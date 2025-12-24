US Listed Companies Update December 2025 - Sustainability Reporting & ESG

OMNIBUS AMENDMENTS TO CSRD AND CSDDD

The Omnibus amendments to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) have been formally approved by the European Parliament and Council, following provisional political agreement earlier this month.

Key aspects from the perspective of Irish incorporated US listed companies include:

CSRD

Revised Scope: EU companies (including Irish incorporated companies) will fall within scope where they have more than 1,000 employees and an annual net turnover exceeding EUR 450 million (calculated on a consolidated basis for group holding companies).

EU companies (including Irish incorporated companies) will fall within scope where they have more than and an annual net turnover exceeding (calculated on a consolidated basis for group holding companies). Timeframe: There is no further change to the timeframe and "wave 2" companies will commence reporting from 2028 (reporting on FY 2027 data) provided they remain within scope of the revised thresholds.

There is no further change to the timeframe and "wave 2" companies will commence reporting from 2028 (reporting on FY 2027 data) provided they remain within scope of the revised thresholds. ESRS Simplification: Earlier this month, EFRAG submitted revised draft ESRS to the European Commission. The Commission is mandated to adopt revised ESRS within six months of the Omnibus amendments entering force.

Earlier this month, EFRAG submitted revised draft ESRS to the European Commission. The Commission is mandated to adopt revised ESRS within six months of the Omnibus amendments entering force. Value Chain Cap: There will be a cap on the information that can be required for CSRD reporting from value chain entities with fewer than 1,000 employees.

CSDDD

Revised Scope: EU companies (including Irish incorporated companies) will fall within scope where they have 5,000 employees and an annual net turnover exceeding EUR 1.5 billion .

EU companies (including Irish incorporated companies) will fall within scope where they have and an annual net turnover exceeding . Climate Transition Plans: The obligation to adopt and put into effect a climate transition plan has been deleted. However, the obligation to report on a transition plan (where the company has one) is retained under CSRD.

The obligation to adopt and put into effect a climate transition plan has been deleted. However, the obligation to report on a transition plan (where the company has one) is retained under CSRD. Supply Chain Due Diligence: Companies to adopt a risk-based approach, focusing on areas of their "chain of activities" where adverse impacts are most likely to occur.

Companies to adopt a risk-based approach, focusing on areas of their "chain of activities" where adverse impacts are most likely to occur. Timeframe: The CSDDD transposition deadline is extended to 26 July 2028, with first application from July 2029.

Next Steps

The Omnibus Directive is expected to enter force in January 2026, following which the amendments to CSRD must be transposed into Irish law within 12 months.

EU DEFORESTATION REGULATION (EUDR)

The European Parliament and Council have formally endorsed amendments to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), following provisional political agreement earlier this month.

Timeframe: The EUDR will be postponed by one year . Obligations will now apply from 30 December 2026 for large and medium operators and traders, and from 30 June 2027 for small and micro operators.

The EUDR will be . Obligations will now apply from for large and medium operators and traders, and from for small and micro operators. Simplified Due Diligence: Responsibility for filing due diligence statements will be confined to operators first placing the relevant product on the EU market. Micro and small primary operators will make a one-off simplified declaration.

Responsibility for filing due diligence statements will be confined to operators first placing the relevant product on the EU market. Micro and small primary operators will make a one-off simplified declaration. Scope: Printed Products will be excluded from scope.

The agreed text must now be published in the Official Journal for the changes to take effect, replacing the current EUDR which is applicable from 30 December 2025.

