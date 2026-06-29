Family businesses remain one of the most resilient and influential forces in the global economy. Yet as economic uncertainty, technological acceleration and leadership transition converge, the decade ahead will likely demand new levels of preparedness.

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.

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Family businesses remain one of the most resilient and influential forces in the global economy. Yet as economic uncertainty, technological acceleration and leadership transition converge, the decade ahead will likely demand new levels of preparedness.

The KPMG Global family business report 2026 captures insights from 1,927 family and founder‑led business leaders across 41 countries. The findings reveal a sector that is strategically confident and values‑driven, but increasingly aware that traditional ways of operating may no longer be enough.

Across markets and generations, leaders describe a shift underway, from family‑run operating businesses to family‑owned enterprises, governed through boards and led by professional management.

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