Fundraising Regulator: Recent News

Fundraising complaints review

The Fundraising Regulator ('the Regulator') - the independent regulator overseeing charitable fundraising in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - has begun an 18-month collaboration with social research and analytics agency BMG Research Ltd ('BMG') to review the complaints charities receive about their fundraising activities.

The new project will analyse the complaints received by charities throughout 2026/2027 with the intention of understanding the issues relating to charitable fundraising as perceived by supporters and donors. A sample of charities and fundraising levy payers from the Regulator's Directory will be invited to take part in the project.

The collaboration with BMG is intended to update and take the place of the Regulator's former approach of publishing an 'Annual Complaints Report (ACR)'. The ACR was based on their in-house research and centred on 58 of the largest and levy paying fundraising charities, intending to capture the 'most complained about fundraising methods'.

The project will conclude with a final report expected to be published in mid-2027. The Regulator encourages those invited to participate.

Fundraising Regulator's report on casework reveals shifting public concerns

The Fundraising Regulator ('the Regulator') has published a report on its latest casework insights, providing a broad review of the charitable fundraising landscape in the UK between September 2024 and August 2025.

The Regulator considered 1,284 cases during the period. Of these cases, over a third (39%) fell within its remit, relating directly to charitable fundraising practices. A large number of the other cases involved personal appeals, suspected fraud, or governance issues better suited for other regulatory bodies.

Overall, the Regulator reported a 9% increase in cases received, evolving public complaints and consistent issues relating to vulnerable donors.

Key complaint trends

According to the report, the nature of public complaints changed in comparison with previous years, with the number of complaints relating to direct fundraiser behaviour and pressure to donate decreasing and complaints relating to charity governance and repeated contact increasing in volume.

The spike in repeated contact complaints was driven largely by charity bag deliveries. The report states that a single complainant raising concerns about bags from multiple charities resulted in 29 separate recorded cases. The updated Code of Fundraising Practice issued in November 2025 now explicitly states charity bags must not be delivered where residents have indicated they do not wish to receive them.

Fundraising methods

Some methods of fundraising resulted in increased complaints. Complaints resulting from face-to-face fundraising rose by 56%, mainly concerning door-to-door fundraising and donors being signed-up to direct debits. Charity bags and clothing collections were the most complained-about method and the report attributes this to unwanted deliveries where complainants had clearly displayed "no junk mail" or "no unaddressed mail" signs.

Complaints stemming from digital fundraising and addressed mail largely stayed at similar levels as the prior year with complaints as a result of collections reducing by 6.5%.

Vulnerable donors and fundraising from defined groups

The report states that the Regulator opened a number of formal investigations into serious potential breaches. These investigations garnered crucial learning points for the sector, particularly relating to donors in vulnerable circumstances and fundraising from a defined group of individuals.

Vulnerable donors

One investigation revealed that a charity had helped a vulnerable individual change their will to benefit them, without policies to assess the donor's vulnerable state. The charity was found to have breached the Code of Fundraising Practice in multiple ways, including in failing to manage a conflict of interest as the will was prepared by a staff member and witnessed by a trustee. The report outlines the importance for fundraisers to have clear safeguarding policies in place and training to recognise when someone may lack mental capacity or be unable to make informed decisions.

Fundraising from defined groups

The report refers to a growing misunderstanding where organisations fundraising within their own membership or community (e.g. a faith group or alumni network) did not believe they were conducting regulated public fundraising. The Regulator's investigation into an organisation that asked only its members to donate to a time-limited property fund found multiple breaches. The organisation did not explain what would occur should the appeal fail to meet its target and did not have an accessible procedure for handling fundraising complaints. The key takeaway is that asking any defined group for donations for charitable purposes is still regulated public fundraising, and, crucially, those donors are entitled to the same standards as any member of the public.

Fundraising by some Community Interest Companies ('CICs')

Complaints about fundraising by a small number of CICs – businesses set up to benefit the community but not regulated as charities – continued to rise, accounting for 18% of all complaints received (up from 12% previously).

One investigation into a CIC previously found in breach revealed a set of ongoing issues. Despite the CIC's stated improvements, the Regulator continued to receive reports of pressurised street fundraising, obstructions of public spaces, and a lack of necessary licences. The CIC failed to respond to the Regulator's inquiries, leading to a finding of further breaches.

This has prompted the Regulator to convene a group of representatives within licensing authorities, law enforcement and central government to tackle poor practices.

