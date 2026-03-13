France Introduces Confidentiality Protection For Legal Opinions Prepared By In-house Lawyers

The French Parliament has adopted landmark legislation establishing, for the first time, specific confidential status for legal opinions prepared by in-house lawyers (juristes d'entreprise)1. This marks a significant shift in the French legal landscape, which historically has not recognised legal privilege for in-house counsel. On 18?February?2026, the French Constitutional Council (Conseil constitutionnel) deemed the new law constitutional while attaching two interpretative reservations. Law n°2026-122 of 23 February 2026, which amends Act No. 71-1130 of 31 December 1971 on the Reform of Certain Judicial and Legal Professions, was consequently enacted and published in the French official gazette on 25 February 2026.

Key features of the new confidentiality rules

Scope of protection

The protection applies exclusively to legal opinions ("consultations juridiques") prepared by in-house lawyers or, at their request and under their supervision, by a member of their team under their authority.2 Only personalised legal opinion ("avis") or piece of advice ("conseil") about the application of a legal rule is eligible.3 Drafts or subsequent versions of the legal opinions are also covered by the confidentiality protection.

To benefit from confidentiality, the opinion must be expressly labelled: "confidential – legal opinion – in-house lawyer".4

Any document that does not meet these criteria, such as operational, strategic, commercial, or general internal documents, falls outside the rules and will not be protected.

Eligible recipients

Confidentiality is limited to legal opinions issued for specifically designated persons, bodies or entities involved in the governance of the company or group (e.g., corporate officers or members of decision-making bodies).5

Effectiveness of confidentiality

The protection is enforceable in civil, commercial, and administrative proceedings (including during seizures carried out by an administrative authority – whether French or foreign).6

However:

A company may waive confidentiality at any time; and

Confidentiality cannot be invoked in criminal or tax proceedings.7

Qualification requirements for authors

The in-house lawyer issuing the opinion must hold a Master's degree in law (or an equivalent French or foreign qualification) and must have completed specific training in legal ethics. The detailed requirements will be set out in two upcoming ministerial orders.8

Interpretative reservations instituted by the French Constitutional Council

In its Decision No.?2026-900?DC of 18?February?2026, the French Constitutional Council ("Conseil constitutionnel") deemed the new law constitutional while attaching two interpretative reservations:

The Council clarified that administrative authorities must be able to request judicial review of claims of confidentiality not only during search and seizure operations, but also when exercising their ordinary powers to request documents ("droit de communication").

In civil and commercial proceedings, the Council ruled that judges may order the lifting of confidentiality if the formal requirements for protection are not met, but also where the purpose of the purportedly protected document is to facilitate or encourage fraud against the law or the rights of third parties.

Impact for companies and in-house legal teams

This reform brings France closer to the standards applied in many European jurisdictions, reinforcing legal certainty and strengthening corporate governance. It provides companies with a clearer framework for structuring internal legal advice and grants in-house counsel a long-awaited, albeit limited, confidentiality mechanism.

However, the law has not yet come into force: an implementing decree will set its effective date, which must be no later than 12 months after enactment.

In addition, two ministerial orders (relating to training in legal ethics and to the list of degrees or qualifications recognised as equivalent to the French master's degree in law) need to be published.

Meanwhile, companies should begin reviewing internal processes to ensure that:

A list of the in-house lawyers who meet the statutory qualification is maintained. This list should be kept under review in light of the forthcoming list of degrees or qualifications recognised as equivalent to the French master's degree in law.

Specific labelling, filing and classification procedures within the company's records are established, and internal workflows clearly separate legal analysis from operational documents.

Footnotes

1. Loi n° 2026-122 du 23 février 2026 relative à la confidentialité des consultations des juristes d'entreprise https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/jorf/id/JORFTEXT000053568123.

2. Article 58-1, I of the Act No. 71-1130 of 31 December 1971 on the Reform of Certain Judicial and Legal Professions ("Act of 31 December 1971").

3. Article 58-1, I, 4° of the Act of 31 December 1971.

4. Article 58-1, I, 5° of the Act of 31 December 1971.

5. Article 58-1, I, 3° of the Act of 31 December 1971.

6. Article 58-1, II of the Act of 31 December 1971.

7. Article 58-1, II of the Act of 31 December 1971.

8. Article 58-1, I, 1° and 2° of the Act of 31 December 1971. Article 2 of the Law on the confidentiality of in-house lawyers' legal opinions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.