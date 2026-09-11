Corporate Update - September 2026 - On The Horizon

Arthur Cox are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance, Antitrust/Competition Law and Strategy topic(s)
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
TIMELINE
|
FCA to publish Policy Statement on reporting rules for UK Sustainability Reporting Standards
|
Autumn 2026
|
European Commission running series of preparedness webinars on EU Forced Labour Regulation (FLR)
|
September – November 2026
|
For UK listed issuers, inside information declaration form must be included with first submissions of equity documents, including guidance requests, to FCA from this date
|
21 September 2026
|
EU Directive on Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition begins to apply from this date
|
27 September 2026
|
CBI to begin collecting ESAP metadata under the EU Prospectus Regulation
|
15 October 2026
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]