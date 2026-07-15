Part II Compliance Management Systems Set-Up Reporting And Decision-Making

Part II of our Series sets out how to design and operate an effective compliance management system (CMS) that is both credible across jurisdictions and tailored to German corporate practice. The core message is clear: compliance should be organized on a risk-based, independent, and well-documented footing, aligned with recognized frameworks, and supported by structured reporting lines and clearly defined decision-making rights vis-à-vis management and the supervisory board.

In Germany, the baseline is formed by board-level duties to properly organize and monitor the enterprise, including the obligation to ensure early risk detection. These expectations are heightened for listed companies and complemented by the German Corporate Governance Code (Deutscher Corporate Governance Kodex – DCGK), which requires a transparent description of the internal control and risk management system, including the CMS, and an assessment of its adequacy and effectiveness.

In addition, specialized statutory regimes, most notably the Whistleblower Protection Act (Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz – HinSchG) and the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (Lieferkettensorgfaltspflichtengesetz – LkSG), impose concrete architectural, procedural, and timing requirements, particularly with respect to reporting channels and complaints handling mechanisms.

1. Compliance mandate and its practical anchor points

1.1 Board organization duties and early risk detection

The obligation to establish and operate an effective compliance organization derives from the duty to ensure lawful conduct and an appropriate organizational framework, including an early-warning system for risks that could jeopardize the company’s continued existence.

For listed companies, the legislator has further clarified that an appropriate and effective internal control system and risk management system must be in place; in practice, the CMS is treated as an integral component of this overall framework. Even where statutory provisions are formally limited to listed entities, comparable expectations may arise for other companies under the general duty of care and principles of prudent organization where size, complexity, or risk exposure so require. In limited liability companies, the managing directors’ duty of care is interpreted along similar lines. Although operational responsibilities may be delegated within the organization, ultimate accountability remains with management, in particular with respect to the mandate, resourcing, independence, and ongoing oversight of the compliance function.

1.2 Specialized regimes that shape CMS architecture

Regardless of industry, specialized statutory regimes give rise to specific design requirements for the compliance management system.

The HinSchG requires organizations with 50 or more employees to establish internal reporting channels, appoint an impartial reporting unit, ensure strict confidentiality, and comply with defined service levels, including acknowledgment of receipt within seven days and outcome-oriented feedback within three months. The LkSG mandates risk-based due diligence with respect to human-rights and certain environmental risks, including the designation of responsible functions, regular and event-driven risk analyses, the implementation of preventive and remedial measures, and the operation of an accessible complaints mechanism. While the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA) announced in late 2025 that it would discontinue routine reviews of company reports and that enforcement would temporarily focus on serious violations as legislative amendments are prepared, the core due diligence and complaints-handling obligations remain in force and are subject to risk-based ex officio audits.

Beyond German law, many corporate groups are also subject to supervisory expectations in regulated industries and to issuer-related obligations in capital markets. Taken together, these requirements underscore the need for a structured, adequately resourced, and well-documented CMS, with clearly defined decision rights, reporting lines, and escalation pathways.

1.3 International frameworks and the three-lines operating model

ISO 37301:2021 is an international, certifiable standard issued by the International Organization for Standardization that defines requirements and guidance for an effective CMS. It follows the plan-do-check-act cycle and emphasizes leadership commitment, compliance culture, risk assessment, controls, and continuous improvement.

In German practice, IDW PS 980 is also widely recognized as the relevant auditing standard for providing assurance on the design and effectiveness of a CMS.

From an organizational perspective, companies should operate a three-lines model:

the first line, meaning the business, owns compliance within day-to-day processes;

the second line, meaning compliance and other control functions, establishes frameworks, provides advice, monitors, and challenges; and

the third line, meaning internal audit, delivers independent assurance and reports to the audit committee.

This internationally established model aligns well with German corporate governance structures and supervisory expectations.

2. Governance design: roles, independence, and reporting lines

2.1 Management mandate, independence safeguards, and resources

A clear compliance charter should define the scope and objectives of the CMS, the authorities of the compliance function, and safeguards to ensure its independence. It should expressly provide for unrestricted access to relevant information, set out conflict-of-interest rules for matters involving senior leadership, and secure direct reporting rights to the CEO or General Counsel and, where appropriate, to the chair of the audit committee. Management should approve an annual compliance plan aligned with the company’s risk profile and ensure that the CMS is adequately resourced. While centralizing compliance at group level is often efficient, this presupposes impartial case handling, effective local accessibility, sufficient language coverage, and robust service arrangements that comply with local co-determination and data-protection requirements.

2.2 Supervisory board oversight and the audit committee interface

The supervisory board, typically acting through the audit committee, is responsible for overseeing the CMS. Regular reporting to the audit committee should address material compliance risks, significant investigations and their outcomes, the status of remediation measures, material policy updates, training coverage, results of monitoring and testing activities, and key performance indicators (KPIs). Matters of a material nature, particularly cases involving senior leadership or indicating systemic control deficiencies, should be escalated to the full supervisory board without undue delay.

