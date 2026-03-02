Celebrating Tsiknopempti Together: Tradition, Teamwork & Souvlaki

Known as the "Smoky Thursday," is a cherished tradition in Cyprus, celebrated on the second Thursday before Lent. It marks the peak of the Carnival season, a day dedicated to gathering with friends...

For those of you who ask, what is Tsiknopempti?

Known as the "Smoky Thursday," is a cherished tradition in Cyprus, celebrated on the second Thursday before Lent. It marks the peak of the Carnival season, a day dedicated to gathering with friends, family, and colleagues to enjoy good food, laughter, and togetherness before the Lenten fasting period begins.

This year, we brought the tradition to our office courtyard.

By afternoon, the grills were on, the charcoal glowing, and the unmistakable aroma of souvlaki filled the air. Colleagues stepped into new roles, some became grill masters, while a few ensured the music set the perfect festive tone.

Beyond the delicious food, Tsiknopempti reminded us of something important: strong teams are built not only in meeting rooms but also around shared experiences. It was a chance to connect across departments, laugh together, and celebrate the culture that unites us.

Traditions like these reflect the warmth and hospitality that define Cyprus, and they mirror the values we aim to foster within our workplace: collaboration, authenticity, and community spirit.

As the smoke cleared and the last souvlaki disappeared from the grill, one thing was certain, it was more than just a lunch break. It was a celebration of culture, connection, and the people who make our company what it is.

We're already looking forward to the next one!

