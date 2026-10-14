The focus was firmly on practice. The discussions moved from the Business Judgement Rule and important Austrian Supreme Court decisions, including the “Fake CEO” decision, to the fraud triangle, whistleblowing and the role of a robust compliance organisation in protecting both companies and their decision-makers.

KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.

On September 10, 2026, “Liability of Senior Executives and Managing Directors” (“Haftung leitender Angestellter und Geschaftsfuhrer:innen“) by MANZ Rechtsakademie brought together legal and practical perspectives on the challenges Austrian managing directors face in their day-to-day decision-making.

The focus was firmly on practice. The discussions moved from the Business Judgement Rule and important Austrian Supreme Court decisions, including the “Fake CEO” decision, to the fraud triangle, whistleblowing and the role of a robust compliance organisation in protecting both companies and their decision-makers.

Another perspective came from the public prosecutor’s office, with practical insights into how investigations are approached and how cases are assessed and resolved.

The programme also left plenty of room for discussion around concrete situations, experiences and the challenges that arise in practice, making the exchange between speakers and participants an important part of the day.

The panel featured Hans Georg Laimer, Matthias Brand, Sonja Herbst and Bettina Knoetzl as speakers. Many thanks to MANZ Rechtsakademie and Michael Walbert for bringing this excellent line-up together.

For those working with or advising managing directors and senior executives, the second edition of Haftung von leitenden Angestellten und Geschaftsfuhrern provides a comprehensive overview of the legal responsibilities and liability issues that arise in practice, available here:

https://lnkd.in/dtw494dV

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

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