Malta Companies Act Updates: Streamlined Administration And Simplified Dissolution Procedures Now In Force

As part of Malta's ongoing efforts to modernise its corporate legal framework, the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act No. XVIII of 2025) has entered into force with the objective of introducing significant updates to the Companies Act. The reforms streamline company administration and establish a simplified, more transparent process for dissolution, aiming to increase operational efficiency, reduce compliance burdens, and strengthen Malta's appeal as a competitive business jurisdiction.

The amendments, which came into effect on the 16th of December 2025 following the publication of Legal Notice 286 of 2025, address key aspects of corporate governance, including directors' responsibilities, filing and reporting obligations, and formalities surrounding company winding-up. In parallel, the Companies Act (Forms) (Amendment No. 2) Regulations, 2025 (Legal Notice 287 of 2025) have been introduced to revise and standardise statutory forms. These updates ensure alignment with the amended provisions of the Companies Act, reduce the risk of errors in filings, and provide companies and corporate advisors with a clearer roadmap for compliance. The updated forms cover all relevant administrative filings, including notifications, statutory returns, and records associated with company dissolution.

To help companies, officers, and corporate service providers navigate the new requirements, the Malta Business Registry (MBR) has published practical guidance. These instructions clarify the submission process, explain how to complete the updated forms, and provide tips for ensuring compliance with the amended legislation. All forms related to the simplified dissolution procedure are required to be submitted exclusively through the Registry's Business Automation Registry Online System (BAROS), reinforcing a digital-first approach to corporate filings.

MBR CEO and Registrar Geraldine Spiteri Lucas highlighted the significance of the new measures, emphasising that the shift to digital submissions and updated dissolution forms marks a substantial advance in simplifying corporate processes. She explained that the revamped dissolution procedure is intended to streamline administrative requirements, accelerate timelines, and provide companies with a clear and efficient route to close their operations. She further observed that these reforms build on last year's updates to company incorporations, reinforcing the principle of "easy to incorporate, easy to dissolve." She added that by modernising regulatory procedures, Malta strengthens its position as a dynamic and competitive corporate centre, ensuring that compliance remains straightforward while meeting international best-practice standards.

A cornerstone of the reforms is the simplified dissolution procedure, which allows companies to wind up operations in a faster, more transparent, and cost-effective manner. The procedure is designed to accommodate the practical realities of modern business, including the need for flexibility in scope and timing, while maintaining safeguards to ensure that creditors' interests are protected and that dormant companies do not remain indefinitely on the register.

The simplified dissolution framework provides for:

Reduced administrative burdens , by eliminating unnecessarily complex filing requirements and harmonising statutory forms;

, by eliminating unnecessarily complex filing requirements and harmonising statutory forms; Accelerated timelines , allowing companies to conclude their affairs and remove themselves from the corporate register in a shorter period;

, allowing companies to conclude their affairs and remove themselves from the corporate register in a shorter period; Improved transparency and oversight , ensuring that the dissolution process is clearly documented and that stakeholders have confidence in the orderly closure of company operations; and

, ensuring that the dissolution process is clearly documented and that stakeholders have confidence in the orderly closure of company operations; and Cost efficiency, by minimising the legal and procedural costs associated with winding up a company under traditional processes.

It shall be noted that these changes align Malta with international best practices in corporate regulation, combining robust governance standards with procedural efficiency. The amendments also complement previous reforms aimed at simplifying company incorporation, reinforcing Malta's strategy of providing a business-friendly environment that is both rigorous and adaptable.

