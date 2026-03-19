Cyber Resilience And Incident Response In M&A Transactions - Roundtable Discussion (As Moderator)

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IBA Tech M&A Conference, Barcelona
The roundtable explored key challenges across the full deal lifecycle, including conducting effective cyber due diligence and assessing targets' incident response capabilities, drafting cyber-specific representations, warranties, and indemnities, managing data breaches discovered between signing and closing, and navigating post-closing integration risks.
The roundtable explored key challenges across the full deal lifecycle, including conducting effective cyber due diligence and assessing targets' incident response capabilities, drafting cyber-specific representations, warranties, and indemnities, managing data breaches discovered between signing and closing, and navigating post-closing integration risks.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]