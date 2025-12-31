European Automotive Newsletter - December 2025

"The Eternal Patient" – Why automotive turnarounds often don't deliver lasting success?

"The Eternal Patient" – Why turnarounds of automotive suppliers often don't deliver lasting success

Discover the latest insights into a European automotive supply chain at a critical turning point. The metaphor of the "eternal patient" has never felt more fitting: distressed suppliers are repeatedly revived through short-term, semi-effective turnarounds, yet rarely achieve true and lasting recovery. The ripple effects are profound, eroding competitiveness, threatening jobs, and exposing the wider industry to systemic risk.

In this edition of our European Automotive Newsletter, we explore the root causes of this persistent fragility, its far-reaching consequences, and why a fundamental shift in strategic mindset is urgently required from the perspective of German suppliers.

Originally published 18 December 2025

