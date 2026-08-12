How A Cyprus International Trust Protects Your Crypto

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In a world where cryptocurrencies are revolutionizing finance, investors and businesses are facing increasingly complex regulatory and tax challenges, with several countries moving towards dramatic...

Quick Answer Does a Cyprus International Trust let crypto investors avoid the 8% tax? Since 2026, a Cyprus tax resident's crypto trading gains are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E, and a Cyprus International Trust does not remove that charge. A CIT, governed by the Cyprus International Trusts Law of 1992, is used for asset protection, succession planning, and confidentiality rather than to avoid the crypto tax. At least one trustee must be Cyprus tax resident.

In a world where cryptocurrencies are revolutionizing finance, investors and businesses face increasingly complex regulatory and tax challenges. Effective management of digital assets requires strategic planning to preserve wealth, plan for succession, and ensure compliance.

Cyprus has now introduced a dedicated statutory regime for crypto-assets. From 1 January 2026, gains from the disposal of crypto-assets that are attributable to a Cyprus tax resident are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E of the Income Tax Law. A Cyprus International Trust (CIT) is not a way to escape that charge. Its value lies in asset protection, orderly succession, and confidentiality. This article explains what a CIT does and does not do for cryptocurrency holders, and how the 8% regime affects the position.

Cyprus has moved from an interpretive framework to a dedicated statutory regime for crypto-assets. From 1 January 2026, gains from the disposal of crypto-assets are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E of the Income Tax Law. The regime applies to any Cyprus tax resident person, both individuals and companies.

A disposal is defined broadly and includes selling crypto-assets for fiat currency, exchanging one crypto-asset for another, using crypto-assets to pay for goods or services, and gifting them. The taxable profit is the disposal proceeds less the acquisition cost and directly related expenses such as fees and commissions. The definition of crypto-asset follows the EU MiCA Regulation.

The 8% is ring-fenced. It is not aggregated with other income and does not push other income into higher tax bands. Losses can be set off only against crypto-asset gains realised in the same tax year; they cannot be carried forward or set off against other income. Crypto-assets obtained through mining are excluded from the 8% regime and are taxed under the general rules.

Before 2026 there was no crypto-specific regime. Gains were taxable only where the activity amounted to trading, assessed under the badges of trade and taxed at normal income tax rates, while genuine investment disposals of crypto fell outside Cyprus Capital Gains Tax, which applies only to Cyprus-situated immovable property and shares in property-rich companies. Many long-term investors therefore paid no Cyprus tax. That historical position no longer applies to disposals from 1 January 2026.

A Cyprus International Trust is not a mechanism to avoid the 8% crypto tax. Where a crypto-asset disposal gain is attributable to a Cyprus tax resident, the 8% under Article 20E applies. A CIT is an asset protection, succession, and confidentiality structure, not a tax-avoidance device.

A Cyprus International Trust is a legal structure designed to manage assets on behalf of beneficiaries, offering significant advantages in terms of asset protection, succession planning, and confidentiality. Governed by the Cyprus International Trusts Law of 1992 (as amended), it is a preferred vehicle for international investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The Cyprus International Trusts Law of 1992 provides the legal framework for CITs, ensuring compliance and protection under Cypriot law.

Settlor : The person or entity transferring the assets to the trust. They must be non-residents of Cyprus in the year preceding the trust's creation.

: The person or entity transferring the assets to the trust. They must be non-residents of Cyprus in the year preceding the trust's creation. Trustee : The individual or entity managing the trust. At least one trustee must be a tax resident of Cyprus.

: The individual or entity managing the trust. At least one trustee must be a tax resident of Cyprus. Beneficiaries : The individuals or entities entitled to the trust's income or assets. They must be non-residents of Cyprus in the year preceding the trust's creation.

: The individuals or entities entitled to the trust's income or assets. They must be non-residents of Cyprus in the year preceding the trust's creation. Trust Assets: Any type of asset, including cryptocurrencies, can be included.

If you want to learn more, read our guide to the Cyprus International Trust.

Cryptocurrencies are inherently volatile, digital, and often subject to varying regulatory frameworks. A CIT provides a flexible and legally robust way to manage these assets, offering strong asset protection, structured succession planning, and confidentiality for the settlor and beneficiaries.

From 1 January 2026, a Cyprus International Trust does not exempt crypto-asset disposal gains from Cypriot tax where those gains are attributable to a Cyprus tax resident. The following points describe the position accurately:

The 8% disposal tax : Gains from the disposal of crypto-assets attributable to a Cyprus tax resident are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E of the Income Tax Law, effective 1 January 2026. A trust structure does not remove this charge.

: Gains from the disposal of crypto-assets attributable to a Cyprus tax resident are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E of the Income Tax Law, effective 1 January 2026. A trust structure does not remove this charge. Capital Gains Tax : Cyprus Capital Gains Tax applies only to Cyprus-situated immovable property and shares in property-rich companies, so crypto-asset disposals fall outside it. From 1 January 2026 those disposals are instead taxed at 8% under Article 20E where attributable to a Cyprus tax resident.

