability to satisfy any eventual judgment.

Obtaining a favourable judgment is only part of the process.

If the unsuccessful party does not pay voluntarily, separate enforcement measures may be necessary. Winning a case against a defendant with no realistically recoverable assets may therefore have limited practical value.

What Should You Do When a Contract Has Been Breached?

Early action can make a significant difference to the outcome of a contractual dispute.

A party faced with an actual or suspected breach should generally:

Review the entire contract, including amendments and any terms incorporated by reference. Preserve emails, messages, invoices, payment records and other relevant evidence. Identify precisely which contractual obligation has allegedly been breached. Assess the financial loss and preserve evidence supporting that loss. Take reasonable steps to prevent avoidable losses from increasing. Check any contractual notice, termination and dispute-resolution provisions. Determine whether there is a proper legal basis to terminate before taking irreversible action. Check the applicable limitation period at an early stage. Consider whether urgent interim court protection is necessary. Comply with the applicable pre-action requirements before commencing proceedings, unless circumstances justify an exception. Consider settlement or another appropriate method of resolving the dispute before substantial litigation costs are incurred. Obtain legal advice before making significant admissions, terminating the agreement or commencing proceedings.

The first steps taken after a contractual relationship breaks down can have important legal consequences.

An unjustified termination, failure to preserve evidence, failure to mitigate loss or failure to comply with applicable procedural requirements may weaken an otherwise valid claim.

Early legal advice can help preserve the parties’ rights and determine whether the dispute is best resolved through negotiation, settlement or court proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I sue for breach of contract in Cyprus if there is no written agreement?

Potentially, yes.

A contract may in appropriate circumstances be oral or inferred from the parties’ conduct, unless specific legal formalities apply to the particular type of transaction.

The main difficulty is usually proving that an agreement existed and establishing its precise terms.

Emails, messages, invoices, payments and the conduct of the parties may all be relevant evidence.

How much compensation can I claim for breach of contract?

There is no standard amount.

Compensation depends on the loss caused by the breach, the terms of the contract and the legal principles governing recoverable damages.

The claimant must generally prove the loss with appropriate evidence. Loss that is too remote, indirect or speculative may not be recoverable.

Can I terminate a contract immediately if the other party breaches it?

Not necessarily.

Whether there is a right to terminate depends on the seriousness and nature of the breach, the terms of the agreement and the surrounding circumstances.

Some contracts also require notice or provide an opportunity to remedy a breach before termination.

Wrongful termination may itself constitute a breach of contract, so significant agreements should not normally be terminated without first considering the legal position carefully.

Can I recover lost profits?

Potentially.

Lost profits may be recoverable where they are sufficiently connected with the breach, are not legally too remote and can be established with adequate evidence.

Purely speculative claims are unlikely to succeed.

What is the limitation period for a breach of contract claim in Cyprus?

As a general rule, an action founded on a contract is subject to a six-year limitation period under the Limitation of Actionable Rights Law, Law 66(I)/2012, as amended. However, shorter limitation periods apply to certain categories of contractual claims. In particular, certain claims concerning the agreed or reasonable remuneration of professionals and independent contractors may be subject to a three-year limitation period.

Determining the applicable limitation period, when it begins to run and whether any statutory provisions affect its calculation therefore depends on the nature and circumstances of the particular claim.

Legal advice should be obtained well before the apparent expiry of the applicable limitation period.

Do I have to send a letter before starting a breach of contract case?

In ordinary cases, yes. The Civil Procedure Rules require compliance with the applicable pre-action procedure before proceedings are commenced, subject to recognised exceptions.

This involves more than simply sending a short demand for payment. The pre-action process is intended to allow the parties to understand each other’s positions, exchange relevant information and consider whether the dispute can be resolved without litigation.

Exceptions may apply, including in urgent cases, where limitation is imminent and there is insufficient time to complete the normal process, or where another sufficient reason exists.

Failure to comply with applicable pre-action requirements without proper justification may have procedural or costs consequences.

Does sending a pre-action letter stop the limitation period?

A claimant should not assume that sending a demand or pre-action letter, or entering into settlement negotiations, automatically stops or suspends the applicable limitation period.

Limitation should be considered separately, and proceedings should be commenced within the applicable period where necessary to protect the claim.

Can I claim damages and terminate the contract?

Potentially, yes.

Where there is a lawful right to terminate, termination may bring future contractual obligations to an end while preserving claims arising from breaches that have already occurred.

The precise consequences depend on the terms of the contract and the circumstances.

Can the Court force the other party to perform the contract?

In appropriate cases, specific performance or another form of court relief may be available.

Specific performance is not an automatic remedy for every breach. Its availability depends on the nature of the contract, the circumstances and any applicable legal or statutory requirements.

Do breach of contract cases always go to trial?

No.

Many contractual disputes are resolved through pre-action correspondence, negotiation, mediation or settlement.

Even after proceedings have commenced, settlement may remain possible and should continue to be considered where appropriate.

What if the other party has no assets?

This is an important practical consideration.

Obtaining a court judgment does not itself guarantee payment. If the unsuccessful party does not comply voluntarily, enforcement proceedings may be necessary.

Before substantial litigation costs are incurred, it may therefore be appropriate to consider the defendant’s financial position, available assets and realistic enforcement options.

Conclusion

Breach of contract disputes can range from relatively straightforward unpaid invoices to complex commercial litigation involving substantial financial losses, termination rights, competing contractual claims and urgent applications for court relief.

Establishing that a contract has been breached does not automatically determine the appropriate remedy.

The terms of the agreement, seriousness of the breach, evidence of loss, conduct of the parties, applicable limitation period and procedural requirements must all be considered.

The Civil Procedure Rules applicable to new civil proceedings since 1 September 2023 also place significant emphasis on the steps taken before litigation begins. Parties must ordinarily comply with the applicable pre-action procedure, exchange sufficient information to understand the dispute and make genuine efforts to determine whether proceedings can be avoided, subject to recognised exceptions.

Where litigation becomes necessary, cases are subject to active judicial case management with an emphasis on fairness, efficiency and proportionality.

Early legal advice can be particularly important where termination is contemplated, substantial losses are accumulating, limitation may be approaching, urgent interim protection may be required or there is uncertainty about the appropriate pre-action procedure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.