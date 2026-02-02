10.12 – Luke Hili Meets Jean-Claude Maher (Podcast)

In this episode of Ganado Meets the Malta ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili speaks with Jean-Claude Maher, CEO of MeDirect, about how the bank's ESG journey was shaped by the COVID-19 crisis and the need to reinvent its business model with resilience at its core. He explains how ESG was embedded from the outset as a strategic driver, leading to concrete investments and also addresses the challenges of ESG implementation, while emphasising that long-term value, market demand, and stakeholder trust make ESG essential to MeDirect's future growth and relevance.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.