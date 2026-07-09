Group Coordination Agreements - Development, Content, Outlook

German corporate group law offers various options for organizing cooperation within a corporate group. While the control and profit transfer agreement remains the traditional instrument for establishing a contractual corporate group, so-called group coordination agreements have also become established in practice. This lesser-known form of agreement deserves special attention, particularly at a time of increasing demand for flexibility.

Historical Development and Legal Classification

The history of group coordination agreements is closely linked to the search for alternatives to the rigid framework of the contractual group. As early as the 1970s and 1980s, legal scholars recognized that the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), with its provisions on corporate agreements, did not cover all practical needs of group management. When codifying group law in the 1965 Stock Corporation Act, the legislature had conceived group law primarily as a protective measure and had not further defined its organizational aspects. This organizational vacuum within corporate groups is increasingly being filled in business practice by privately autonomous coordination mechanisms, ranging from group guidelines to group coordination agreements and group bylaws.

Unlike the corporate agreements exhaustively regulated in Sections 291 and 292 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the group coordination agreement does not constitute an organizational agreement under corporate law, but rather is to be classified as a distinct type of contract of a contractual nature (sui generis) (Fleischer, DB 2025, 712). In the context of precautionary law, this refers to a contract under the law of obligations between a controlling shareholder and the subsidiary that regulates certain aspects of their de facto group relationship on an equal footing and with mutual binding effect, without thereby creating a contractual group. In practice, the term “relationship agreement” is also used synonymously; however, this is not a legal concept transplanted from Anglo-Saxon law, but rather a new creation tailored to the specific features of German corporate group law (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 711 et seq.).

Unlike a control agreement, the group coordination agreement does not establish a comprehensive right of the parent company to issue instructions to the subsidiary. Rather, it is a coordinating agreement based on voluntary coordination and cooperative collaboration. Since it is not a corporate agreement within the meaning of stock corporation law, the strict formal requirements for validity set forth in §§ 293 et seq. AktG (such as approval by a three-quarters majority of the shareholders’ meeting or registration in the commercial register) generally do not apply. This explains the high degree of flexibility and the minimal administrative burden associated with this instrument in practice.

Practical Structure

The group coordination agreement is characterized by its flexibility in terms of content. Essentially, it governs the cooperation among group companies in specific areas without calling into question the legal independence of the participating companies. In practice, group coordination agreements first emerged in connection with initial public offerings (IPOs) of subsidiaries (so-called “equity carve-outs”), in which the transferring company often retains a majority stake, thereby creating a de facto stock corporation group. A second significant use case involves public takeovers in the form of an increase in shareholding that establishes a controlling interest (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 712).

Typical subjects of regulation include, first and foremost, the coordination of fundamental business decisions. The contracting parties undertake to consult with one another in advance regarding strategically significant measures such as major investments, entry into new business areas, or the establishment of significant business relationships. These coordination obligations must be distinguished from a genuine right to issue instructions, as the subsidiary ultimately makes decisions on its own responsibility.

Another key component is often the regulation of group-wide services. The parent company or specialized group companies provide services in areas such as finance, human resources, IT, or legal affairs. The group coordination agreement provides the framework for this and governs the essential terms of service provision as well as the principles of compensation.

In addition, such agreements regularly contain provisions regarding a uniform external image for the group. The use of trademarks, compliance with corporate design guidelines, and common communication standards are established to ensure a consistent market presence.

More recently, additional areas of regulation have been added. For example, group coordination agreements also serve to implement group-wide compliance structures, whereby the subsidiary commits to adopting the relevant group guidelines, as well as to optimize legally mandated processes, such as through cooperation on tax matters and accounting issues. Furthermore, they can serve to enhance synergies, particularly through closer cooperation in procurement, research and development, IT, services, or sales (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 712). It should be noted, however, that while the adoption of an existing group policy is generally permissible, unconditional submission to future policy changes is not, as this would contravene the subsidiary’s management board’s duty to review under Section 311(1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 713).

