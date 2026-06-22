Business Exit Planning In Cyprus: Holding Structures (Video)

Most founders think about tax when a sale is already happening. The outcome is usually decided by how the structure was set long before the buyer arrived. Here is how Cyprus holding structures support a clean exit.

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Why Cyprus holding structures are used for business exits and long-term planning, and why the structure is set long before the buyer arrives.

Most founders think about tax when the sale is already happening. By then, the outcome is largely fixed. What you keep from a business exit is usually decided by how the structure was set long before a buyer appeared. This guide explains why Cyprus holding structures are used for business exits, how the sale of shares is taxed, and why the planning has to come first.

Why structure decides what you keep

A business sale can be structured as a sale of assets or a sale of shares, and the seller can be an individual or a holding company. Each combination is taxed differently. The decision that matters most, who owns the shares and where, is made when the group is built, not when the offer comes in.

Once a buyer is at the table, the options narrow. Moving shares into a new holding company at that point can trigger tax and can look like a step taken purely to avoid it. Planning early keeps the choices open.

How Cyprus taxes the sale of a company

Cyprus does not tax gains on the disposal of shares. The only exception is where the company being sold owns immovable property situated in Cyprus, which brings the gain within Cyprus capital gains tax.

For a trading company without Cyprus real estate, this means a share sale can be realised without Cyprus capital gains tax. That single feature is why Cyprus holding companies are common in exit planning.

The capital gains exemption applies to the disposal of shares, not to a sale of the underlying business assets. How the deal is structured, share sale or asset sale, changes the tax treatment entirely. This needs to be agreed long before heads of terms are signed.

The Cyprus holding company in an exit

A Cyprus holding company sits above the trading business and owns its shares. In an exit, it offers several features that work together:

No Cyprus capital gains tax on the sale of the subsidiary's shares, unless Cyprus real estate is involved.

A dividend participation exemption, so profits can flow up from the subsidiary largely free of further tax.

No withholding tax on dividends paid out to non-resident shareholders.

Access to the EU Parent-Subsidiary and Interest and Royalties Directives, and a treaty network of more than 60 countries.

These only apply where the holding company has genuine substance and management in Cyprus. A company that exists only on paper will not withstand scrutiny.

Planning an exit in the next few years? Our corporate and tax team advises founders on Cyprus holding structures, substance and the timing of a sale. Book a consultation to review your structure.

Selling a UK company through Cyprus

Selling a UK company is not just about the price. It is about how the shares are held before the exit, because the structure determines how the gain is treated and what you keep.

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How the shares are structured before the exit determines how the gain is treated and what you actually keep.

A Cyprus holding company can own the shares in a UK trading company. On a later sale of those shares, the Cyprus capital gains exemption can apply, subject to substance and the UK-Cyprus double tax treaty. The position has to be set up well in advance: putting a Cyprus holding company in place on the eve of a sale rarely achieves the intended result, and the seller's own tax residence is part of the analysis.

Plan the exit before the buyer arrives

The most effective exit planning happens years before a sale, when the holding structure, substance and shareholdings can still be arranged calmly. At that stage you can choose where the shares sit, build genuine substance, and align personal tax residency with the plan.