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2 July 2026

Corporate Update July 2026 - On The Horizon

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Arthur Cox

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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New merger control thresholds apply from this date
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DEVELOPMENT
TIMELINE
New merger control thresholds apply from this date
1 July 2026
Deadline for companies to express their interest in participating in EFRAG field test of N-ESRS
1 July 2026
LSE consultation on changes to AIM rules closes
2 July 2026
CBI consultation on approach to Regulatory Impact Assessment and stakeholder consultation closes
30 September 2026

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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