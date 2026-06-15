ARTICLE
15 June 2026

OPEN Ears Episode 16 Is Out! (Podcast)

a
aera

Contributor

aera logo
Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Jens Bördin, CEO and co-founder of Konsert Strategy & IP, takes us on a journey from his engineering studies to leading an international strategy firm
Denmark Corporate/Commercial Law
Hanane Fathi Roswall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hanane Fathi Roswall’s articles from aera are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
aera are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

“A Master Class on How to Control the Market with IP”

In this episode, Jens Bördin, CEO and co-founder of Konsert Strategy & IP, takes us on a journey from his engineering studies to leading an international strategy firm.

Together with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall, he dives into why many companies fail with their IP strategy when they treat it as a legal checklist rather than a strategic business tool. Jens shares concrete examples, including stories from leading brands, and discusses how to identify “Business Choke Points” and leverage IP Value Models.

Tune in to see how technology becomes business value and how IP helps control and scale it for growth and profitability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Hanane Fathi Roswall
Hanane Fathi Roswall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More