Doing Business In Spain: A Legal Guide For Foreign Companies And U.S. Businesses

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Spain is an increasingly attractive landing point for foreign companies, including U.S. companies looking for an EU base, a serious domestic market, strong infrastructure, and access to both Europe and Latin America. But the companies that get into trouble in Spain usually do not get there because Spain is hostile to foreign investment. They get there because they treat Spain as a simple expansion project instead of a legal and operational reset.

A U.S. company can create Spanish legal exposure long before it thinks it has “entered” Spain. A salesperson working from Madrid may raise employment, agency, tax, and permanent-establishment issues. A distributor agreement may carry termination and indemnity consequences the company never priced into the relationship. A lease can pull in licensing, municipal, employment, and tax questions before the business is ready to operate. Forming a Spanish S.L. may be the right move, but incorporation is not the same thing as compliance.

For U.S. companies in particular, Spain requires a change in assumptions. Contract labels matter less than the actual relationship. Hiring is not at-will. A local “contractor” may not be a contractor. A Spanish company can support EU expansion; each additional market still has its own legal requirements. Tax, labor, privacy, commercial contracts, foreign-investment screening, and sector licensing all need to be sequenced before the company starts making promises to customers, employees, landlords, or local partners.

This post is written from the perspective of an American lawyer who has worked with Spanish counsel for more than a decade on client matters, law firm matters, and personal legal issues arising from living in Spain. It is not a substitute for advice from Spanish counsel. It is meant to help foreign companies spot the issues they need to raise with Spanish counsel before those issues become expensive.

This guide explains the legal issues foreign companies should resolve before doing business in Spain, with a focus on the mistakes that cause avoidable disputes, tax exposure, employment liability, and failed market-entry plans.

Why Spain Appeals to Foreign Companies

Spain offers a strong mix of market access, talent, infrastructure, cost advantages, and EU reach. A software company looking for bilingual talent, a logistics firm evaluating port access, a manufacturer weighing energy and labor costs, and a consumer brand seeking EU distribution may all find Spain worth serious consideration.q

Spain has also been outperforming most of its eurozone peers for the last few years, supported by domestic demand, services, investment, EU recovery-fund deployment, and renewable-energy development. Across industries, Spain can be a practical European entry point.

Spain also has advantages that do not always show up in a basic legal checklist. It has strong transport infrastructure, competitive secondary cities, deep tourism and consumer markets, serious industrial clusters, and a natural commercial bridge to Latin America. For many U.S. companies, Spain can be less expensive and less crowded than other major Western European markets while still offering meaningful EU access.

The legal planning matters most for companies that will hire their first Spain-based employee, appoint a Spanish distributor or commercial agent, acquire or invest in a Spanish business, use Spain as an EU logistics or sales platform, process employee or customer data in Spain, or operate in a regulated sector. Technology, logistics, manufacturing, and consumer brands all face Spain-specific legal issues.

The planning should begin before leases are signed, employees are hired, distributors are appointed, customer launch dates are promised, or money is committed to a structure that may not fit the business.

Spain Is Not One Legal System in Practice

Foreign companies doing business in Spain must account for several layers of law and regulation at the same time: EU law, Spanish national law, autonomous-community rules, and local municipal requirements.

This shows up in ordinary business decisions. Corporate law, VAT, data protection, competition law, customs rules, product regulation, and IP strategy are heavily influenced by EU law. Labor law, licensing, local taxes, environmental requirements, retail rules, and many operating permits may depend on Spanish national, regional, or municipal requirements.

Madrid, Catalonia, Valencia, the Basque Country, Navarre, Andalusia, Aragón, and the Canary Islands should not be treated as interchangeable. Some regions have special fiscal arrangements, investment incentives, industry clusters, or regulatory practices. Those differences can affect entity structure, hiring, tax planning, licensing, and location strategy.