2.3 The three lines in practice and coordination protocols

Effective coordination mechanisms are essential to avoid gaps and duplication between compliance, risk management, internal control, and internal audit. Shared risk and control taxonomies, a centralized issues-and-actions register with clear single-point accountability, and a quarterly executive compliance or risk committee help ensure that second- and third-line activities translate into timely management action and coherent, high-quality reporting to the board. In cross-border groups, it is also critical to ensure that central compliance teams have appropriate access to local data and personnel to enable impartial case handling and effective monitoring.

2.4 Specialized officers and interfaces

A practical CMS integrates specialized officers and their statutory programs, including, for example, the data protection officer (DPO), the anti-money-laundering officer (AMLO), and the human-rights officer or other designated responsible person under the LkSG. The internal reporting unit established under the HinSchG serves as a central hub for case intake and follow-up. Clear and well-defined interfaces between these roles and the central compliance function, supported by consistent case-management standards and harmonized escalation criteria, are essential to ensure coherence, accountability, and effective oversight.

3. Building blocks of an effective CMS

3.1 Framework alignment, proportionality, and auditability

Alignment with ISO 37301 provides a common language for global stakeholders and facilitates certification where this adds value. In the German context, IDW PS 980 assurance, whether focused on design, implementation, or operating effectiveness, can deliver credible external comfort. Proportionality remains critical: the sophistication of controls, the depth of monitoring, and the rigor of documentation should scale with the company’s risk exposure and potential impact. Designing the CMS with auditability in mind from the outset helps minimize friction with internal audit, external auditors, and supervisory authorities.

3.2 Policy architecture and risk assessment

A coherent policy framework should cascade from a core code of conduct to targeted, risk-specific policies and procedures. The compliance risk assessment should be systematic, well documented, and integrated with enterprise risk management, drawing on factors such as geographic footprint, business model, distribution channels, counterparty profiles, and incident history. Its outputs should directly inform policy updates, control design, training priorities, and second-line monitoring activities.

3.3 Speak-up, case intake, and protected handling

The speak-up system must accommodate multiple intake channels, including anonymous options where feasible, and integrate the HinSchG unit’s impartial handling. Receipt should be acknowledged within a few days, and outcome-oriented feedback should be provided within a few months, unless legal constraints require otherwise. A standardized intake, triage, and escalation protocol should include conflict-of-interest checks, consideration of legal privilege, early preservation of evidence, and safeguards against prohibited tipping-off, particularly where financial crime or market-abuse risks are implicated. Methods for interviews and forensic measures are execution topics; see Part III (Employee Interviews) and Part IV (Data/Document Screening and Physical Searches) of this Briefing Series.

3.4 Controls, monitoring, metrics, and assurance

Preventive and detective controls should be embedded directly into business processes, supported by second-line monitoring and periodic testing. A defined suite of KPIs should track, among other things:

speak-up activity and reporting channel usage;

timeliness of intake and triage;

investigation cycle times;

recurring root-cause patterns;

timeliness and effectiveness of remediation;

policy attestations;

training completion and coverage; and

the performance of key controls.

Where appropriate, obtaining voluntary external assurance over the CMS under IDW PS 980 can further strengthen board oversight and provide additional external credibility.

3.5 Documentation backbone

Maintain a documentation spine that supports contemporaneous management awareness and later scrutiny: risk assessment workpapers, policy versions and attestations, training evidence, monitoring and testing results, investigation files, remediation trackers, and minutes of management reviews and board briefings.

4. Reporting architecture and decision-making

4.1 Decision rights and escalation matrices

A clear decision-rights matrix should be defined for high-stakes compliance actions, including:

case scoping and prioritization;

approval of forensic measures and dawn-raid preparedness;

authorization of interviews and interview sequencing;

engagement and mandate of external counsel or forensic experts;

determination and preservation of legal-privilege protocols;

decisions on external reporting to authorities;

suspension or offboarding of counterparties;

disciplinary actions;

approval of control remediation measures; and

notifications to the supervisory board.

Decision criteria should be risk-based and consider, in particular, the severity and credibility of the allegations, potential legal, financial, and reputational exposure, involvement of senior leadership, and cross-border implications. For applicable thresholds and timing requirements relating to ad hoc disclosures and insider-list management, reference is made to Part I of this series.

4.2 Structured reporting to management

Management should receive regular and ad hoc reporting that consolidates material compliance risks, incidents and outcomes, remediation progress and control enhancements, policy and training developments, results of monitoring and testing activities, and relevant assurance findings. The audit committee should be provided with a consolidated, system-level view focusing on overall CMS effectiveness, emerging trends, and systemic issues, and should actively track remediation measures through to closure. Matters involving senior leadership or indicating material or systemic control deficiencies should be escalated immediately.

