OPEN Ears Episode 16 Is Out! (Podcast)

In this episode, Jens Bördin, CEO and co-founder of Konsert Strategy & IP, takes us on a journey from his engineering studies to leading an international strategy firm

Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!

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“A Master Class on How to Control the Market with IP”

In this episode, Jens Bördin, CEO and co-founder of Konsert Strategy & IP, takes us on a journey from his engineering studies to leading an international strategy firm.

Together with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall, he dives into why many companies fail with their IP strategy when they treat it as a legal checklist rather than a strategic business tool. Jens shares concrete examples, including stories from leading brands, and discusses how to identify “Business Choke Points” and leverage IP Value Models.

Tune in to see how technology becomes business value and how IP helps control and scale it for growth and profitability.

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