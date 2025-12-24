Amendments To Companies Act Come Into Force

The Malta Business Registry (MBR) has announced that key amending provisions of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2025 have now entered into force with immediate effect. This follows the publication of Legal Notice 286 of 2025, which brings into operation Sections 5, 6, 8, 32 and 47(b) of the Act as of 16 December 2025.

Through the introduction of Section 5, a limited partnership will only be required to publish a notice when there is a change involving its general partners, while disapplying creditor-protection waiting periods vis-a-vis changes in limited partners.

Moreover, Section 6 and 8 impose an obligation on the officers of a company to maintain and regularly monitor its email address and to inform the Registry of any changes to the company's email address respectively.

Section 32, then, brings into force the simplified dissolution procedure under the new Article 214A and Section 47(b) amends Article 401(1)(e) of the Companies Act to expand the Registrar's publication obligations, whereby the Registrar must also publish a notice when a new partner is admitted to a partnership (an event under Article 19).

In parallel, related amendments to statutory forms required under the Companies Act have come into effect under the Companies Act (Forms) (Amendment No. 2) Regulations, 2025 (Legal Notice 287 of 2025). These changes are designed to align company documentation and filing requirements with the updated legislative framework.

As part of the implementation, the MBR has reminded companies that simplified dissolution procedure forms must now be submitted exclusively via the BAROS online portal.

Should you require any further clarifications on these amendments, kindly access the following: https://gtg.com.mt/bill-136-companies-act-amendment-key-changes-part-1/ and https://gtg.com.mt/key-outcomes-from-bill-136-in-relation-to-companies/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.