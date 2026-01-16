Unlock Your NGO's Potential

As a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), we understand you are driven by purpose and impact, while also needing to operate with professionalism to remain sustainable and credible.

As a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), we understand you are driven by purpose and impact, while also needing to operate with professionalism to remain sustainable and credible. We recognise that NGOs often operate with leaner structures rather than large corporates, which presents unique opportunities to strengthen your capabilities and operate more effectively. KPMG's tailored advisory services are designed to help you unlock this potential, supporting your mission while enhancing resilience and long-term impact.

Purpose in action

Through the close engagement of our experts in the field, who actively work with the NGO sector and have a deep understanding of the challenges it faces, we have identified an opportunity to bridge existing gaps by leveraging our expertise and resources.

Our intention is to channel KPMG's experience into creating innovative, practical solutions that address sector-specific challenges and unlock growth potential.

Our service offerings

The services proposed are core to KPMG and have been shaped through discussions with local NGOs, as well as insights from our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) network. Our advisory services are fully adaptable to the unique needs of each NGO, regardless of its mission or target audience. We engage directly with every organisation to understand its specific challenges and tailor our solutions accordingly.

Our service offerings are:

Risk Management Governance; Business Continuity Planning practices; Financial analyser tool streamlining transactions monitoring.

Risk management governance

We work closely with you to design and implement effective risk management practices, equipping your organisation with the tools needed to safeguard your core mission. We support you in establishing a comprehensive approach to identifying, assessing and managing risks across your organisation, an essential capability for ensuring operations remain effective and sustainable, even in the face of uncertainty.

Our approach is built around three key components:

Risk Appetite: Supporting informed decision-making by defining which risks are acceptable and which require mitigation.

Supporting informed decision-making by defining which risks are acceptable and which require mitigation. Key Risk Indicators (KRIs): Establishing specific, relevant and measurable indicators aligned with your defined risk appetite.

Establishing specific, relevant and measurable indicators aligned with your defined risk appetite. Monitoring: Continuously monitoring KRIs to ensure risks remain within acceptable levels and that risk appetite is consistently applied.

Business continuity planning

Business Continuity Planning (BCP) helps you prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptive events through a structured and systematic approach to crisis management. It supports the protection of your organisation's reputation, safeguards critical operations and contributes to long-term sustainability.

Financial analyser tool

Our Financial analyser tool has been specificaly designed to help NGOs' simplify and strengthen their financial reporting. The tool processes your organisation's bank statements and using predefined assumptions, converts raw financial data into clear, user-friendly financial statements and Registrar-ready reports.

Ideal for NGOs with annual turnover < €40k, as they don't receive external audited support for financial reporting.

NGOs have control to validate and improve categorisations, enhancing accuracy and transparency in automated financial reporting.

We can scale the tool to reflect each NGO's unique financial landscape, incorporating key expense categories (e.g., payroll, rent) and primary income streams (e.g., grants, memberships, subscriptions) depending on its structure and setup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.