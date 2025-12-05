How Global Players Can Built An Employee-driven Innovation Culture That Engage Every Team Member

Most large organizations claim innovation as a core value, yet struggle to move beyond R&D labs and executive-led initiatives. Success depends on building systems where every person can contribute, no matter where they work or what they do.

But what is employee-driven innovation? At its core, it's the practice of empowering every team member to identify problems, propose solutions, and contribute to continuous improvement—regardless of their role or department.

This article examines how one global manufacturer transformed fragmented innovation efforts into a company-wide capability.

Quick Article Takeaways

Innovation at RHI Magnesita was siloed by department and geography, employees received no feedback on ideas, and frontline manufacturing workers lacked digital access to participate

The company deployed the innosabi idea management platform with three pillars: accessibility for all employees/regions, transparent idea tracking with automatic notifications, and non-negotiable feedback and recognition from managers

Results include hundreds of ideas flowing cross-functionally, several implemented projects delivering business value, innovation integrated into daily work, and a 2025 Global Award for Culture

Key lessons: visibility and recognition outperform monetary incentives; inclusivity transforms innovation from elite activity to company-wide capability; technology enables but human commitment to feedback sustains engagement; continuous feedback loops maintain participation over time

The RHI Magnesita Story: From Siloed Innovation to Company-Wide Engagement

RHI Magnesita doesn't fit the typical tech company profile. As the global leader in refractory products, they operate in an industry most people have never heard of. Yet with nearly 2,000 active patents and recognition as one of Austria's top 25 most innovative companies in 2024, innovation is undeniably at the core of what they are doing.

The company's 20,000+ employees span multiple continents, creating a uniquely multicultural environment. Born from a merger between Austrian and Brazilian competitors, the Vienna headquarters echoes three languages: English, Austrian dialect, and Portuguese. R&D centers dot the globe from Leoben, Austria to facilities across different regions, each bringing local insights to the innovation process.

For Innovation Manager Chiara Fabrizzi, this diversity is both an asset and a complexity. "Our company is really lucky to have people who are super curious and enthusiastic about what they are doing," she observes. But translating that curiosity into sustained, inclusive innovation across such a distributed workforce? That required something more systematic.

The Challenge

The relationship between organizational culture and innovation was clear: RHI Magnesita had the curiosity and talent, but lacked the structures to channel it effectively. Creating an employee driven innovation culture in the workplace demands systematic infrastructure

Despite innovation being deeply valued in the company's DNA, the practice was uneven. While R&D teams generated patents and technical breakthroughs, innovation wasn't evenly distributed across the organization.

The specific challenges were stark:

Siloed innovation. Teams worked within geographic and departmental boundaries. Before working with one platform, solutions developed in one plant remained invisible to others facing similar problems. "If you want to go outside of your own department and have a look at solutions that are within our company in other regions, there is no easy way to do it otherwise," Chiara notes. Missing feedback loops. In the first approch, when employees did share ideas, they often encountered silence. "People naturally try out new stuff and they try out the platform, but they stop doing that when they see that there is no follow-up on their ideas," Chiara reflects on early struggles. Without consistent feedback, engagement inevitably dropped. Access barriers. With the previous solution, many frontline employees in manufacturing plants lacked basic digital access. Without email addresses or familiarity with corporate systems, how could plant workers participate in innovation programs designed for desk-based employees?

The central question facing RHI Magnesita was deceptively simple: How do you make every employee, from R&D scientists to factory floor operators, feel they can contribute meaningfully to innovation?

The Approach

RHI Magnesita's answer was to build what would become a model for employee driven innovation culture examples: an innovation infrastructure with the innosabi platform rooted in three core principles: accessibility, transparency, and recognition

Anchoring to strategy and values

Rather than treating innovation as a separate initiative, the company explicitly connected it to core strategy and company values.

Opening participation to everyone

The company rolled out the innosabi idea management platform designed with radical inclusivity in mind. The platform became available across all departments and regions, breaking down the traditional barriers between "innovators" and "everyone else."

"I think that people that don't use it, especially at the beginning, the main obstacle is that they don't know the tool itself," Chiara explains. To counter this, RHI Magnesita created ready-to-use videos for each idea challenge launch, featuring real employees and giving participants visibility while motivating others to join.

