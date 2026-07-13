What Is A Company Secretary In Cyprus, And Why Is It Important?

Legal and practical role of the company secretary in Cypriot companies

A company secretary in Cyprus plays an important role in a company’s administration and compliance. The position is required under Cyprus company law and forms part of the company’s legal structure from the date of incorporation.

Although many international clients focus mainly on directors, shareholders, and beneficial owners, the company secretary is central to the proper administration of a Cyprus company. The secretary supports statutory filings, corporate records, board procedures, annual returns, and communication with the Registrar of Companies.

In practice, the company secretary helps ensure that the company remains in good standing and that its corporate records reflect its current legal position.

What is a company secretary in Cyprus?

A company secretary is an officer of the company who supports the company’s corporate administration and statutory compliance.

The role is mainly administrative and procedural. It does not replace the responsibilities of directors. Directors remain responsible for the company’s management, while the company secretary assists with the legal and administrative framework that enables the company to operate properly.

The term “corporate secretary” is often used by international clients. In Cyprus, the legal and practical term usually used is “company secretary”.

Is a company secretary required in Cyprus?

Yes. Every Cyprus company must appoint a company secretary under the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113.

According to the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property, a company must have one secretary, who must be at least 18 years old. A private company must also have at least one director. In the specific case of a private company with one member and one director, the same person may also act as secretary.

The first directors and secretary are notified to the Registrar of Companies during incorporation through form HE3. Any later changes relating to the directors or secretary must be notified through form HE4.

This means that appointing a company secretary is mandatory. It is part of a company’s legal structure in Cyprus.

Why the company secretary matters

The company secretary helps maintain the company’s statutory and administrative order.

A Cyprus company must comply with ongoing filing, record-keeping, and reporting obligations. These obligations do not end after incorporation. The company must update its corporate records when changes occur and must file annual returns and financial statements as required.

The Registrar states that directors and the secretary are responsible for submitting documents and notifications relating to updates of the company’s particulars.

This makes the company secretary important for the day-to-day legal administration of the company.

The role of the company secretary during incorporation

The company secretary is involved from the start of the company formation process.

During incorporation, the secretary’s details are submitted to the Registrar, along with the company’s first directors, through the relevant incorporation filing. The appointment is part of the statutory information required to complete the incorporation process.

Before incorporation, business owners should also consider related matters such as the company name, registered office, directors, shareholders, and beneficial owners. These issues are connected to the broader process of company formation in Cyprus.

Business owners should also review the requirements for naming a new business in Cyprus, as company name approval is one of the first steps in the incorporation process.

Core responsibilities of a company secretary

The responsibilities of a company secretary may vary depending on the company’s size and structure. In most companies in Cyprus, the role includes several key administrative and compliance functions.

The company secretary commonly assists with maintaining statutory registers, preparing board and shareholder resolutions, coordinating filings with the Registrar, keeping corporate records up to date, and supporting the preparation and submission of annual returns.

Changes relating to the company’s directors or secretary must be notified to the Registrar through the appropriate filing procedure. (Updating Company’s Particulars)

In practice, the company secretary helps ensure that the company’s records remain accurate and that required filings are completed within the applicable deadlines.

Company secretary and annual returns

Annual returns are one of the most important recurring obligations of a Cyprus company.

The annual return must be accompanied by the financial statements for the previous financial year and must be certified by a director and the company secretary. The Registrar also states that the first financial statements must be presented within 18 months following incorporation at the latest, and thereafter at least once every calendar year with the annual return. This makes the secretary’s role important in the annual compliance cycle.

The secretary should coordinate with directors, accountants, auditors, and legal advisers to ensure that the company’s filings are consistent with the company’s records. Further details on accounting and reporting obligations are available at our accounting services page.

Company secretary vs director

The company secretary and the director have different roles.

Directors are responsible for managing the company’s affairs and exercising the company’s powers. The Registrar states that directors are legally responsible for managing the company, maintaining accounting books required for financial statements, submitting company tax returns, and carrying out acts relating to tax submission and payment. You can read our article on duties of directors under Cyprus Companies Law to learn more.

The company secretary supports corporate administration and statutory compliance. The secretary helps ensure that filings, records, and corporate documents are prepared and maintained correctly.

In simple terms, directors make management decisions. The company secretary helps ensure that the legal and administrative records accurately reflect those decisions.

This distinction is important because a company secretary does not remove or reduce directors’ duties.

Can the same person act as director and secretary?

In general, the roles of director and secretary are separate.

The Registrar’s guidance states that, in the case of a private company with one member and one director, the director may also act as secretary.

This point is important for small companies and single-member structures. Business owners should assess the company’s structure before deciding who should act as secretary.

Where the company has more than one member or a more developed structure, it is usually better to appoint a separate person or professional service provider to act as secretary.

Can the company secretary be another company?

Yes. In Cyprus, the company secretary may be either an individual or a corporate entity, subject to the applicable legal requirements and restrictions.

In practice, many international clients appoint a professional corporate services provider or law firm to act as company secretary. This is common where the company forms part of an international structure, has foreign shareholders, or requires ongoing assistance with statutory filings, annual returns, corporate records, and communication with the Registrar of Companies.

The appointment of a corporate secretary can provide several practical benefits. A professional provider usually has the systems and experience required to monitor filing deadlines, prepare resolutions, maintain statutory registers, and coordinate with directors, accountants, auditors, and other advisers. This helps ensure that the company’s records remain accurate and that its administrative obligations are handled consistently.