A company choosing between Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, Bilbao, Zaragoza, Seville, Vigo, or Valladolid is not only choosing a city. It may be choosing a labor market, a permitting environment, an industry ecosystem, a tax and incentive profile, and a practical relationship with local authorities.

Choosing the Right Legal Vehicle in Spain

For most foreign companies building a real Spanish operating presence, the starting point is a Spanish subsidiary, most often an S.L.

An S.L., or Sociedad Limitada, is often the practical choice for companies that will hire employees, lease premises, sign Spanish contracts, invoice Spanish or EU customers, or build a long-term presence. It is generally more flexible and easier to manage than an S.A. for ordinary operating businesses.

An S.A., or Sociedad Anónima, is more appropriate for larger, capital-intensive structures, broader investment plans, or businesses needing a more formal corporate framework. Some businesses use an S.A. because of financing plans, corporate governance expectations, or industry-specific requirements, but it is not usually the default vehicle for a straightforward foreign-owned operating company.

Branches can look attractive because they seem simpler. That simplicity is often misleading. A branch is not a separate legal entity, and the foreign parent remains directly exposed. Choosing a branch because it looks easier can be an expensive mistake, especially if the foreign parent has not fully modeled tax, liability, accounting, and operational consequences.

Representative offices are narrower still. They may work for non-commercial activities such as market research or coordination. Once the office begins revenue-generating activity, the tax and regulatory analysis changes quickly.

The wrong structure can create tax exposure, liability exposure, employment complications, licensing problems, and contractual issues that surface after the company has already committed money and personnel.

Spain Beyond Madrid and Barcelona

Madrid and Barcelona are obvious starting points, but they should not be the only options.

Málaga has become one of Spain’s most credible secondary tech hubs, particularly for cybersecurity, cloud, and software. Valencia offers port infrastructure, startup activity, and operating costs that compare well against the major cities. Zaragoza is a natural landing point for logistics, automotive, and battery-related investment. Bilbao and the broader Basque Country remain strong in advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotech, machine tools, and energy. Seville handles much of Spain’s aerospace and defense work. Vigo and Valladolid are established automotive centers.

Location affects more than rent and airport access. It can affect employment markets, collective bargaining issues, local permits, tax incentives, environmental approvals, transport contracts, supplier relationships, immigration planning, and foreign-investment analysis. A company that chooses its Spain location only by looking at sales prospects or executive preference may miss the legal and operating costs that determine whether the location actually works.

Before You Start Operating in Spain

Foreign companies often ask how long it takes to start a business in Spain. The better planning question is what has to happen before the company can safely operate.

A typical sequence starts with the business model. Is Spain a local market, an EU launchpad, a sales office, a logistics hub, a software development center, a manufacturing site, or a regional headquarters? The answer should drive the legal vehicle, tax analysis, foreign-investment review, sector licensing, hiring plan, contract model, and privacy compliance.

For a straightforward S.L., a clean process may take 6-8 weeks, but 10-12 weeks is often more realistic for foreign-owned companies. Faster timelines advertised for simple domestic formations often do not apply cleanly to U.S. investors or other foreign entrants.

For foreign-owned companies, the practical bottlenecks are often not the incorporation documents themselves. They are the NIE or NIF process for foreign directors, shareholders, or parent entities; bank AML/KYC review; execution of the escritura pública; Registro Mercantil timing; tax registration; beneficial-owner documentation; and local operating permits. Relying on a Spanish consulate abroad for NIE processing can add weeks. Banking compliance can slow things further, particularly where ownership structures involve several entities, jurisdictions, funds, trusts, or private investors.

A U.S. company that hires a Spain-based employee before confirming the applicable collective bargaining agreement, social security registration, payroll setup, remote-work rules, and termination exposure may create liability before it has made its first sale.