: Cyprus Capital Gains Tax applies only to Cyprus-situated immovable property and shares in property-rich companies, so crypto-asset disposals fall outside it. From 1 January 2026 those disposals are instead taxed at 8% under Article 20E where attributable to a Cyprus tax resident. No Withholding Tax on distributions : Distributions from the trust to non-resident beneficiaries are not subject to withholding tax in Cyprus.

: Distributions from the trust to non-resident beneficiaries are not subject to withholding tax in Cyprus. Beneficiary-level position: Non-resident beneficiaries are taxed on trust distributions according to the rules of their own country of residence, not in Cyprus.

Whether a crypto-asset disposal gain is attributable to a Cyprus tax resident depends on the facts of each structure. A CIT should be used for asset protection, succession, and confidentiality, and structured with proper tax advice, not as a means to avoid the 8% regime.

Safeguarding Digital Assets : Assets held within a CIT are shielded from creditors, ensuring the long-term protection of your cryptocurrency holdings.

: Assets held within a CIT are shielded from creditors, ensuring the long-term protection of your cryptocurrency holdings. Regulatory Insulation: With growing scrutiny on cryptocurrencies globally, a CIT can provide a compliant and secure structure for holding and managing digital assets.

The identities of the settlor and beneficiaries, as well as the details of the trust’s assets, are protected by Cyprus law, ensuring privacy.

Step 1: Transferring Cryptocurrencies to the Trust

The settlor transfers their cryptocurrency holdings to the CIT. This can include wallets, exchange accounts, or other digital assets.

The trustee is responsible to manage the assets, ensuring compliance with the trust deed. Activities like trading, staking, or yield farming can be managed under the CIT.

Income and gains generated within the trust are subject to Cypriot tax where they are attributable to a Cyprus tax resident. In particular, gains from the disposal of crypto-assets attributable to a Cyprus tax resident are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E. The trust does not shelter such gains from this charge.

The trustee can distribute profits or assets to beneficiaries. Distributions to non-resident beneficiaries are not subject to withholding tax in Cyprus, and such beneficiaries are taxed, if at all, under the rules of their own country of residence.

Consider consulting with a legal expert to ensure your CIT is structured for effective asset protection and succession planning, and to confirm how the 8% regime applies to your holdings.

Trading and Investment

Scenario : An investor actively trades Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins on international exchanges.

: An investor actively trades Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins on international exchanges. Solution: By holding these assets in a CIT, the settlor gains asset protection and an orderly management framework. Any disposal gain attributable to a Cyprus tax resident is taxed at 8% under Article 20E, while distributions to non-resident beneficiaries carry no Cyprus withholding tax.

Scenario : A crypto holder earns staking rewards or yield farming returns.

: A crypto holder earns staking rewards or yield farming returns. Solution: These rewards can remain within the CIT for reinvestment and succession planning. Staking and yield rewards are generally treated as income under the general rules when received, while a later disposal of the underlying crypto-assets falls within the 8% regime under Article 20E where attributable to a Cyprus tax resident.

Scenario : An individual wants to pass down cryptocurrency holdings to their heirs.

: An individual wants to pass down cryptocurrency holdings to their heirs. Solution: Assets in a CIT can pass to beneficiaries under the trust deed. Cyprus imposes no inheritance or estate tax, supporting an orderly transfer.

Example 1: Trading Gains Under the 8% Regime

Facts : A settlor transfers €1 million worth of Bitcoin to a CIT. Over a year, the trust disposes of crypto-assets, generating €500,000 in profit.

: A settlor transfers €1 million worth of Bitcoin to a CIT. Over a year, the trust disposes of crypto-assets, generating €500,000 in profit. Outcome: Cyprus Capital Gains Tax does not apply, but from 1 January 2026 the disposal profit is taxed at 8% under Article 20E where it is attributable to a Cyprus tax resident. On a €500,000 profit that is €40,000. The CIT provides asset protection and succession planning, not exemption from the 8% charge.

Facts : A settlor uses a CIT to hold cryptocurrencies worth €5 million, ensuring that these assets are protected from potential legal claims.

: A settlor uses a CIT to hold cryptocurrencies worth €5 million, ensuring that these assets are protected from potential legal claims. Outcome: The CIT safeguards the assets and supports orderly succession. Any disposal gain attributable to a Cyprus tax resident remains subject to the 8% regime, and distributions to non-resident beneficiaries carry no Cyprus withholding tax.

Cryptocurrencies represent a major shift in global finance, and holding them well requires careful planning. From 1 January 2026, gains from the disposal of crypto-assets attributable to a Cyprus tax resident are taxed at a flat 8% under Article 20E of the Income Tax Law. A Cyprus International Trust is not a way to avoid that charge. Its value lies in asset protection, orderly succession, and confidentiality, within a clear and compliant Cypriot framework.

At Philippou Law Firm, we create customized, compliant solutions for cryptocurrency investors. Contact us today to discuss how a Cyprus International Trust can protect your digital wealth and how the 2026 Article 20E regime applies to your position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.