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9 July 2026

Legal News – July 26

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William Fry

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William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
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This monthly legal update from William Fry explores critical developments across technology regulation, AI transparency obligations, and commercial litigation frameworks. The edition examines emerging challenges in data centre connectivity, merger control threshold changes, and the evolving landscape of warranty insurance in M&A transactions, while addressing novel legal arguments in nervous shock claims and regulatory consultations on crypto-asset markets.
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Gillian Lynch
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June 2026 edition of Legal News.

Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.

  • Technology Report 2026: Key Findings

    William Fry’s third Technology Report identifies three themes shaping how Irish organisations are responding to the current era of technology transformation.

  • Part 2: AI Act Articles 50(3) and 50(4) Transparency Obligations 

    Part 2 of our series on Article 50 of the AI Act examines the transparency obligations under Article 50, including emotion recognition, biometric categorisation systems, and the disclosure requirements for deepfakes.

  • The GLP – Law Over Borders Comparative Guide to Commercial Litigation

    Read William Fry’s contribution to the Law Over Borders Comparative Guide to Commercial Litigation, which examines the core features of civil justice systems, procedural frameworks, enforcement regimes, and the role of arbitration within the wider dispute resolution framework.

  • Nervous Shock Claims Arising from Clinical Negligence 

    The Irish High Court in Kinsella v Carter [2026] IEHC 319 addressed a novel argument raised by a hospital in a claim for damages for nervous shock.

  • High-Risk AI in Financial Services

    We examine how the draft guidelines on the classification of high-risk AI systems under Article 6 of the AI Act, published in May by the European Commission, are particularly significant for financial services providers.

  • European Commission Launches MiCAR Review

    As a step towards a more integrated regulatory architecture, the European Commission has launched a targeted consultation on the operation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which will feed into reports the Commission is mandated to prepare under MiCAR.

  • Warranty and Indemnity Insurance: A Strategic Tool in Irish M&A

    Warranty and indemnity insurance has become a standard feature of Irish private M&A transactions, helping allocate risk, support clean exits for sellers, and provide enhanced protection for buyers.

  • Ireland’s Data Centre Connections: Back Online

    The framework for data centre connections in Ireland has been reset. For data centre developers, energy developers, energy investors, Independent Power Producers and utilities, understanding what has changed and what is required of new projects is now a commercial prerequisite.

  • Irish Merger Control Thresholds Increase 

    As of 1 July 2026, Irish merger control financial thresholds will increase, meaning that fewer transactions will require CCPC notification and clearance before completion.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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