A corporate secretary may also provide continuity. If the secretary is an individual, the company may need to update its arrangements if that person resigns, becomes unavailable, or no longer provides the service. A professional firm can usually provide a more stable administrative framework through an internal team.

This is particularly useful for international business owners who do not have a physical presence in Cyprus. In such cases, the company secretary often acts as the central administrative contact for corporate records, filings, certified documents, and practical coordination with local authorities.

However, appointing a corporate secretary does not remove or reduce the directors’ responsibilities. Directors remain responsible for the company’s management and must ensure it complies with its legal and regulatory obligations. The company secretary supports corporate administration, but directors retain oversight responsibility.

When selecting a company secretary, businesses should consider the provider’s experience, responsiveness, record-keeping procedures, and ability to coordinate with the company’s legal, accounting, and compliance advisers. The appointment should not be treated as a formality. It is an important part of maintaining proper corporate administration in Cyprus.

The company secretary and corporate governance

A company secretary supports good corporate governance.

Corporate governance requires accurate records, clear procedures, and proper documentation of decisions. The company secretary assists with these matters by maintaining minutes, resolutions, registers, and statutory filings.

For international companies, this role is often more important. Banks, auditors, regulators, and counterparties may request corporate records during due diligence. If the company’s records are incomplete or inconsistent, this may create delays or raise compliance concerns.

A properly appointed and active company secretary helps reduce this risk.

The company secretary and beneficial ownership information

Cyprus companies must maintain accurate information about their beneficial ownership.

Although directors are responsible for corporate oversight, the company secretary often assists with the practical administration of beneficial ownership records and filings.

This may include coordinating information from shareholders, directors, beneficial owners, and service providers.

Accurate beneficial ownership records are important for compliance with anti-money laundering and transparency requirements. They may also be requested during banking onboarding, transactions, audits, and regulatory reviews.

A company secretary should therefore understand the company’s ownership structure and ensure that corporate records remain consistent with the information submitted to the relevant authorities.

Why international clients need proper secretarial support

Many Cyprus companies are used in international structures.

These may include holding companies, trading companies, investment vehicles, financing structures, intellectual property companies, and group entities. In these cases, the company secretary often assists with board resolutions, shareholder decisions, document certification, statutory filings, and coordination with foreign advisers.

International clients may also need records for banking, tax, audit, or legal purposes. A well-administered company is easier to manage and easier to support during due diligence. Poor administration can create practical problems, even where the company was incorporated correctly.

Common mistakes relating to company secretaries

Several issues commonly arise in practice.

One common mistake is treating the appointment of a company secretary as a formality. The secretary’s role continues after incorporation and remains relevant throughout the company’s life.

Another mistake is failing to update the Registrar when changes occur. Changes to directors or the secretary must be notified properly. Company records should also be updated to reflect changes in shareholders, registered office, share capital, and other particulars.

A further issue is poor coordination between the secretary, directors, accountants, and auditors. This may lead to inconsistencies between statutory filings, financial statements, and corporate records.

These mistakes can be avoided through proper corporate administration and regular review of the company’s records.

When should a company review its secretarial arrangements?

A company should review its secretarial arrangements when it is incorporated and whenever its structure changes.

Review is also advisable when:

new directors are appointed

shareholders change

the company changes its registered office

the company issues or transfers shares

The company prepares annual returns

The company opens a bank account

the company enters a transaction

the company becomes inactive or is being restructured

Regular review helps ensure that the company remains compliant and that its records are accurate.

How Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can assist

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC provides corporate and secretarial support to companies in Cyprus and international clients.

Our services include company formation, company secretarial support, corporate administration, preparation of resolutions, statutory filings, governance support, and coordination with accountants, auditors, and other advisers.

We also assist with corporate structuring, fiduciary services, beneficial ownership compliance, accounting coordination, and corporate governance matters.

For companies that require ongoing support, our team can assist with the legal and administrative steps required to keep the company in good standing.

Final considerations

The company secretary plays an important role in the proper administration of a Cyprus company.

The role supports statutory compliance, accurate record keeping, annual filings, and corporate governance. While directors remain responsible for the company’s management, the secretary helps ensure that the company’s legal and administrative framework is maintained correctly.

For business owners, investors, and international groups, appointing a suitable company secretary is an important part of running a Cyprus company properly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a company secretary required in Cyprus?

Yes. Every Cyprus company must appoint one secretary. The secretary must be at least 18 years old.

Can the same person act as director and secretary?

Only in the case of a private company with one member and one director may the same person act as both director and secretary.

What does a company secretary do in Cyprus?

A company secretary assists with statutory filings, corporate records, annual returns, resolutions, and company administration.

Is the company secretary responsible for managing the company?

No. Directors are responsible for managing the company. The secretary supports the company’s administration and compliance.

Does the company secretary sign annual returns?

The annual return must be certified by a director and the company secretary.

Can a company secretary help with UBO filings?

The company secretary may assist with the administration and coordination of beneficial ownership records and filings, although directors retain oversight responsibility.

Why is a professional company secretary useful?

A professional company secretary helps maintain accurate corporate records, monitor filing obligations, and support compliance with Cyprus company law.

When should a Cyprus company update its secretary’s details?

Changes to the company secretary must be notified to the Registrar of Companies through the appropriate form.

Can the company secretary be another company?

Yes. A company secretary in Cyprus may be a corporate entity, subject to applicable legal restrictions. Many international companies appoint a professional service provider to act as secretary to support statutory filings, record-keeping, annual returns, and ongoing corporate administration.