A practical guide for directors, shareholders and business owners

Directors play a central role in the management and operation of companies in Cyprus. Directors are responsible for making decisions that affect the company’s activities, compliance, and long-term success, regardless of whether the company is a local trading business, a holding company, an investment vehicle, or part of an international group structure.

Many individuals accept appointments as directors without fully understanding the legal responsibilities that accompany the position. Under Cyprus law, directors owe a range of duties to the company and may, in certain circumstances, face personal liability for breaches of those duties.

While the core principles governing directors’ duties have remained largely unchanged, the regulatory environment has evolved significantly. Directors must now consider anti-money laundering obligations, beneficial ownership transparency requirements, corporate governance expectations, and increasing regulatory scrutiny.

For business owners considering establishing a company in Cyprus, understanding directors’ responsibilities is an important part of creating an effective corporate structure.

This guide examines the principal duties of directors under the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, together with the practical obligations that affect directors in today’s business environment.

What are directors’ duties under the Cyprus Companies Law?

Directors are responsible for managing the affairs of a company and exercising the powers granted to them by the company’s constitutional documents and applicable law.

The duties of directors arise from several sources, including:

Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113

Common law principles

Fiduciary obligations

The Memorandum and Articles of Association

Anti-Money Laundering legislation

Beneficial ownership transparency requirements

Judicial decisions of the Cyprus courts

Although shareholders own the company, directors are responsible for its management. Directors must exercise their powers honestly, responsibly, and in a manner that promotes the company’s interests.

These obligations apply to executive directors, non-executive directors, nominee directors, and directors of international corporate structures.

Sources of directors’ duties in Cyprus

Unlike some jurisdictions that have codified directors’ duties extensively in legislation, Cyprus continues to rely heavily on common law principles derived from English law.

The courts have consistently recognised that directors occupy a fiduciary position. As fiduciaries, directors must act loyally and avoid situations in which personal interests conflict with the company’s interests. The Companies Law supplements these duties with statutory obligations concerning disclosures, accounting records, reporting requirements, insolvency matters, and corporate administration.

Although the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, contains several statutory obligations applicable to directors, and many of the core fiduciary duties continue to be derived from common law principles adopted and applied by the Cyprus courts. As a result, directors should consider both statutory requirements and judicial interpretations when assessing their responsibilities.

In addition, directors must comply with obligations arising from anti-money laundering legislation, beneficial ownership reporting requirements, and industry-specific regulations where applicable.

Fiduciary duties of directors

The fiduciary duties of directors form the foundation of corporate governance in Cyprus. A fiduciary duty requires a person to act in the interests of another party and not for personal advantage. In the corporate context, directors must place the company’s interests above their own when exercising their powers.

The principal fiduciary duties include:

Acting in good faith

Acting in the best interests of the company

Exercising powers for proper purposes

Avoiding conflicts of interest

Declaring interests in transactions

Not making secret profits

Exercising reasonable care, skill, and diligence

Duty to Act in Good Faith

One of the most important duties imposed on directors is the duty to act in good faith.

Directors must make decisions honestly and with a genuine belief that their actions promote the company’s interests. This duty extends beyond avoiding dishonesty. Directors should carefully evaluate the consequences of their decisions and ensure that they act for legitimate corporate purposes.

A director who exercises powers for an improper purpose may breach this duty even where no personal gain is obtained.

Examples may include:

Using company resources for personal benefit

Favouring specific shareholders unfairly

Entering transactions that primarily benefit connected parties

Taking actions designed to preserve personal control rather than advance the company’s interests

Maintaining accurate records of board decisions can help directors demonstrate that decisions were made properly and in good faith.

Duty to act in the best interests of the company

Directors owe their duties to the company itself rather than individual shareholders. This distinction is particularly important in family businesses, joint ventures, shareholder disputes, and companies with multiple stakeholders.

Directors must consider the interests of the company as a whole and exercise independent judgment. A director appointed by a shareholder cannot simply follow instructions if doing so would prejudice the company. This principle is particularly relevant where disputes arise between shareholders or where directors are appointed through nominee arrangements.

