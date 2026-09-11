ARTICLE
11 September 2026

Corporate Update - September 2026 - On The Horizon

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Arthur Cox

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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DEVELOPMENT
TIMELINE
FCA to publish Policy Statement on reporting rules for UK Sustainability Reporting Standards
Autumn 2026
European Commission running series of preparedness webinars on EU Forced Labour Regulation (FLR)
September – November 2026
For UK listed issuers, inside information declaration form must be included with first submissions of equity documents, including guidance requests, to FCA from this date
21 September 2026
EU Directive on Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition begins to apply from this date
27 September 2026
CBI to begin collecting ESAP metadata under the EU Prospectus Regulation
15 October 2026

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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