GTT Aquires Danelec

GTT has completed the acquisition of Danelec, a Danish leader in digital maritime solutions, from Verdane, and other sellers. Danelec's advanced solutions for data collection and analysis complement GTT's existing digital portfolio, solidifying its leadership in vessel performance management and Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs). Plesner acted as lead legal counsel to GTT in the transaction.

Gaztransport & Technigaz ("GTT"), a global technology and engineering group specialising in containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, has yesterday announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Danelec from the European investment fund Verdane.

This transaction marks a strategic milestone in GTT's digital roadmap, significantly strengthening its digital division and expanding the Group's installed base to approximately 17,000 vessels worldwide.

The addition of Danelec creates strong synergy potential with GTT's existing digital subsidiaries - Ascenz Marorka and Vessel Performance Solutions - by combining complementary technologies and expanding customer reach. The acquisition also positions GTT as a world leader in vessel performance management and as a major player in the VDR segment, with 15% of the global fleet equipped.

The acquisition aligns with GTT's strategic roadmap, which includes decarbonisation, digitalisation, and international expansion.

Plesner's core transaction team consisted of Henrik Rossing Lønberg, Anne Kathrine Horup Roug, Mads Tolbøll Milbregt, Emilie Appelrod and Amalie Wedde