4.3 Closure discipline

Each significant case should conclude with a documented analysis and a remediation package addressing control redesign, process enhancements, targeted training refreshers, and, where applicable, counterparty measures. Lessons learned should be systematically fed back into the compliance risk assessment, relevant policies, and training curricula to strengthen prevention. Considerations relating to disciplinary actions and potential amnesty are addressed in Part VII of this series.

Governance blueprint: roles, mandates, and reporting lines

Function Core mandate Primary management reporting Supervisory board interface First line (business/functions) Process ownership and control operation; issue remediation Operational reporting to business leadership; issue logs to compliance Aggregated view via compliance and internal audit Compliance (second line) CMS framework, risk assessment, policies, advice, monitoring, case intake/triage, escalation Quarterly to CEO/GC and executive risk/compliance committee Periodic to audit committee; ad hoc on material matters Internal Audit (third line) Independent assurance over ICS/RMS/CMS and remediation Management response tracking and follow-up Plan approval and results oversight by audit committee Specialized officers (e.g., AML, DPO, LkSG) Regime-specific duties and regulator interfaces To designated executive sponsor and compliance Where material, periodic briefings to audit committee

Notes: The table is illustrative and should be tailored to company size, sector, and listing status. Dual reporting lines should preserve second- and third-line independence and direct access to the audit committee chair.

5. Implementation roadmap and operating discipline

5.1 Diagnostic, chartering, and roadmap

Start with a structured gap assessment benchmarked against ISO 37301 and the elements expected under German practice, calibrated to the company’s specific risk profile. Based on the findings, develop a compliance charter that clearly defines the CMS scope, mandates, decision and escalation rights, and safeguards for independence. Management should then approve a two- to three-year CMS maturity roadmap, sequenced by risk and complexity, and align oversight milestones with audit committee agendas.

5.2 Case management workflow and service levels

Establish a standardized case management framework covering intake channels, triage categories, decision-rights thresholds, evidence preservation, conflict-of-interest checks, and closure documentation. Statutory service-level requirements under the HinSchG, including acknowledgment and feedback timelines, and the complaints-handling obligations under the LkSG should be embedded by design. Clearly delineate interfaces with Legal, Human Resources, Data Protection, and IT Forensics to ensure seamless coordination. For detailed guidance on interviewing standards and data-screening protocols, reference Part III and Part IV of this series.

5.3 Systems, metrics, and oversight

Support the CMS with appropriate systems, including a case management tool with role-based access controls, a policy management platform offering version control and attestations, and a training solution with completion and coverage analytics. Define a robust set of KPIs that management and the audit committee can consistently rely on. A quarterly compliance or risk committee, typically chaired by the CEO or General Counsel, should review performance insights, prioritize remediation actions, and determine the content and focus of board-level reporting.

6. Special topics and current developments

6.1 LkSG practice and enforcement

The core due diligence architecture of the LkSG remains fully operative, including risk management, periodic and event-driven risk analyses, preventive and remedial measures, and an accessible complaints mechanism. While BAFA’s announcements in 2025 scaled back routine reviews of company reports and signaled a narrower enforcement focus as legislative amendments are prepared, and comprehensive reviews of report submissions were deferred, risk-based ex officio audits continue. The substantive due diligence obligations therefore remain intact. Companies should maintain robust documentation, conduct stakeholder-focused and risk-based analyses, and operate accessible and barrier-free complaints channels. At EU level, upon implementation into national laws of the EU Member States, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) will reshape scope and obligations over the coming years. Designing scalable and adaptable processes now can help avoid costly rework later.

6.2 Multinational alignment and local nuance

For multinational groups, a centrally designed CMS aligned with ISO 37301 can provide a coherent global backbone. At the same time, local addenda are essential to reflect jurisdiction-specific requirements, including labor co-determination, data-protection rules, whistleblowing frameworks, and sector-specific regulation, particularly in Germany. Group-wide service-level agreements should clearly define impartial handling standards, access rights, language coverage, and escalation pathways. The role and rights of employee representatives under German law are addressed in Part VI of this series.

7. Conclusion

An effective compliance organization starts with a clear mandate, proportionate design, and demonstrable independence. In Germany, the board’s duties to properly organize and monitor the enterprise, heightened for listed companies, form the legal baseline, while the DCGK has evolved into a practical standard for describing the CMS and assessing its adequacy and effectiveness.

Specialized statutory regimes translate general principles into concrete organizational requirements, defined service levels, and disciplined documentation practices. To achieve international credibility, implementation typically aligns with ISO 37301, is structured along a three-lines model, and is supported by systematic internal monitoring and, where appropriate, external assurance to reinforce both board oversight and external communications.

Key operating imperatives include clearly defined decision rights, disciplined escalation and reporting, robust documentation and metrics, and continuous improvement grounded in incident analysis and integrated assurance. Where compliance execution intersects with interviewing, data screening, data processing, or co-determination requirements, organizations should align their approach with the guidance set out in Parts III through VI of this Briefing Series.