Corporate Update July 2026 - On The Horizon

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DEVELOPMENT
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TIMELINE
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New merger control thresholds apply from this date
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1 July 2026
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Deadline for companies to express their interest in participating in EFRAG field test of N-ESRS
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1 July 2026
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LSE consultation on changes to AIM rules closes
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2 July 2026
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CBI consultation on approach to Regulatory Impact Assessment and stakeholder consultation closes
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30 September 2026
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]