Common Mistakes Foreign Investors Make When Setting Up A Cyprus Company

Introduction

Cyprus has become a well-known jurisdiction for international entrepreneurs and investors who wish to establish companies within the European Union. The process of Cyprus company formation is generally straightforward and, in many cases, a company can be incorporated within a relatively short period of time.

However, many of the difficulties encountered by foreign business owners do not arise during the Cyprus company incorporation process itself, but rather afterwards. In practice, issues often appear when the company begins operating, attempts to open a bank account, or becomes subject to its first compliance and reporting obligations.

Foreign investors who wish to set up a company in Cyprus should therefore be aware not only of the incorporation procedure but also of the practical and legal obligations that follow.

The purpose of this article is to highlight some of the most common mistakes made by foreign investors when establishing a Cyprus company and to explain how such issues may be avoided.

Assuming that company incorporation is the final step

Many investors believe that once a company has been registered with the Cyprus Registrar of Companies, the process is essentially complete. In reality, incorporating a Cyprus company is only the first step in establishing a functioning corporate structure.

A Cyprus company must comply with a number of ongoing legal and regulatory obligations, including maintaining proper accounting records, submitting annual returns to the Registrar of Companies, preparing financial statements, keeping statutory corporate records, and complying with transparency and beneficial ownership requirements.

Failure to comply with these obligations may result in administrative penalties or, in certain circumstances, the company being struck off the register.

Underestimating beneficial ownership disclosure requirements

Cyprus companies are required to report their ultimate beneficial owners to the Beneficial Ownership Register maintained by the Cyprus Registrar of Companies as part of the European Union's anti‑money laundering framework.

In practice, this means that the natural persons who ultimately own or control the company must be identified and reported, even where nominee shareholders or intermediate holding companies are used.

Failure to comply with beneficial ownership reporting requirements may result in administrative penalties, including an initial fine of €100 and an additional €50 per day for continued non‑compliance, up to a maximum penalty of €5,000. Companies must also ensure that beneficial ownership information remains accurate and up to date.

Confusing confidentiality with non-compliance

While Cyprus allows legitimate corporate administration arrangements, including nominee services, these do not remove the obligation to disclose beneficial ownership to competent authorities and regulated professionals.

Banks, auditors and licensed corporate service providers are required to conduct due diligence procedures and verify the identity of the ultimate beneficial owners of a company. Structures designed primarily to obscure ownership often encounter difficulties when dealing with financial institutions or business partners.

Assuming that opening a bank account will be automatic

Opening a corporate bank account is a separate process from Cyprus company formation. Financial institutions apply strict due diligence procedures in accordance with anti‑money laundering regulations.

Banks typically request documentation relating to shareholders and directors, ultimate beneficial owners, the source of wealth and source of funds, the nature of the company's activities, and expected transaction flows. Incomplete documentation or unclear business explanations frequently lead to delays.

Overlooking the registered office requirement

Under the Cyprus Companies Law (Cap. 113), every company must maintain a registered office in Cyprus where official correspondence and legal notices may be served.

Any change to the registered office must be properly notified to the Registrar of Companies within the prescribed time limits. Missing official communications from the Registrar can lead to avoidable compliance issues.

Failure to comply with annual corporate obligations

Cyprus companies must submit annual returns and maintain proper accounting records even if they are not actively trading. Failure to comply may result in penalties and, if non‑compliance continues, the Registrar may initiate procedures to strike the company off the register.

Restoring a struck‑off company can require additional legal procedures and costs.

Misunderstanding corporate tax residence

Corporate tax residence is often misunderstood by foreign investors. Historically, Cyprus has applied the principle of management and control when determining whether a company is tax resident in the jurisdiction.

Factors such as the location of directors, where board decisions are taken, and where the company is effectively managed may be relevant when assessing tax residence, particularly for cross‑border corporate structures.

Choosing the wrong corporate structure

In some cases, investors incorporate a Cyprus company before clearly defining the purpose of the structure. For example, a company may be established for trading purposes while the real intention is to hold assets, investments, or intellectual property.

Obtaining legal advice before proceeding with Cyprus company incorporation can help ensure that the chosen structure corresponds to the intended business activity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.