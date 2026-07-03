The CP Legislative Updates Series – May 2026

Malta experienced significant legislative developments in May 2026 spanning corporate governance, taxation, employment safety, transport regulation, and financial services compliance. From the launch of the Malta Business Wallet implementing the "once-only" principle to new VAT digital age reforms and stricter workplace chemical exposure limits, these changes reflect Malta's commitment to regulatory modernization and EU alignment.

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There were several important legislative changes which were published over the course of May 2026. Below is an overview of the key updates across different areas.

On the 6th of May 2026, the Companies Act (Central Data Repository) Regulations, 2026 were published. These regulations establish the legal framework governing the creation, maintenance and administration of a Central Data Repository aimed at facilitating the secure sharing of corporate information between competent authorities and reducing administrative burdens for businesses. This initiative forms part of Malta’s broader digitalisation strategy and complements ongoing efforts to streamline regulatory compliance requirements.

Further supporting this objective, on the 14th of May 2026, the Malta Business Registry officially launched the Malta Business Wallet. The Malta Business Wallet introduces the “once-only” principle in relation to due diligence requirements, enabling businesses to submit their information once and authorise its use by participating authorities and entities. The initiative is expected to facilitate a more streamlined business environment whilst ensuring compliance with data protection obligations.

On the 22nd of May 2026, the Capital Gains (Amendment) Rules, 2026 and the Duty on Documents and Transfers (Amendment) Rules, 2026 were published. These amendments provide that whenever the market value of immovable property is used in determining the value of shares, companies or property transfers, the valuation must be accompanied by a site plan issued by the Land Registry and signed and stamped by a Perit. These changes seek to strengthen valuation transparency and consistency in transactions involving immovable property.

In the employment and occupational health and safety sphere, the Protection of the Health and Safety of Workers from the Risks Related to Chemical Agents at Work (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 and the Protection of Workers from the Risks Related to Exposure to Carcinogens, Mutagens or Reprotoxic Substances at Work (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 were published on the 26th of May 2026. The amendments transpose recent European Union requirements relating to exposure limits for lead, inorganic lead compounds and diisocyanates and further strengthen workplace protection measures. Employers operating in sectors involving hazardous substances should review existing risk assessments, monitoring procedures and health and safety protocols to ensure continued compliance.

When it comes to the transport sector, on the 29th of May 2026, the Light Passenger Transport Services and Vehicle Hire Services (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 and the Passenger Transport Services (Amendment No. 2) Regulations, 2026 were published. The amendments introduce new licensing categories for fleet operators, stricter operational requirements and enhanced enforcement measures, including increased penalties for non-compliance.

At a European level, on the 22nd of May 2026, the European Commission published its implementation work programme for VAT in the Digital Age package. The reforms are intended to modernise the EU VAT system, reduce VAT fraud and adapt existing rules to the realities of the digital economy. The implementation roadmap confirms the gradual introduction of significant measures including the expansion of the One Stop Shop regime, mandatory e-invoicing for cross-border transactions, digital reporting obligations and new VAT rules applicable to platform operators.

The European Commission also published further guidance in relation to the Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax framework. On the 29th of May 2026, it clarified that all EU Member States must recognise Cyprus as having a qualified Income Inclusion Rule under the Pillar Two Directive. This clarification is particularly relevant for multinational enterprise groups preparing for their first Pillar Two reporting obligations and reinforces the increasing importance of international tax transparency and compliance.

In the financial services sector, the European Securities and Markets Authority (“ESMA”) continued its preparations for the transition to a T+1 settlement cycle. On the 26th of May 2026, ESMA launched a consultation on the revised guidelines relating to standardised procedures and messaging protocols. The proposed amendments are intended to facilitate faster settlement processes and increase the use of standardised electronic communications ahead of the planned transition to T+1 settlement in October 2027.

On the 27th of May 2026, the Malta Financial Services Authority drew attention to ESMA’s 2025 Corporate Reporting Enforcement and Regulatory Activities Report. The report provides an overview of supervisory activity across the European Economic Area in relation to financial reporting, sustainability reporting, alternative performance measures and digital reporting requirements. It highlights the increasing emphasis being placed on the quality, consistency and reliability of corporate disclosures and serves as an important reminder for issuers and reporting entities to ensure compliance with evolving reporting standards.

In the anti-money laundering sphere, on the 26th of May 2026, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit informed subject persons of the reporting package issued by the European Anti‑Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) concerning its future direct supervisory role. This reporting package aims to assist national authorities in identifying financial institutions and groups that may fall under its direct supervision from 2028 onwards. Financial institutions operating across six or more EU Member States may be eligible for selection.

From a taxation perspective, on the 29th of May 2026, the Malta Tax and Customs Authority (“MTCA”) launched an online service allowing taxpayers to submit requests for VAT registration rectifications electronically. This initiative continues the broader digitalisation of tax administration services and is intended to simplify compliance processes for taxpayers.

Furthermore, on the 15th of May 2026, the MTCA issued a Notice on the integration of fluorinated greenhouse gas (FGAS) export procedures into Malta’s Customs Export System through the EU Customs Single Window environment. The new system enables automated verification of FGAS-related requirements and forms part of the European Union’s wider efforts to digitalise customs procedures and strengthen environmental compliance controls.

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