Distinction from the Control Agreement

The distinction from a control agreement is of considerable practical importance, as it determines the applicability of the strict protective provisions under stock corporation law. A control agreement within the meaning of Section 291(1), first sentence, of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) exists when a stock corporation or a limited partnership with a share capital (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien) places the management of its company under the control of another company. The decisive criterion is the right to issue instructions under Section 308(1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which may also include instructions that are detrimental to the company.

The Group Coordination Agreement deliberately avoids establishing such a comprehensive right to issue instructions. It is limited to obligations regarding coordination, information, and cooperation, which leave the autonomy of the subsidiary’s Executive Board or management intact. As a rule of thumb, the group coordination agreement is generally permissible provided that its obligations are primarily limited to information, consultation, and coordination obligations (Koch, AktG, 20th ed. 2026, § 311, margin note 48b). In concrete terms, however, each individual contractual clause must be assessed against the prohibition on detrimental influence (Section 311(1) AktG) and the requirement that the subsidiary’s executive board retain its managerial autonomy (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 712). This distinction must be carefully observed in contractual practice, as an unintentional crossing of the line into a relationship subject to instructions may be classified as the conclusion of a “hidden” control agreement. The substantive content of the contract is always decisive in this regard. The designation as a “relationship agreement” or “coordination agreement” is irrelevant if the content constitutes a control agreement (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 716). If such an agreement is not concluded in compliance with the formal requirements of § 293 AktG, it is invalid under civil law.

Advantages and Limitations of the Instrument

The appeal of the group coordination agreement lies in its flexibility and the avoidance of the far-reaching legal consequences of a control agreement. There is no obligation to compensate for losses under § 302 AktG, and the complex procedural requirements for concluding a control agreement do not apply. For corporate groups with minority shareholders in subsidiaries or with international interdependencies, this offers significant structuring advantages.

However, the limitations of this instrument become apparent where close operational integration is required. If the subsidiary is to be directly integrated into group planning and compelled to take certain measures even against its economic will, the group coordination agreement reaches its limits. In such cases, only the control agreement, with its comprehensive right to issue instructions, provides the necessary control.

Furthermore, granting the right to issue instructions in a group coordination agreement is impermissible if the subsidiary’s management board is left with no means of intervention. Business practice therefore places great emphasis on strictly distinguishing the group coordination agreement from a control agreement within the meaning of Section 291 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and avoids clauses that broadly affect the organizational structure of the subsidiary or lift the restriction on the use of its assets (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 712 et seq.).

Outlook and Current Developments

The importance of group coordination agreements is likely to continue to grow in the coming years.

The increasing internationalization of corporate groups requires flexible governance tools that function even in legal systems that do not have a framework comparable to German group law. Here, the group coordination agreement serves as an interface between the German group law framework and international governance structures.

In addition, compliance requirements and group-wide risk management systems are gaining in importance. Group coordination agreements can serve as a framework for implementing uniform standards without sacrificing the corporate autonomy of the individual group companies.

Finally, it is worth noting the ongoing discussion regarding a reform of group law. The legislative proposal by Altmeppen and Hommelhoff (ZGR 2024, p. 155 ff.) expressly provides, in a proposed Section 93(1a), third sentence, of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), that the management bodies within the group may regulate the details of the individual group relationships—in particular regarding the exchange of information within the group—in a group coordination agreement that requires neither the approval of the general meeting nor the shareholders’ meeting, nor publication (Altmeppen/Hommelhoff, ZGR 2024, p. 169). This would, for the first time, provide the group coordination agreement with an explicit legal basis.

Fleischer, on the other hand, recommends initially observing private-autonomous group governance with a favorable eye and, if necessary, supporting it through a non-binding provision in the law or the Corporate Governance Code, without intervening prematurely, since the legislature would otherwise run the risk of interfering in a development process that has not yet been completed (Fleischer, DB 2025, p. 715 et seq.).

Conclusion

The group coordination agreement has established itself as a practical instrument for group management. It offers a flexible alternative to the control agreement and enables coordinated cooperation within the corporate group without sacrificing the legal independence of the participating companies. When drafting the agreement, however, care must be taken to ensure that the line between it and a control agreement is not crossed. Companies seeking to optimize their group structures should consider this instrument and assess its suitability for their specific group configuration.

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