Building in transparency and recognition

Every step of the idea journey became visible.

Automatic notifications alert submitters when their ideas progress.

Managers provide feedback directly on the platform, publicly visible to all participants.

Even offline conversations get documented in the system. "If I leave the company or someone else comes in, then it's easier for this person to understand what happened, why we decided in a certain way," Chiara notes.

Perhaps most critically, Chiara and her team made feedback non-negotiable. "What I always try to be careful about is when there is no feedback," she emphasizes. She actively pushes challenge owners to respond, even when overwhelmed. "I think that this is really crucial (...) to recognize, to take the moment to understand and recognize the contribution of other people."

Reinforcing a culture of curiosity

Beyond process and platform, RHI Magnesita worked to cultivate what Chiara calls a "culture of curiosity, the foundation of any innovation driven culture. The goal was making innovation feel less like an obligation and more like a natural extension of how employees approach their daily work.

Results

The transformation in how RHI Magnesita innovates is evident both in metrics and in daily behaviors.

Hundreds of ideas now flow through the innosabi platform from employees at every level. The geographic and departmental silos that once fragmented innovation efforts have given way to cross-pollination of ideas.

Employees describe themselves as "curious and enthusiastic," with innovation becoming part of routine work rather than an occasional special project.

Several ideas submitted through the platform have developed into fully implemented projects, delivering real business value. The visibility into what happens to ideas (which ones get adopted, how they evolve, where they create impact) reinforces the loop of contribution and recognition.

In 2025, RHI Magnesita's innovation culture earned the company's internal Global Award for Culture, validating years of deliberate cultural transformation work.

"You cannot motivate people that are not motivated themselves in the first place," Chiara admits. "But it's rather how to make them see the value of using this tool that is helping them."

The results suggest they've succeeded: employees now see the platform not as corporate bureaucracy but as infrastructure that amplifies their natural curiosity.

Key Lessons

RHI Magnesita's journey offers several critical insights for companies building innovation cultures:

Visibility and recognition drive engagement more than incentives. The automatic notifications, public feedback, and transparent tracking proved more effective than monetary rewards or gamification. Employees wanted to see their ideas matter; and to see that others' ideas could inspire their own work.

The automatic notifications, public feedback, and transparent tracking proved more effective than monetary rewards or gamification. Employees wanted to see their ideas matter; and to see that others' ideas could inspire their own work. Inclusivity is key to innovation maturity. Making the system accessible to plant workers without email, creating videos instead of relying on written documentation, and ensuring every region could participate transformed innovation from an elite activity to a company-wide capability.

Making the system accessible to plant workers without email, creating videos instead of relying on written documentation, and ensuring every region could participate transformed innovation from an elite activity to a company-wide capability. Technology supports culture; people sustain it. The platform was essential infrastructure, but what made it work was the human commitment to feedback, recognition, and continuous improvement.

The platform was essential infrastructure, but what made it work was the human commitment to feedback, recognition, and continuous improvement. Continuous feedback loops sustain engagement over time. One-time recognition or annual review cycles don't sustain engagement. The ongoing dialogue (ideas receiving feedback, evolving through iterations, and progressing transparently) keeps employees invested in the innovation process.

One-time recognition or annual review cycles don't sustain engagement. The ongoing dialogue (ideas receiving feedback, evolving through iterations, and progressing transparently) keeps employees invested in the innovation process. Curiosity can't be mandated, but it can be cultivated. RHI Magnesita recognized they couldn't force innovation, but they could create conditions where naturally curious employees felt empowered, supported, and recognized for exploring new possibilities.

Innovation thrives when people are already motivated — our job is to make participation effortless.

For RHI Magnesita, building an innovation culture that engages every employee was about creating infrastructure, establishing feedback norms, and recognizing that thousands of curious minds, properly connected and supported, can transform how a global company solves problems and creates value.

The corridors buzzing with innovation conversations tell the real story: when employees at every level feel they can contribute meaningfully, innovation stops being something you do and becomes how you work.

RHI Magnesita's journey reflects a broader trend:companies across industries are reimagining how innovation happens at work, moving beyond traditional R&D models to engage their entire workforce.

Innovation has become part of routine work rather than an occasional special project.

