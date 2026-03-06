Video Update: Global M&A Outlook 2026

- within Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Ignacio Segura, asociado sénior en la
práctica de Mercantil y M&A, analiza en este
vídeo, hacia dónde se dirige el mercado del M&A
en España en 2026, qué está cambiando y
qué implicaciones prácticas tiene para empresas e
inversores.
Todo ello a la luz de nuestro recién publicado Global M&A Outlook 2026: "Hanging out, situationships and going official: it's complicated."
In this video, Ignacio Segura, Senior Associate
in the Corporate and M&A practice, discusses the direction
taken by the Spanish M&A market in 2026, what is changing, and
the practical implications that will be felt by companies and
investors.
His analysis draws on insights from our recently published Global M&A Outlook 2026: "Hanging out, situationships and going official: it's complicated."
