Agri-Food Regulator Publishes Second Supplier Survey Results

On 24 June 2026, An Rialálaí Agraibhia (the “Agri-Food Regulator”) published the results of its second annual supplier survey. The survey received responses from 485 suppliers, gathering feedback on 1,313 trading relationships, a 40% increase on the 2025 survey.

Overall, there was a high level of supplier satisfaction with how buyers conduct their business. Suppliers described trading relationships as professional and stable, with positive experiences underpinned by transparent engagement. Regular communication, a clear understanding of commercial realities and an accessible approach to relationship management were identified as key factors in fostering productive trading partnerships.

The survey also reported a reduction in the incidence of Unfair Trading Practices (“UTPs“). In the 2025 survey, approximately one in seven suppliers reported experiencing a UTP. In the 2026 survey, this fell to approximately one in nine suppliers, suggesting that compliance may be improving. However, UTPs remain a continuing concern within the sector.

UTPs

UTPs are prohibited under the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain (Unfair Trading) Regulations 2023 (the “2023 Regulations”). The regime includes unconditional UTPs, which are prohibited in all circumstances, and conditional UTPs, which are prohibited unless unambiguously agreed by both parties in advance. The survey found that 11% of direct suppliers experienced at least one UTP.

The most frequently cited issues were the cancellation of orders for perishable products with less than 30 days’ notice, reported by 4% of suppliers, and delayed payment for perishable products (3%) and non-perishable products (3%). Suppliers also reported being required to pay for the loss or deterioration of products (3%) and experiencing unilateral changes to supply terms (3%).

These issues recur from the 2025 survey, suggesting certain practices remain persistent areas of risk. With two consecutive years of supplier research, the Agri-Food Regulator is well-placed to assess where future compliance activity, guidance or enforcement efforts should be focused.

Awareness of complaints process

Awareness of the Agri-Food Regulator’s confidential complaints process has improved, with approximately one in two suppliers now aware of its existence. However, awareness does not necessarily translate into supplier confidence in using the process. Further guidance may be required to clarify how complaints are handled and to support suppliers in exercising their rights.

Suppliers’ reluctance to report UTPs

The survey also highlights the underreporting of UTPs. Although approximately 11% of suppliers reported experiencing some form of a UTP, many remain reluctant to report potential breaches to the Agri-Food Regulator. The principal concerns identified were fear of retaliation, loss of business, and damage to important commercial relationships.

This suggests that the reported level of UTPs may not fully reflect the scope of the issues within the market, potentially limiting the Agri-Food Regulator’s visibility of conduct occurring in practice.

General trading issues

In addition to UTPs, the survey examined the wider trading environment. Cost pressures were a recurring theme, with respondents identifying challenges relating to pricing strategies and cost management, pricing pressure in the retail sector, and rising input and labour costs. Concerns were also raised regarding market volatility and inflation, as well as the continued risk of supply chain disruption.

Suppliers also highlighted practices that had a positive impact on their trading relationships, including greater flexibility in ordering and delivery schedules, longer-term forecasting to support supplier planning, and clear communication channels alongside a willingness to engage on category advice and new product development.

Next steps

The findings of the 2026 survey are likely to inform the Agri-Food Regulator’s programme of work for the year ahead.

The survey also comes at an important time. The Agri-Food Regulator is due to receive stronger information-gathering powers under the Agri-Food (Price and Marketing Information) Regulations 2025 (the “2025 Regulations”).

These powers are expected to take effect from 31 December 2026 and will allow the Agri-Food Regulator, in certain circumstances, to require businesses to provide relevant pricing and market information. Failure to comply with an information notice issued under the 2025 Regulations constitutes an offence.

For businesses operating in the agri-food sector, the findings underline the importance of reviewing supply agreements, payment practices, cancellation procedures, promotional arrangements and internal record-keeping. Businesses should also consider whether their systems and processes are capable of supporting compliance with future information requests from the Agri-Food Regulator.

The detailed findings of the 2026 Agri-Food Regulator Supplier survey (PDF, 2.57KB) are available on the Agri-Food Regulator’s website. Further commentary is available in our briefings: Agri-Food Regulator publishes the findings of its first supplier survey and Legal developments shaping Ireland’s agri-food sector for 2026.