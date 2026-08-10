Legal News – August 26

This monthly legal update from William Fry LLP examines significant regulatory and legislative developments across Ireland's financial, environmental, and infrastructure sectors. From proposed reforms to limited partnership regimes and new home support provider regulations, to the transposition of EU directives on distance marketing and capital requirements, these articles analyze how recent policy changes will impact businesses, financial institutions, and service providers operating in Ireland.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

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August 2026 edition of Legal News.

Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.

In-Shorts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.