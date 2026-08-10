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10 August 2026

Legal News – August 26

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William Fry

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William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
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This monthly legal update from William Fry LLP examines significant regulatory and legislative developments across Ireland's financial, environmental, and infrastructure sectors. From proposed reforms to limited partnership regimes and new home support provider regulations, to the transposition of EU directives on distance marketing and capital requirements, these articles analyze how recent policy changes will impact businesses, financial institutions, and service providers operating in Ireland.
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
Gail Nohilly
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August 2026 edition of Legal News.

Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.

  • Proposed Reform of Ireland’s Limited Partnership Regime
    The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment recently launched a public consultation on proposals for targeted reforms to the Limited Partnerships Act 1907. We examine some of the key policy proposals.
  • European Court Issues Key Ruling on AA and AA Screening
    In C-27/25 – Knocknamona and C-356/25 – Massey, the CJEU concluded that a valid appropriate assessment cannot be carried out for a special protection area where site-specific conservation objectives have not been adopted beforehand.
  • Irish M&A Deal Values Surge as Major Transactions Drive Strong First Half
    Irish M&A transaction values reached €33.2bn in the first half of 2026, driven by a number of large-scale transactions and continued international investor interest, according to William Fry LLP’s M&A Review H1 2026.
  • Home Support Providers Act Signed into Law
    The Health (Amendment) (Home Support Providers) Act 2026 was signed into law by the President on 1 July 2026. When commenced, the Act will introduce a statutory registration and inspection regime for home support providers in Ireland.
  • CRD VI Impact on Ireland’s Aviation and Asset Finance Sectors
    On 10 July 2026, the Minister for Finance signed the European Union (Capital Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2026, which transpose Directive (EU) 2024/1619 (CRD VI) into Irish law. The new regime governs the terms on which non-EU credit institutions may lend into, and take deposits from, the Irish market.
  • Ireland’s 2026 National Risk Assessment
    The Department of Finance has published Ireland’s third National Risk Assessment, which is central to Ireland’s continued efforts in anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and countering proliferation financing. It seeks to identify and evaluate threats and vulnerabilities facing Ireland’s financial system and wider economy.
  • EU Distance Marketing Directive Transposed into Irish Law
    The European Union (Distance Contracts for Financial Services) Regulations 2026 transpose Directive (EU) 2023/2673 into Irish law, creating a new framework for certain financial services contracts concluded at a distance.
  • Government Fast-Tracks Nine Infrastructure Projects
    The Critical Infrastructure Act 2026 establishes a statutory framework to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure projects deemed strategically important to the State. On 24 July 2026, the Government designated nine projects as “critical infrastructure” in the core areas of transport, water and energy.
  • The Pensions Authority’s 2025 Supervisory Findings and the Path to Authorisation
    The Pensions Authority recently published its report on the findings of its supervisory activities for 2025. The central message is that trustees of all schemes should assess their own schemes against the Authority’s expectations and take action to address any issues.

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