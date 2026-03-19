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19 March 2026

Cyber Resilience And Incident Response In M&A Transactions - Roundtable Discussion (As Moderator)

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Bär & Karrer

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Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
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The roundtable explored key challenges across the full deal lifecycle, including conducting effective cyber due diligence and assessing targets' incident response capabilities, drafting cyber-specific representations, warranties, and indemnities, managing data breaches discovered between signing and closing, and navigating post-closing integration risks.
Spain Corporate/Commercial Law
Christian Kunz
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IBA Tech M&A Conference, Barcelona

The roundtable explored key challenges across the full deal lifecycle, including conducting effective cyber due diligence and assessing targets' incident response capabilities, drafting cyber-specific representations, warranties, and indemnities, managing data breaches discovered between signing and closing, and navigating post-closing integration risks.
 

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Christian Kunz
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