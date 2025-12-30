Our Corporate Briefing provides an overview of recent developments in corporate law, regarding the new independent authority for market oversight and consumer protection...

Our Corporate Briefing provides an overview of recent developments in corporate law, regarding the new independent authority for market oversight and consumer protection, including:

Introduction The New Authority's Design The New Authority's Mandate and Competencies Closing Remarks

A. Introduction

In recent months, several press reports have highlighted the potential creation of a new independent authority responsible for consumer protection and market oversight. This initiative is confirmed as new Law 5255/20251 (the Law), proposed by the Ministry of Development and concerning, among others matters, the establishment of a new Independent Authority on Market Oversight and Consumer Protection (the New Authority), which recently entered into force. According to the explanatory report, the New Authority was deemed necessary to overcome the fragmented regulatory landscape, poor coordination and inefficiencies that complicate citizen interactions, create uncertainty and risk inconsistent enforcement.

B. The New Authority's Design

Under the Law, the New Authority will assume as universal successor the personnel and the competencies of the following existing agencies: the Interagency for Market Control (ΔΙ.Μ.Ε.Α.) of the Ministry of Development, excluding the Department of Chemical Analyses; the Consumer Protection Directorate of the Ministry of Development2; Department C of Communication and Outreach of the Ministry of Development3; and the Consumer Ombudsman independent authority. As an independent authority, it will enjoy operational independence, administrative and financial autonomy and will not in general be subject to government or other state control.

C. The New Authority's Mandate and Competencies

Under the Law, the New Authority's mission is to foster a transparent and fair marketplace by tackling illicit trade, safeguarding consumer rights and financial interests and promoting responsible consumer behavior. Its scope of competences includes: market oversight, including inspections to combat illegal trade, enforcement of key market protection laws, oversight of online platforms, coordination with National and International authorities and market research and analysis; monitoring and enforcement of consumer protection legislation, including handling of complaints, conduct of inspections, compliance with general or specific consumer protection legislation, promotion of consumer awareness and coordination with other authorities (National or European); alternative dispute resolution issues, including mediation and oversight of the Greek European Consumer Centre (ECC-Net); and consumer legal support, including initiating or participating in collective legal proceedings such as Representative Actions.

D. Closing Remarks

The New Authority will be staffed by at least 500 personnel and supported by advanced digital tools and aims to enhance operational efficiency by centralizing functions and optimizing the use of personnel and resources. In accordance with the Law, more detailed and technical aspects related to the establishment and operation of the New Authority, which are not addressed by the Law itself, will be regulated through ministerial decisions issued by the relevant ministries.

Footnotes

1. Gov. Gaz. A' 219/28.11.2025.

2. Which falls under the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection of the General Secretariat of Commerce of the Ministry of Development.

3. Which is part of the Directorate of Consumer Policy and Information under the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection of the General Secretariat of Commerce of the Ministry of Development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.