2 February 2026

10.12 – Luke Hili Meets Jean-Claude Maher (Podcast)

Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
In this episode of Ganado Meets the Malta ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili speaks with Jean-Claude Maher, CEO of MeDirect, about how the bank's ESG journey was shaped by the COVID-19 crisis and the need to reinvent its business model with resilience at its core. He explains how ESG was embedded from the outset as a strategic driver, leading to concrete investments and also addresses the challenges of ESG implementation, while emphasising that long-term value, market demand, and stakeholder trust make ESG essential to MeDirect's future growth and relevance.

[View Source]