Foreign Investment Screening in Spain

Spain welcomes foreign capital, but some investments require advance legal review. Foreign investors should pay particular attention to Spain’s FDI screening rules under Article 7 bis of Law 19/2003 and Royal Decree 571/2023. These rules can require prior authorization for non-EU investments in strategic sectors, including critical infrastructure, critical technologies, energy, access to sensitive data, media, defense-related activities, and other sensitive areas.

This issue should be reviewed early in acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic investments, infrastructure projects, and investments by non-EU investors. It can also matter where an apparently European investment vehicle has non-EU ownership or control behind it.

Foreign-investment approval is not always a paperwork issue to handle shortly before closing. In some transactions, it is a threshold question that affects timing, deal certainty, closing conditions, financing, and whether the transaction should be structured differently from the beginning.

Tax and Permanent Establishment Risk

Spain’s headline tax numbers are familiar: corporate tax is generally 25 percent, and standard VAT is generally 21 percent. Those numbers rarely cause the problem. Structure does.

The main tax questions start with permanent establishment: whether the foreign company’s Spanish activity has crossed the line. From there, the analysis moves to intercompany pricing documentation, withholding obligations, VAT registration, entity substance, payroll withholding, local filings, and whether the overall structure works under the applicable tax treaty.

Permanent establishment risk is often misunderstood. A foreign company does not necessarily need a traditional office to create tax exposure in Spain. Sales activity, contract negotiation, local authority to bind the company, warehousing, local personnel, or a supposedly independent representative can all change the analysis.

Consider a U.S. manufacturer that wants to test the Spanish market without forming a Spanish company. It signs an “independent contractor” agreement with a Spain-based person who is called a distributor. The individual works only for the U.S. company, uses a company email address, negotiates directly with Spanish customers, attends trade shows under the company’s brand, coordinates pricing with U.S. management, and effectively closes deals that the U.S. company later “approves” as a formality.

That arrangement may look informal and low-risk from the United States. In Spain, it can create several problems at once. The “contractor” may be viewed as an employee or commercial agent. The company may face Spanish labor or agency-law claims if the relationship is terminated. La Agencia Tributaria may also examine whether the U.S. company has created a Spanish permanent establishment because its Spanish representative is habitually playing the principal role in concluding contracts or carrying out core sales activity.

Not every Spanish contractor, distributor, or agent creates a permanent establishment. But the analysis depends on what the person actually does, how much authority the person has, how economically dependent the person is, and whether the Spanish activity is core to the foreign company’s business.

Transfer pricing also needs to be handled before the first intercompany invoice, not after the tax authority asks questions. For EU-wide sales, Spanish VAT cannot be analyzed alone. OSS, reverse-charge rules, intra-EU supplies, invoicing requirements, customs, warehousing, and product-specific rules may all matter.

Employment Law: The Area Foreign Companies Most Often Underestimate

Spain is not a hire-fast, fire-fast jurisdiction. U.S.-style assumptions about termination, contractors, and offer letters can create expensive problems. Spain’s employment laws are protective, formal, and often shaped by collective bargaining agreements, known as convenios colectivos. The written employment contract is only part of the analysis. Employers need to know which collective agreement applies, what mandatory benefits and salary rules apply, how probation works, what working-time rules apply, what social security registrations are required, and what termination will cost.

This surprises U.S. companies because the first Spanish hire often feels like a low-risk step. It may be a salesperson, country manager, software developer, marketing employee, or operations person working from home. The company may assume the relationship can be handled with a short offer letter or U.S.-style employment agreement. That is usually the wrong starting point.

Before hiring, the employer should identify the applicable convenio colectivo, confirm payroll and social security obligations, review working-time and holiday rules, document the employment relationship properly, and understand the consequences of termination. Seniority, title, and salary do not make these issues disappear. Senior employees can still trigger real dismissal exposure, and the cost of getting termination wrong can be far higher than the company expected when it made the hire.

Foreign employers should assume dismissal rules matter from day one, that payroll cost will exceed base salary, and that collective bargaining agreements may apply even when the company did not expect them. Employers should also budget for mandatory social security contributions that can add roughly 30 percent or more to employee compensation costs, depending on the circumstances.

