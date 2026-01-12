ARTICLE
12 January 2026

10.11 – Luke Hili Meets Simon Naudi And Patrick Spiteri Staines (Podcast)

In this episode of Ganado Meets the Malta ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili speaks with Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Group, and Patrick Spiteri Staines, Head of Sustainability, about what sparked the group's commitment to ESG
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
In this episode of Ganado Meets the Malta ESG Alliance, Ganado's Luke Hili speaks with Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Group, and Patrick Spiteri Staines, Head of Sustainability, about what sparked the group's commitment to ESG and how sustainability is being embedded across a global hospitality business. They reflect on the internal cultural shift that drove Corinthia's ESG journey, the challenges of navigating regulation across multiple jurisdictions, and the importance of authentic, practical sustainability over slogans.

