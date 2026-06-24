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What ultimately determines whether a compliance programme succeeds or fails? While organisations often focus on policies, procedures and internal controls, the effectiveness of any compliance framework depends largely on the culture in which it operates.
This article explores the critical role of leadership, accountability and employee engagement in fostering a culture of compliance, highlighting how ethical conduct and organizational values can influence the practical implementation of compliance measures.
It also examines the challenges organisations face in embedding compliance into day-to-day operations and provides insights into the factors that distinguish effective compliance programmes from those that exist only on paper.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]