Companies that implement appropriate corporate governance arrangements and clearly documented shareholder agreements often reduce the risk of disputes regarding directors’ decision-making.

Duty to exercise care, skill and diligence

Directors are expected to exercise reasonable care, skill, and diligence when carrying out their responsibilities.

Modern corporate governance standards require directors to:

Remain informed about the company’s activities

Review relevant information before making decisions

Attend meetings where reasonably possible

Monitor financial performance

Understand material risks affecting the business

Seek professional advice when necessary

Directors cannot avoid responsibility by claiming a lack of knowledge of the company’s affairs.

This duty is closely linked to overseeing the company’s financial reporting obligations, accounting records, and compliance systems.

Duty to avoid conflicts of interest

Directors must avoid situations where personal interests conflict with, or may conflict with, the company’s interests.

Conflicts of interest may arise through:

Personal business interests

Family relationships

Related-party transactions

Directorships in competing businesses

Ownership interests in counterparties

Where a conflict exists, the director should disclose the relevant interest and ensure that the company follows the appropriate procedures for addressing the situation. Failure to manage conflicts appropriately may result in liability and challenges to the validity of corporate decisions.

Duty to declare interests in transactions

Transparency is an important element of corporate governance.

Directors who have a direct or indirect interest in a proposed transaction should disclose that interest in accordance with the company’s constitutional documents and applicable legal requirements. Proper disclosure assists the board in assessing the transaction objectively and reduces the risk of future disputes.

Duty not to make secret profits

Directors must not use their position to obtain unauthorised benefits.

Corporate opportunities belong to the company and should not be exploited for personal gain without proper approval. A director who receives an undisclosed benefit, commission, or advantage as a result of their position may be required to account to the company for that profit.

Duties of nominee directors

Nominee directors are frequently used in international corporate structures and fiduciary arrangements. However, a nominee director owes the same duties as any other director.

A nominee director must act independently and in the interests of the company. The fact that a director was appointed by a shareholder, service provider, or third party does not remove or reduce their legal obligations.

One of the most common misconceptions is that a nominee director may follow instructions from the appointing shareholder. Under Cypriot law, this is not the case. While a nominee director may consider the appointing party’s views, they must exercise independent judgment and ensure their decisions serve the best interests of the company.

For example, if a shareholder requests that a nominee director approve a transaction that benefits the shareholder personally but disadvantages the company, the nominee director must prioritise the company’s interests. Failure to do so may result in personal liability.

Nominee directors should also ensure that they remain informed about the company’s activities, financial position, and compliance obligations. Accepting a directorship without exercising appropriate oversight may expose a nominee director to the same risks and liabilities faced by any other director.

Businesses utilising nominee director services should ensure that all directors understand their responsibilities and maintain appropriate oversight of the company’s affairs.

Directors and corporate governance responsibilities

Corporate governance is no longer limited to listed companies. Directors of private companies are increasingly expected to uphold appropriate governance standards, particularly when the company is part of an international group or operates in a regulated sector.

Directors should ensure:

Effective decision-making procedures

Appropriate internal controls

Risk management processes

Accurate record keeping

Regulatory compliance monitoring

Strong governance practices help directors demonstrate compliance with their duties and reduce legal risk.

Management and control of Cyprus companies

For many Cyprus companies, particularly those forming part of international group structures, the actions and decisions of directors may have implications beyond corporate governance.

The concept of management and control is often relevant when determining where a company is effectively managed and administered. Directors should ensure that important decisions are properly made, appropriately documented, and supported by adequate board procedures.

In practice, directors should actively participate in decision-making rather than simply approving decisions made by others. Board meetings, resolutions, and corporate records should accurately reflect the company’s activities and decision-making processes.

These considerations are particularly important for holding companies, investment structures, and businesses with international operations.

Companies establishing operations in Cyprus should ensure that governance procedures align with their corporate objectives and regulatory obligations from the outset. Businesses considering company formation in Cyprus should address governance and director responsibilities during the incorporation process.

Directors’ responsibilities under AML Legislation

Directors play an important role in ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering legislation. Although specific compliance functions may be delegated to employees or service providers, directors retain oversight responsibilities.

