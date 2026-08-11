Building Resilience In Cyprus - Geopolitical And Supply Chain Challenges Are Reshaping Business

For Cyprus businesses operating internationally, disruption has become part of the operating environment. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain dependencies, inflation, cyber threats, and regulatory changes can affect growth, profitability, and operations with little warning.

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For Cyprus businesses operating internationally, disruption has become part of the operating environment. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain dependencies, inflation, cyber threats, and regulatory changes can affect growth, profitability, and operations with little warning.

Organisations that build visibility over these risks and prepare for multiple scenarios are often better positioned to respond quickly, protect value and identify new opportunities.

The question is not whether disruption will happen, but whether your business is prepared for it.

Cyprus businesses operate in one of the world's most interconnected trading environments, making resilience a strategic requirement rather than a risk-management exercise.

In recent years, middle-market companies in Cyprus trading internationally have experienced this firsthand. Shipping routes can close suddenly without warning. A supplier may stop responding. New sanctions can quickly change a market.

For Cyprus, an island that relies on the movement of goods, capital, and services, these interferences struck harder and faster than in larger economies with multiple income sources.

For businesses in Cyprus with international operations, the question is not whether disruption will happen, but whether your company can handle it and keep going.

This is when resilience shifts from being just a defence to becoming a real competitive advantage. Businesses that understand their risks, maintain visibility over their finances and prepare for change are often better positioned to navigate uncertainty and seize new opportunities.

"What I have noticed after years in financial consulting and risk management is that organisations that struggle most are not the ones facing a challenge from a single disruption event. They are the ones that never build a connection on their risks. Resilience is not built on one crisis at a time. It is built before the crisis, when you see your business as a whole." - Nicolas Agathocleous

The resilience challenges facing Cyprus businesses are often interconnected. Understanding five key areas can help organisations strengthen their ability to respond, adapt and grow.

Why Cyprus feels geopolitical tensions more intensely

Geopolitical tensions are a top concern for businesses. It reshapes the behaviours of the global economy more quickly and unpredictably than anything we have seen in years.

The World Trade Organisation regularly issues alerts on changes in merchandise of trade volumes. These changes prompt revisions to business financial forecasts as disputes, sanctions, and shifting trade policies to alter market behaviour.

However, behind every revision are real consequences, i.e. redirected shipments, renegotiated contracts, and changes in the cost of doing business.

Cyprus feels this pressure more intensely than many other places. Situated between Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, Cypriot companies operate across some of the world's most active and unpredictable regions. When things are stable, Cyprus' location has a real advantage, providing access to three markets. But when things are unstable, it means managing challenges from several directions at once.

Cyprus benefits from access to three continents, but that advantage also creates exposure to risks from multiple directions.

For business leaders, an important question is whether they can identify the single geopolitical event most likely to affect their revenue, operations, or supply chain over the next 30 days. Many organisations monitor global developments, but fewer assess how these developments could affect their own business.

Take a Cyprus-based trading company that buys from one region, gets financing from another, and sells to a third. If political issues arise in any of these markets, the entire chain can be affected. For businesses that depend on imports, the real risk is often not a single major event but a series of problems, i.e. currency fluctuations, shipping delays, or new regulations. Each issue can be handled on its own, but together, they can affect profits and even slow growth.

This is where a professional, experienced third-party view on risk management and financial reporting is needed. Understanding how various issues interact, rather than treating them as separate problems, is the first step in building resilience in your business.

While resilience can be viewed from many angles, organisations often strengthen it through five interconnected areas: visibility and transparency over their operating environment, supply chain stability, financial strength, effective risk and compliance management, and sustainability. Together, these areas help businesses prepare for challenges, respond more effectively when disruption occurs and maintain their ability to grow.

The real threat is rarely a single event. It is often a combination of smaller disruptions occurring at the same time.

The hidden variable in cross-border supply chains Most companies focused on growth know their direct suppliers well. However, few investigate their supply chains in depth, and that is often where hidden risks lie. A trustworthy, first-tier supplier might seem reliable. But what if several of your suppliers depend on the same second- or third-tier source for a key part? That is a hidden risk. Many organisations only discover these dependencies after a disruption occurs. Structured supply chain risk assessments can help businesses identify risk concentrations earlier and evaluate alternative sourcing options before they become necessary. Imagine a manufacturer who trusts three different suppliers, but does not know they all rely on one small workshop in a vulnerable area. If that workshop has a problem, your business is affected, no matter how strong your direct supplier relationships are.

"Identifying hidden dependencies requires a methodical approach. You can start by expanding your investigation beyond your first-tier supplier to identify and track key materials and components to determine whether there is a high dependency. Also, it is very important to be aware of the regions on which the supply base really depends, rather than just looking at where the direct suppliers are. Our goal is to develop alternative solutions and bring production closer to reduce lead times in the event of disruptions affecting your business operations. Companies that handle supply chain problems effectively are those that already have a plan B, even a plan C, in place before problems arise and that constantly review their alternatives. That level of proactivity shifts disruption into something that we can manage. Plainly, being proactive is a form of financial control. You cannot protect margins you cannot see, and you cannot protect your business if you do not know dependencies." - Nicolas Agathocleous

Hidden dependencies often remain invisible until disruption exposes them.

