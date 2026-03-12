ARTICLE
12 March 2026

Companies Act Changes Enter Force Through Legal Notices

Finance Malta

Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
Finance Malta
The amendments to the Companies Act highlighted in FinanceMalta's September newsletter have come into force, with various legal notices issued at the end of December 2025 (LEGISLATION MALTA).

The changes represent the first thorough overhaul of the Companies Act since 1995, and this complex project was entrusted to the Malta Business Registry.

To oversee the change, a subcommittee of stakeholders was set up, including those affecting the financial services sector, which included representatives of the Malta Financial Services Authority, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, as well as stakeholders such as the Institute for Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP) and the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA).

The changes address administrative processes and obligations with regard to partnerships, as well as the dissolution procedure – including voluntary dissolution and striking off. One important change is that eligible companies will no longer require the appointment of a liquidator.

You can read more about the changes and the rationale behind them here: Malta Business Registry set to reap benefits from projects | FinanceMalta

