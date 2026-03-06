Video Update: Global M&A Outlook 2026

Ignacio Segura, asociado sénior en la práctica de Mercantil y M&A, analiza en este vídeo, hacia dónde se dirige el mercado del M&A en España en 2026, qué está cambiando y qué implicaciones prácticas tiene para empresas e inversores.

Todo ello a la luz de nuestro recién publicado Global M&A Outlook 2026: "Hanging out, situationships and going official: it's complicated."

In this video, Ignacio Segura, Senior Associate in the Corporate and M&A practice, discusses the direction taken by the Spanish M&A market in 2026, what is changing, and the practical implications that will be felt by companies and investors.

His analysis draws on insights from our recently published Global M&A Outlook 2026: "Hanging out, situationships and going official: it's complicated."

