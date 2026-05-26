Malta’s Youth Enterprise Regulations: A New Route For Young Founders

In March 2026, Malta introduced the Companies Act (Youth Enterprise) Regulations (Legal Notice 56 of 2026), establishing a novel corporate framework that allows individuals aged 16 and 17 to incorporate and operate a limited liability company. This development represents a significant shift in Maltese company law, effectively removing historical legal barriers that prevented minors from engaging in structured entrepreneurial activity.

While the regime aims to foster early-stage entrepreneurship and financial literacy, it also introduces a balanced system of safeguards, including mandatory mentorship, parental consent, and regulatory oversight.

What is a Youth Enterprise?

A Youth Enterprise is a private limited liability company with separate legal personality, meaning it can contract, hold assets and assume obligations in its own name.

However, it is specifically designed for young entrepreneurs aged 16–17, operating within a structured and supervised framework.

Key Features of the Youth Enterprise at a Glance

The regime is intentionally simple and accessible:

Incorporation by 16–17-year-olds resident in Malta Share capital can be between €100 and €20,000 Minimum paid-up capital of €100 Company name must include “Youth Enterprise” or “YE” Parental or guardian consent required

Interestingly, the structure also departs from traditional corporate models by providing equal voting rights among members, regardless of capital contribution – reinforcing its educational and collaborative focus.

A Different Governance Model

A key pillar of the framework is the requirement to appoint a mentor. This is not a director or shareholder, but an experienced individual (25+) who:

Supports the founders on strategy, compliance and financial matters Provides guidance without taking over day-to-day management

This model strikes a practical balance – allowing young founders to lead, while ensuring appropriate oversight.

Built-in Safeguards

Given the age of the founders, the framework includes several safeguards:

Mandatory mentor oversight Parental involvement at the incorporation stage Ongoing supervision by the Malta Business Registry A focus on small-scale, manageable business activity

The regime is therefore not just about business creation, but also about developing financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills at an early stage.

What Happens at 18?

The Youth Enterprise structure is intended as a transitional vehicle. Once members reach the age of 18, the company may be converted into a standard limited liability company, allowing the business to continue without interruption. This ensures continuity while aligning the company with the full legal capacity of its founders.

How can a Youth Enterprise be Dissolved?

A Youth Enterprise may avail itself of the simplified dissolution procedure introduced under Article 214A of the Companies Act. In practice, this provides a streamlined route for closing down a company without the need to appoint a liquidator, provided that all applicable statutory conditions are satisfied.

In the context of a Youth Enterprise, dissolution would typically be initiated by a unanimous decision of the members, reflecting the collaborative and equal governance structure of the entity. Such a decision must be formally documented and submitted as part of the application to the Malta Business Registry.

How Papilio Services Can Help

While the framework is simplified, it introduces a number of practical considerations – particularly around governance, documentation and compliance. With the additional elements of parental consent and mentor oversight, a structured approach at the outset is key to ensuring a smooth setup.

At Papilio Services, we can advise on whether a Youth Enterprise is the right structure for you, and we can handle the full registration process, including preparing tailored Memorandum & Articles of Association, ensuring ongoing corporate compliance filings and supporting the transition to a standard company at 18.