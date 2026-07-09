Why Sustainability Reporting Still Matters For Maltese Companies

For most Maltese companies, mandatory sustainability reporting has quietly disappeared. Whilst that might settle the legal question, it does leave us with a more interesting and useful one.

Here we don’t focus on what the Omnibus changed, this is covered in our Omnibus Updates series. Instead this article picks up where that leaves off: why sustainability still matters once the reporting duty falls away, what your lenders now expect of you whatever your size, and, for those with little time to spare, which other rules are still worth keeping an eye on, even when CSRD doesn’t apply.

So, what now?

For the best part of two years, a good number of Maltese companies braced for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Some appointed a working group. Others mapped their data, conducted a double materiality assessment, ran a gap analysis, sat through a workshop or two. Then the Omnibus package raised the thresholds to the point that most of these companies fell out of scope, and the working groups were often quietly disbanded or folded into something else.

None of this is news. The direction of travel has been clear for months, and the relief, such as it was, has long since been processed and absorbed. The harder part is what followed: Having geared up to report and then been told you no longer need to, what are you meant to do now? Carry on, stop, or something in between? That is the question worth answering, and it is not the one the Omnibus settled.

The short version is that the legal obligation has changed, but the reasons to take sustainability seriously haven’t. If anything, losing the mandate makes the case clearer, because it removes the one poor reason for doing any of this, namely that someone made you, and leaves only the good ones.

What changed, and what didn't



The change itself is simple enough. The Omnibus lifted CSRD's thresholds to more than 1,000 employees and over €450 million in net turnover, placing the obligation squarely with Europe's largest companies and almost no one else here.

(Note for accuracy: Some entities, notably larger listed companies, banks and insurers, will still have to report. For most companies here, though, the requirement falls away. More on our Omnibus updates page. [Note to growth team: please link our Omnibus updates page here])



What the threshold did not touch is a rather longer list. Consider the things that put sustainability on the management agenda well before anyone mentioned a directive:

Talent: whether you can attract and keep good people, all the more so in a Maltese labour market that has tilted firmly in the employee's favour.

whether you can attract and keep good people, all the more so in a Maltese labour market that has tilted firmly in the employee's favour. The cost of inputs: domestic energy prices are relatively shielded here, but anyone operating overseas feels the volatility directly, and all of us feel it indirectly, through the pressure that higher energy and commodity costs put on the price of imports.

domestic energy prices are relatively shielded here, but anyone operating overseas feels the volatility directly, and all of us feel it indirectly, through the pressure that higher energy and commodity costs put on the price of imports. Knowing who you work with: your suppliers are part of your reputation. If one of them is caught out, "we didn't know" rarely protects you, and increasingly your own customers and lenders are asking the question first.

your suppliers are part of your reputation. If one of them is caught out, "we didn't know" rarely protects you, and increasingly your own customers and lenders are asking the question first. Physical and climate risk: no longer an abstraction. Storm Harry tore through coastal businesses, and Għar Lapsi remains closed, with no reopening expected this summer and the tourist season lost with it. The cost of extreme weather is now landing on real premises and real trade.

no longer an abstraction. Storm Harry tore through coastal businesses, and Għar Lapsi remains closed, with no reopening expected this summer and the tourist season lost with it. The cost of extreme weather is now landing on real premises and real trade. Doing more with less: the same pressure that pushes firms to run leaner, invest in productivity and adopt better tools tends to point in the same direction as good sustainability practice. Using fewer resources and running more efficiently are usually the same project.

the same pressure that pushes firms to run leaner, invest in productivity and adopt better tools tends to point in the same direction as good sustainability practice. Using fewer resources and running more efficiently are usually the same project. Access to capital: increasingly, the cost and availability of finance depends on what you can demonstrate about your ESG performance, as banks, and in time investors, fold it into how they price and approve lending. (More on this below)

None of these were invented in Brussels, and none of them departed when the reporting requirement did. The obligation to report has shrunk; the reasons to manage the underlying risks were never contingent on a directive in the first place.

The freedom to focus

For years the sensible view has been that chasing a compliance target which keeps moving is an expensive way to stand still: it generates cost without insight and leaves you a step behind each time the rules shift. Out of scope, you are finally free to stop doing that.

It is worth recalling the much-quoted line attributed to Peter Drucker, usually heard only in its first half:

What gets measured gets managed, even when it's pointless to measure and manage it, and even if it harms the purpose of the organisation. Peter DruckerAmerican business consultant

The second half is the part that tends to be left off, and it is the important half. Measuring everything is not rigour; it is noise, and occasionally it is actively counterproductive. The discipline is in choosing. A hundred dutiful data points assembled to satisfy a regulator is just box-ticking and mindless; a handful that genuinely inform a decision is strategy. So measure what moves your business: the things that actually shape performance and risk in our specific economy. For many Maltese firms that means staff retention and succession planning, energy and key input costs, supplier and concentration risk, and the handful of exposures specific to your sector. Let the rest go.

