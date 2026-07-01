EU Connect Snippet: The EU Inc. And The Push For A Twenty-eighth Regime

Europe has long faced a structural challenge in helping innovative companies scale across borders. While capital, talent and ambition may be present, the legal and administrative reality remains fragmented. For founders and investors, that fragmentation can translate into complexity, cost and uncertainty at precisely the moment when speed and scalability matter most.

Against that backdrop, the European Commission’s proposal for an EU Inc. is a notable development. Positioned as a fast, digital and more harmonised corporate form, it aims to make it easier to establish and grow companies across the EU under a more consistent framework. The question, however, is whether this proposal can genuinely strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, or whether it adds another layer to an already complex landscape.

A simpler route to incorporation

The proposal is built around three principles: fast, digital and only once.

In practical terms, this means a company could be incorporated fully online within 48 hours and at a capped cost of EUR 100, provided standard model articles are used. The incorporation interface would be linked to the relevant national authorities, so that registrations with the trade register, beneficial ownership register and tax authorities could be completed through a single process.

That digital approach would not stop at incorporation. Other core corporate actions, including shareholder resolutions, capital increases and share transfers, would also be designed to function in a more streamlined and digital way. If implemented effectively, this could make a meaningful difference for cross-border businesses, investors and transaction teams that currently navigate markedly different formalities from one Member State to another.

A more coordinated framework for employee incentives

The proposal also introduces an EU Employee Stock Option framework. Its aim is clear: to support talent attraction and retention through a more consistent approach to equity incentives.

The draft provides for warrants to be granted to directors and employees, subject to a minimum vesting period, with taxation envisaged at the point of sale of the shares rather than at grant or exercise. That is an important signal. For growth companies operating internationally, employee participation plans often become difficult to scale because tax and legal treatment differ significantly across jurisdictions.

At the same time, the proposal does not fully harmonise this field. It sets a minimum standard, while leaving important elements of tax treatment and labour law to national regimes. As a result, businesses would still need jurisdiction-specific analysis when implementing incentive structures across the EU.

Harmonisation, but only to a point

The broader ambition behind the EU Inc. is compelling. A more uniform corporate form could reduce legal friction for founders, investors and management teams operating across borders. It also reflects a wider policy objective: strengthening the EU’s ability to retain innovative businesses and compete more effectively with other markets.

Yet the current proposal stops short of creating a fully self-standing European company law regime. In several critical areas, national law would continue to apply. That includes questions around directors’ liability, insolvency, labour law, taxation and access to public markets.

This is where the proposal reveals its main tension. It seeks to address fragmentation but still relies heavily on national legal systems. In practice, that means the experience of an EU Inc. may still differ materially depending on where it is established. The choice of seat would therefore remain strategic rather than merely administrative.

What this means

The EU Inc. is an important signal of direction. It recognises that Europe’s fragmented corporate framework can hinder scale, investment and competitiveness, and it offers a more integrated model for incorporation and corporate administration.

Some elements of the proposal could be genuinely valuable in practice, particularly the faster incorporation process, the digital infrastructure and the attempt to make employee equity structures more workable across borders.

At the same time, the proposal does not yet amount to a true twenty-eighth regime. As long as key issues remain governed by national law, legal complexity will not disappear entirely and forum shopping is likely to remain part of the picture.

For businesses, investors and boards, the EU Inc. is therefore best seen as a potentially important first step. Its long-term value will depend on whether the EU is willing to pursue deeper harmonisation and whether the final framework can offer the predictability and flexibility that innovative companies need to scale within Europe.