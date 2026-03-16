Force Majeure In Practice: The Commercial Impact Of The Middle East Crisis In Cyprus

International trade inevitably operates in an environment of risk. While businesses anticipate ordinary commercial risks, geopolitical developments can create sudden disruptions that are beyond the control of contracting parties.

Cyprus, as a regional commercial centre located in close proximity to the Middle East, is particularly exposed to developments in the region. The recent escalation of the crisis, including attacks affecting the wider Eastern Mediterranean area, has already had direct and indirect repercussions for businesses operating in or through Cyprus. Disruptions extend beyond regional airspace. Cyprus relies heavily on major aviation hubs such as Doha and Dubai for international connectivity, meaning that disturbances affecting these routes may delay the movement of goods and personnel. At the same time, maritime transport routes have also been affected, contributing to delays in global supply chains and increased transportation costs.

For businesses, these developments may lead to delayed deliveries, supply chain disruptions and operational difficulties that may affect their ability to meet contractual obligations. Such circumstances may give rise to immediate legal and financial consequences for contracting parties.

In this context, it becomes necessary to consider how contractual obligations should be addressed when external events make performance difficult or impossible. One of the key legal mechanisms available to address such situations is the force majeure clause, which may relieve a party from liability where contractual performance is prevented by events beyond its reasonable control.



Force Majeure Clauses

A force majeure clause typically provides that one or both parties may be excused from performing their contractual obligations following the occurrence of specified events beyond their reasonable control. The underlying principle is that where such an event prevents or significantly hinders performance, the affected party may be relieved from liability or entitled to suspend performance of part or all of its obligations in accordance with the terms of the clause.

The term force majeure has no established meaning under Cyprus law. Accordingly, the scope, operation and effect of a force majeure provision depend entirely on its wording, as interpreted in the context of the contract as a whole and the surrounding commercial circumstances.

In general, force majeure clauses contain a list of events that may excuse or suspend contractual performance. These often include acts of God (such as natural disasters, severe weather events, fires or explosions), pandemics or epidemics, war and armed conflict, government actions such as regulatory changes, embargoes or sanctions, and in some cases industrial action or strikes. Such lists are usually accompanied by broader wording covering events beyond a party's reasonable control. However, Cyprus courts, following the approach of English courts, tend to interpret force majeure clauses narrowly, as they fall within the category of exclusion or limitation clauses. As a result, parties will generally need to demonstrate that the relevant event directly prevented or substantially hindered contractual performance. Increased costs, commercial difficulty, or reduced profitability will not normally be sufficient on their own.

In addition to identifying the relevant events, force majeure clauses typically also set out the consequences of such events and the steps to be taken by the parties. These provisions often address whether contractual obligations will be suspended, extended, or temporarily excused, the duration of such relief, and whether either party may terminate the contract if the force majeure event continues beyond a specified period. Well-drafted clauses may also regulate notice requirements and provide for appropriate remedies or adjustments between the parties following termination or prolonged disruption.

In the absence of an express force majeure clause, a party may only seek relief where the relevant event gives rise to frustration of the contract. The doctrine of frustration is a common law principle which has been incorporated into Cyprus law through Section 56 of the Contract Law, Cap. 149. Under this provision, a contract may be deemed automatically discharged where performance becomes illegal or impossible due to an event that was not foreseeable at the time the contract was concluded.

Unlike force majeure clauses, which often allow for the suspension or adjustment of contractual obligations depending on their wording, frustration generally results in the termination of the contract. However, the doctrine is applied restrictively by the courts and arises only in exceptional circumstances. As a result, businesses cannot easily rely on frustration. Careful drafting of force majeure provisions therefore remains an important tool for managing contractual risk in situations of geopolitical or commercial disruption.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.