Your bank is less sentimental

This is the point at which sustainability stops being a matter of principle and becomes a matter of price.

You may never publish a sustainability report, but you will be asked for the figures that would have gone into one. This is because your lenders now answer to prudential rules of their own. The European Banking Authority expects banks to understand the climate and ESG risk sitting in their loan books, which means understanding yours. The questions are coming regardless of your size, your sector, or whether you were ever formally in scope. In fact, you have very likely faced a round of them already.

If you cannot produce credible figures, the bank does not leave the box blank. It fills it with a proxy: an industry-average estimate, built to be conservative and very probably worse than your reality. Your own performance might be perfectly sound, but if you can't make the case, you are just another name in a high-risk bracket, and that assumption flows straight into your pricing.

Put plainly, credible data has become a form of leverage:

the difference between a risk premium and a better rate;

the difference between a borrower a bank tolerates and one it competes for.

Some of the instruments that reward this most directly, such as sustainability-linked loans and green bonds, are still nascent in Malta and not always commercially compelling here yet. They are well established elsewhere, though, and the direction is not in doubt. Capital is learning to follow the evidence.

Marking your own homework

One caveat, in fairness, because the argument cuts both ways. "Measure what matters" is not a licence to measure only what flatters. With no obligation forcing your hand, the only person you fool by ignoring your weaker areas is yourself, and those weaker areas are often where the easiest gains sit, precisely because you are starting from a low base. Strip your reporting down to the comfortable numbers and quietly set aside the inconvenient ones, and you have not been strategic. And you would be measuring the wrong things all over again, just to a different audience. The point was never to look good. It was to manage what matters.

Out of scope is not out of reach

There is a last misconception worth heading off: that falling outside CSRD means falling outside regulation altogether. It does not. A great deal of regulation applies by sector, by activity or by product rather than by company size, and several of these rules are tightening rather than loosening:

EU ETS: if you fly aircraft or run ships into the EU, you are very likely already buying carbon allowances. The cost is determined by the market and keep going up every year.

if you fly aircraft or run ships into the EU, you are very likely already buying carbon allowances. The cost is determined by the market and keep going up every year. CBAM: if you import cement, steel, aluminium, fertilisers or hydrogen, as of 2026 you pay for the carbon embedded in those imports, not just report it.

if you import cement, steel, aluminium, fertilisers or hydrogen, as of 2026 you pay for the carbon embedded in those imports, not just report it. Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation: if you put packaging on the market, expect recyclability rules, recycled-content minimums and packaging-reduction targets.

if you put packaging on the market, expect recyclability rules, recycled-content minimums and packaging-reduction targets. FuelEU Maritime: if you operate ships calling at EU ports, you must meet progressively stricter GHG-intensity limits for the energy used on board. The rules are already in force and the cost of non-compliance increases over time.

if you operate ships calling at EU ports, you must meet progressively stricter GHG-intensity limits for the energy used on board. The rules are already in force and the cost of non-compliance increases over time. EmpCo (Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition): if you make environmental claims to consumers, generic statements such as "eco-friendly" or offset-based "climate neutral" claims will be restricted from September 2026. Non-compliance can result in significant penalties, including fines linked to turnover.

All of these reach companies that will never come near a CSRD threshold.

So the honest position is not that sustainability is over. It is that sustainability has detached itself from one reporting mandate while remaining firmly attached to risk, to capital, and to a steady flow of regulation that still has to be kept up with. Which brings us, usefully, to what we propose to do about it.

A closing thought

It is time to retire the notion that sustainability was a passing enthusiasm now being quietly deregulated away. It is not going anywhere. The science is too well established to argue away, the economics too persistent to outrun, and every time the politics turns against it, it tends to grow back. The Omnibus did not bury sustainability. It sharpened it, clearing away the noise so that the companies that are serious about it can get on with the work.

Better, then, to treat this as a head start rather than a free pass. The businesses that keep moving now, on their own terms and measuring what counts, will be the ones already holding the answers when the financial system comes asking. And it will come asking.

Coming next: plain-English regulation explainers

Being out of scope is not the same as being off the hook. We understand how overwhelming it can be to keep up with an endless list of regulations, dates and priorities. Over the coming weeks we aim to publish short, practical explainers on the regulation most likely to land on a Maltese business's desk: what it is, who it affects, and what to actually do about it.

Already available

In the pipeline

EU ETS and ETS2: emissions trading, and its extension to buildings and transport fuels.

emissions trading, and its extension to buildings and transport fuels. Decarbonisation in practice: energy performance, renewables and the realistic routes to lower emissions.

energy performance, renewables and the realistic routes to lower emissions. Sustainable finance and bankability: green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and what your bank is really asking for.

green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and what your bank is really asking for. EUDR: the deforestation rules and what they mean for importers and supply chains.

the deforestation rules and what they mean for importers and supply chains. Voluntary reporting (VSME): a proportionate path for companies no longer in CSRD scope.

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