Remote work adds another layer. If a Spain-based employee works remotely on a regular basis, the company may need a compliant remote-work agreement and should review expense reimbursement, health and safety, data protection, and working-time rules. A Spain-based employee working from a home office is still in Spain for employment-law purposes.

Contractor classification is another recurring problem. A company may call someone an independent contractor because it wants flexibility or because it has not yet formed a Spanish entity. If the person works like an employee, reports like an employee, depends economically on the company, uses company systems, and operates under company direction, the contract label may not hold. Misclassification can create tax, social security, employment, and termination exposure.

A common danger point is the “contractor country manager.” The person may be called a consultant, but if that person is building the Spanish business, selling for the company, managing local relationships, using company tools, and working primarily or exclusively for the foreign company, the relationship should be reviewed before it becomes a dispute.

Commercial Contracts, Distribution, and Agency

Many foreign companies spend too much time forming the entity and too little time on the contracts that will make or break the business. Spain market entry often turns on distributor agreements, agency agreements, reseller agreements, franchise documents, SaaS contracts, supply contracts, logistics contracts, leases, and joint venture agreements. Most foreign companies already have a contract form. The problem is that the form was usually built for another legal system.

The distributor-versus-agent distinction matters. A distributor usually buys and resells products on its own account. A commercial agent usually promotes or negotiates transactions for the principal. Business people use these words loosely. Spanish law and tax authorities look at what the party actually does.

The manufacturer described above faces more than a tax problem. If its “distributor” does not buy inventory, does not take commercial risk, and gets paid by commission, Spanish commercial agency law may treat the relationship as agency rather than distribution. Agency law can give agents termination rights and indemnity claims that catch foreign companies off guard. A terminated agent can claim goodwill compensation for the business it generated for the principal, even where the written contract never used the word agent.

Distribution agreements bring their own risks. Exclusivity, territory, minimum purchases, pricing, online sales, customer ownership, post-termination obligations, inventory repurchase, non-competes, and governing law all need careful drafting. A broad exclusivity clause with no minimum sales targets can trap a company with a weak partner. A poor termination clause can make it hard to exit an underperforming relationship. U.S.-style pricing controls can create EU competition-law problems.

A U.S. company that gives a Spanish distributor broad exclusivity without clear performance standards, exit rights, post-termination rules, and competition-law review may remain tied to the wrong partner long after the relationship has stopped working. The contract should match the business model. If the local party is a distributor, use a real distribution agreement. If the local party is an agent, deal directly with Spanish commercial agency law. If the arrangement is something else, do not hide it behind the wrong label.

Intellectual Property: Spain, EU, or Both?

Foreign companies entering Spain should decide early whether they need Spanish IP protection, EU-wide protection, or both. A Spain-only trademark may be enough for a Spain-only business. If the company plans to operate more broadly in Europe, an EU trademark through EUIPO may be the better tool. Some businesses should consider both, especially where Spain is a key market but the company also has a broader European plan.

This matters most for consumer products, software, franchise systems, and other branded businesses. Brand protection, product design, software ownership, domain names, copyright, trade secrets, and IP assignment from employees and contractors should all be reviewed before the company relies on local partners or personnel. Do not wait until a distributor, employee, manufacturer, or local competitor creates the problem. Register the rights and document ownership early.

Data Protection, Digital Regulation, and Cybersecurity

Spain applies the GDPR and Spanish data-protection rules. Any foreign company collecting customer, employee, website-user, or platform-user data in Spain needs to review its privacy obligations. That usually means privacy notices, cookie compliance, data-processing agreements, employee data rules, international data transfers, security obligations, vendor management, and breach response. For many companies, the bigger risks are not on the public website. They are in employee monitoring, HR data, vendor management, cross-border transfers to U.S. systems, and scrutiny from the Spanish Data Protection Agency, the AEPD.

