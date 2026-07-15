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15 July 2026

Governance, Risk And Compliance Consulting - How Can We Help?

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Arthur Cox

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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Organizations face complex governance, risk and compliance challenges that require both legal expertise and operational implementation. This service combines legal knowledge with practical know-how to embed compliance requirements directly into business operations. Whether establishing new processes or refining existing frameworks, the approach spans all three lines of defence to deliver comprehensive solutions.
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
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Our holistic approach to delivering governance, risk and compliance consultancy services is unique in the Irish market.

Combining the legal expertise of our colleagues and our own operational know-how, we can deliver an end-to-end solution ensuring that not only do you understand your governance, risk and compliance requirements but they are also embedded within your operations.

Through our work, our aim is to help you gain efficiencies, operationalise change across the three lines of defence, whilst you achieve your legal and regulatory requirements.

No matter where you are on your governance, risk and compliance journey - whether you are just getting started or are hoping to refine your already mature and established processes - we are here to help.

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This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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