When cost pressure turns into a strategic threat The less visible threat is cost pressure. In its latest 2026 update, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) announced that global disinflation has slowed and projected global headline inflation at 3.8% in 2026, before declining again in 2027. For middle-market companies in Cyprus that trade internationally, inflation often brings additional challenges, including exchange-rate fluctuations, higher borrowing costs, and volatile import prices. Margins that looked strong last year can be reduced without notice. Even small increases in shipping or energy costs, if they are sustained, can quickly turn a profitable deal into a loss before we even know it. Scenario planning can help management teams understand how inflation, exchange rate fluctuations and financing costs could affect profitability under different market conditions. The objective of these scenarios is not to predict the future but to prepare your business for a range of possible challenges. Financial transparency and reporting provide business leaders with the information needed for their decision-making. Reliable financial information enables management and stakeholders to assess resilience objectively. Once you understand how costs flow through your business, which products and contracts are truly profitable, and where your cash is tied up, you can act early rather than react too late.

"In practice, this means testing your margins against inflation and exchange rate movements, taking a more critical view of which products, clients and contracts really add value and improving cash flow visibility early enough for financing decisions to be taken from a position of control rather than urgency. Your financial consultant can test the numbers and provide the leadership teams with reports that will help them make well-informed decisions based on the market's current situation." - Nicolas Agathocleous

Good decisions begin with reliable financial information.

Cyber risk no longer stops at your firewall Cyber risk is no longer simply a technical issue; it is a key topic for business leaders. The question for many management teams is no longer whether cyber security requires management attention, but whether decision-makers receive enough information to understand their organisation's actual cyber exposure. "ENISA's (European Union Agency for Cybersecurity) latest Threat Landscape report" analysed 4,875 incidents over 12 months, underlining both the volume and the persistence of the threat. For companies operating globally, cyber risk is not only a threat to their own systems. Every supplier, partner and digital link is a potential entry point for attackers. If your logistics partner has weak security, or your cloud provider has a weakness, or your payments platform has poor controls, they all become your problem, no matter how well you protect your own systems.

"Cyber security begins with knowing where your most sensitive data and critical systems are and who can access them. But security cannot stop at the organisation's boundaries, because suppliers, partners, and other third parties are part of the same risk environment; security expectations must therefore extend across the wider network rather than be limited to your internal teams. Above all, cyber protection has to be treated as an ongoing practice, tested and continually updated as threats evolve. Strong companies assume that they will be targeted; therefore, they focus on how quickly they can detect, contain and recover." - Nicolas Agathocleous

Compliance as a growth facilitator, not a brake International trade rules are complicated. Companies in Cyprus regularly deal with constantly changing customs, taxes, transfer pricing, sanctions, and reporting requirements that differ from country to country. Regulatory requirements are particularly demanding in Cyprus, as an EU member country with close trading ties to its non-EU neighbours.

The threats are serious. For example, a mistake in labelling goods can cause shipments to be held up at the border. Failure to submit a report may result in penalties and even damage to your reputation. But when compliance is done well, it lets your business grow with confidence.

"Compliance works better as a consistent practice rather than a reactive effort. To achieve that, you need to know the obligations that apply across the markets you serve: tax structures, transfer pricing based on your operations and regulatory expectations. Professional assistance may be needed to track regulatory changes early enough to comply with new requirements before they become urgent." - Nicolas Agathocleous

Sustainability as a foundation of resilience

Regulators and clients are increasingly incorporating environmental, social and governance considerations into capital allocation, supply chain evaluations and business assessments. Those companies that incorporate such considerations into their strategy are better positioned to access finance, meet partner expectations and anticipate regulatory changes.

For Cyprus companies operating to EU sustainability standards, and trading with markets at very different stages of that journey, this foresight carries real weight.



"In practice, organisations that understand their energy exposure, supplier sustainability requirements and evolving financing expectations are often better positioned to maintain access to capital, strengthen commercial relationships and adapt to future regulatory developments." - Nicolas Agathocleous

Building resilience following an integrated strategy

Sustainability as part of your long-term strategy creates the qualities that make a business resilient: better governance, clearer information, and a thoughtful approach toward future risks. It is not a separate task; it is part of building a lasting business.

Resilience is strongest when supply chain visibility, financial transparency, cyber security, compliance and sustainability are viewed as interconnected priorities rather than separate initiatives.

Taking individual steps is important, but real resilience comes from seeing these problems as a whole, not just as separate ones. In practice, this means reviewing five key areas together:

Supply chain mapping: determine your dependencies beyond the first tier.

Financial transparency: know your numbers well enough to be able to respond quickly.

Cyber protection: securing your own systems and your wider network.

Regulatory compliance: remaining compliant across every jurisdiction you operate.

Integration: adopting responsible practice into your long-term strategy.

When all variables are addressed together, each area reinforces the others. Better supply chain data management enhances your financial understanding. Good governance serves as the foundation of compliance and cybersecurity. When connected, all these efforts help build resilience as part of your broader business strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.