Companies operating across the EU may also need to consider GDPR one-stop-shop issues. Companies in critical or important sectors should track cybersecurity and NIS2-related obligations. SaaS companies, health businesses, and consumer platforms should treat privacy and cybersecurity as part of market entry, not as website cleanup.

Privacy and cybersecurity touch payroll, vendor contracts, customer contracts, employee monitoring, cross-border data transfers, and incident response. They should be built into the operating model before the company starts collecting Spanish employee or customer data.

Immigration and Mobility

EU and EEA nationals benefit from free movement rights. Non-EU nationals need the right immigration route. For U.S. companies, the usual issues include founder residence, intra-company transfers, highly qualified professional permits, entrepreneur routes, digital nomad visas, and local hiring plans. Immigration should be coordinated with the company’s corporate and employment structure.

Spain has abolished its Golden Visa program for new applicants, closing the investor-residency route often used for passive real estate investments. Existing holders may have transitional or renewal rights, but new foreign investors should look at other routes, including highly qualified professional permits, entrepreneur routes, digital nomad visas, or intra-company transfers.

Companies should not promise executives or employees a Spanish move until the immigration path has been checked. A failed immigration plan can disrupt hiring, entity formation, customer commitments, and executive relocation timing.

Spain as an EU Platform

Spain can be a strong EU launchpad. The entity is one piece of what that requires. A Spanish entity may help with EU sales, hiring, logistics, contracts, and brand protection. EU trademarks can cover all 27 EU Member States. EU VAT tools may simplify some cross-border consumer sales. EU free-movement rules can help with goods, services, capital, and people.

Companies still need local-country compliance where they sell, hire, store goods, advertise, or process data. A Spanish entity can support a broader European structure; country-by-country analysis for VAT, consumer protection, product compliance, employment, privacy, distribution, and regulated activity is still necessary. This is where many foreign companies misread Europe. The EU harmonizes many rules. It does not make Europe one legal market for every business purpose.

Five Common Mistakes Foreign Companies Make When Entering Spain

Foreign companies entering Spain tend to make the same mistakes, and most of them happen before the company believes it has done anything especially risky.

Hiring is often the first problem. The company makes an offer before it has reviewed the applicable convenio colectivo, payroll obligations, social security costs, remote-work rules, and dismissal exposure. By the time the employment relationship is in place, the company may already have locked itself into obligations it did not understand.

Another common mistake is using the wrong commercial label. A Spanish business partner may be called a distributor even though the relationship functions more like agency, employment, contracting, or dependent representation. That mismatch can create agency-law claims, employment claims, permanent-establishment risk, tax exposure, or all of those at once.

Entity formation also gets too much credit. The S.L. is usually the right vehicle, but licensing, employment, VAT, privacy, contracts, IP, immigration, and sector regulation all require separate attention.

Tax design is another area companies leave too late. VAT, permanent establishment, and transfer pricing should be treated as market-entry design issues, not later accounting cleanup. Once the business model is running, changing the tax structure can be harder, more expensive, and more visible to tax authorities.

The most avoidable mistake is making commercial commitments before the legal sequence is under control. Leases, launch dates, distributor appointments, employment offers, and customer promises should not get ahead of entity formation, banking, tax registration, licensing, employment setup, foreign-investment review, and contract localization.

Before You Enter Spain

You should test your Spain market-entry plan against the issues most likely to create exposure. The structure question comes first. The choice among an S.L., branch, representative office, distributor arrangement, and acquisition model carries different consequences for tax, liability, employment, and operations. What matters is what the company will actually do in Spain, not which structure appears fastest to set up.

The sales model deserves equal attention. If a distributor, agent, consultant, contractor, or country manager will represent the company in Spain, the facts need to match the contract. A mismatch can produce employment, agency-law, tax, or permanent-establishment exposure without any deliberate decision to accept those risks.

