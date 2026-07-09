Legal News – July 26

Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.

Technology Report 2026: Key Findings William Fry’s third Technology Report identifies three themes shaping how Irish organisations are responding to the current era of technology transformation.

Part 2: AI Act Articles 50(3) and 50(4) Transparency Obligations Part 2 of our series on Article 50 of the AI Act examines the transparency obligations under Article 50, including emotion recognition, biometric categorisation systems, and the disclosure requirements for deepfakes.

The GLP – Law Over Borders Comparative Guide to Commercial Litigation Read William Fry’s contribution to the Law Over Borders Comparative Guide to Commercial Litigation, which examines the core features of civil justice systems, procedural frameworks, enforcement regimes, and the role of arbitration within the wider dispute resolution framework.

Nervous Shock Claims Arising from Clinical Negligence The Irish High Court in Kinsella v Carter [2026] IEHC 319 addressed a novel argument raised by a hospital in a claim for damages for nervous shock.

High-Risk AI in Financial Services We examine how the draft guidelines on the classification of high-risk AI systems under Article 6 of the AI Act, published in May by the European Commission, are particularly significant for financial services providers.

European Commission Launches MiCAR Review As a step towards a more integrated regulatory architecture, the European Commission has launched a targeted consultation on the operation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which will feed into reports the Commission is mandated to prepare under MiCAR.

Warranty and Indemnity Insurance: A Strategic Tool in Irish M&A Warranty and indemnity insurance has become a standard feature of Irish private M&A transactions, helping allocate risk, support clean exits for sellers, and provide enhanced protection for buyers.

Ireland’s Data Centre Connections: Back Online The framework for data centre connections in Ireland has been reset. For data centre developers, energy developers, energy investors, Independent Power Producers and utilities, understanding what has changed and what is required of new projects is now a commercial prerequisite.