Directors should ensure that the company maintains appropriate:

Customer due diligence procedures

Risk assessment processes

Record keeping systems

Internal reporting mechanisms

Compliance monitoring arrangements

Failures in compliance may expose both the company and its directors to regulatory scrutiny.

Directors should also understand how compliance failures may affect the company’s corporate banking relationships and regulatory standing.

UBO register and transparency obligations

One of the most significant developments since the original publication of this article has been the implementation of beneficial ownership transparency requirements. Cyprus companies are required to maintain and submit information regarding their Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs).

Directors are expected to ensure that:

Beneficial ownership information is accurate

Information is updated when changes occur

Filing requirements are met within applicable deadlines

Annual confirmation obligations are satisfied

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in penalties and regulatory consequences.

Assistance with UBO Compliance and Corporate Administration? Beneficial ownership reporting, annual compliance obligations, and corporate administration requirements continue to evolve. Companies should ensure that their records remain accurate and that reporting obligations are satisfied within the applicable deadlines. Our team assists Cyprus companies with corporate administration, fiduciary services, compliance support, and ongoing regulatory obligations. Contact our corporate lawyers to learn how we can assist your business or discover more about our Corporate services.

Directors’ duties during financial difficulty and insolvency

When a company experiences financial difficulty, directors must exercise particular caution. As insolvency risks increase, directors may need to consider the interests of creditors alongside the interests of shareholders.

Key considerations include:

Avoiding wrongful trading

Preventing fraudulent transactions

Preserving company assets

Monitoring solvency

Obtaining professional advice promptly

Directors who continue trading irresponsibly while a company is insolvent may face personal liability.

Personal liability of directors

Although companies generally provide limited liability protection for shareholders, directors may become personally liable in certain circumstances.

Potential sources of liability include:

Breaches of fiduciary duty

Fraudulent conduct

Wrongful trading

Regulatory violations

Failure to comply with statutory obligations

Claims may arise from the company itself, shareholders, liquidators, creditors, regulators, or other affected parties.

Personal liability will depend on the circumstances of each case. However, directors who fail to exercise reasonable oversight, ignore regulatory obligations, or permit unlawful conduct to occur may face increased scrutiny from regulators, creditors, shareholders, and insolvency practitioners.

Disputes relating to directors’ conduct may ultimately require court proceedings and involve issues of corporate governance, compliance, and director accountability.

Common mistakes directors make

Common issues encountered in practice include:

Failing to document decisions

Ignoring conflicts of interest

Delegating responsibilities without oversight

Neglecting compliance obligations

Failing to monitor financial performance

Assuming nominee status removes liability

Overlooking UBO reporting obligations

Awareness of these risks can help directors avoid costly disputes and regulatory issues.

Practical steps directors should take

Directors can reduce risk by adopting practical governance measures. These include:

Attending board meetings regularly

Reviewing management information

Maintaining accurate records

Monitoring compliance obligations

Disclosing conflicts promptly

Seeking professional advice where appropriate

Reviewing governance procedures periodically

Regular reviews help identify issues before they develop into significant legal or regulatory problems.

Recent legal and regulatory developments

The fundamental fiduciary duties of directors under Cyprus law remain largely unchanged. However, the regulatory framework surrounding corporate governance and compliance has evolved significantly in recent years.

One of the most important developments has been the implementation of beneficial ownership transparency requirements. Cyprus companies are now required to maintain and submit information relating to their Ultimate Beneficial Owners through the UBO Register. Directors are expected to ensure that information remains accurate and is updated within the applicable deadlines.

In addition, anti-money laundering obligations continue to receive increased regulatory attention. Directors are expected to maintain oversight of compliance procedures, risk assessments, customer due diligence measures, and internal reporting systems.

Corporate governance standards have also developed. Directors are increasingly expected to maintain effective oversight of company activities, monitor risks, and ensure that appropriate internal controls are in place.

These developments do not replace the traditional fiduciary duties of directors. Rather, they expand the practical responsibilities that directors must consider when managing Cyprus companies.