Personnel costs and obligations should be fully modeled before the first hire or contractor relationship. Collective bargaining, social security, remote work, working time, benefits, and dismissal rules can materially change what the Spain plan actually costs.

Foreign-investment approval, sector licenses, municipal permits, environmental approvals, data-protection requirements, and regional rules need to be identified before commitments are made. These can function as operating prerequisites or closing conditions, not administrative cleanup. Companies using Spain as a European base still need to work through country-by-country VAT, consumer law, privacy, employment, product, and distribution requirements. A Spain plan that stops at the Spanish border may not be enough.

FAQ: Doing Business in Spain

Can a U.S. company own 100 percent of a Spanish company?

Generally, yes. Spain does not require a local partner for ordinary S.L. or S.A. structures. Foreign-investment screening may still matter in sensitive sectors or transactions, especially where the investment involves critical infrastructure, critical technologies, energy, sensitive data, media, defense-related activities, or other strategic areas.

What is the best entity for doing business in Spain?

For many foreign companies building an operating presence, a Spanish S.L. is the most practical starting point. An S.A. may make sense for larger or more capital-intensive structures. A branch or representative office may be appropriate in narrower circumstances, but those structures should not be chosen merely because they appear simpler.

How long does it take to form a Spanish company?

A straightforward S.L. may take 6-8 weeks in a clean case, but 10-12 weeks is often more realistic for foreign-owned companies. NIE or NIF processing, bank AML/KYC review, notarization, beneficial-owner documentation, Registro Mercantil timing, and tax registration can all affect timing.

Can a Spanish contractor create tax or employment risk for a U.S. company?

Yes. If the contractor works like an employee, agent, or dependent representative, the company may face employment, social security, agency-law, or permanent-establishment issues. The contract label matters less than the actual relationship.

What is the difference between a distributor and a commercial agent in Spain?

A distributor usually buys and resells on its own account. A commercial agent usually promotes or negotiates sales for the principal. The distinction matters because Spanish agency law can create termination and indemnity rights that foreign companies do not expect.

Is Spain an at-will employment jurisdiction?

No. Spanish employment law gives employees significantly more protection than most U.S. jurisdictions. Termination rights, severance obligations, collective bargaining agreements, procedural requirements, working-time rules, and social security obligations should be reviewed before hiring.

Does forming a Spanish company allow us to sell across the EU?

Not by itself. A Spanish company can help with EU sales, logistics, hiring, contracts, and brand protection, but EU-wide sales still require analysis of VAT, consumer law, product regulation, data protection, contracts, and local-country rules.

Do we need a Spanish trademark or an EU trademark?

It depends on the business plan. A Spain-only trademark may be enough for a Spain-only business. If the company plans to sell more broadly across Europe, an EU trademark may be the better tool. Some companies should consider both, especially where Spain is a key market and the brand has broader EU ambitions.

Need Help Doing Business in Spain?

Harris Sliwoski helps foreign companies enter Spain with market-entry structure, Spanish subsidiary setup, distributor and agency agreements, employment setup, foreign-investment review, IP protection, privacy compliance, commercial contracts, and tax coordination.

This work is usually more effective and less expensive when it starts before the first lease is signed, the first hire is made, the first distributor agreement is executed, or the first customer launch date is promised.

Spain can be an excellent jurisdiction for foreign companies seeking an EU base with strong infrastructure, growing regional business centers, and access to European and Latin American markets. The companies that do best are the ones that get the structure, tax, labor, contracts, IP, privacy, and licensing pieces right before they start operating.

If you are considering Spain, start with the assumptions most likely to hurt you: who is selling for you, who is working for you, what structure you are using, what approvals you need, and whether your Spain plan really works across the EU. Those questions are far easier and cheaper to answer before market entry than after a structure, hire, distributor relationship, or tax issue has already gone sideways.

Doing Business In Spain: A Legal Guide For Foreign Companies And U.S. Businesses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.