How To Register A Company In Cyprus (Step-by-Step Guide For Foreign Investors – 2026)

Cyprus has become one of the most attractive European jurisdictions for international entrepreneurs and investors seeking to establish companies within the European Union.

Chambersfield Economides Kranos, the multi-awarded International Law Firm with physical presence in nine countries, offers a full spectrum of legal, fiduciary and corporate services in twenty-one jurisdictions. The firm undertakes a range of legal disputes and business cases by providing legal consultation and services to individuals and corporate entities.

Article Insights

Chambersfield Economides Kranos are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

in European Union

Cyprus has become one of the most attractive European jurisdictions for international entrepreneurs and investors seeking to establish companies within the European Union. With its strategic geographic location, modern legal system based on English common law, and competitive corporate tax regime, Cyprus provides an efficient and reliable environment for international business operations.

This guide explains how to register a company in Cyprus in 2026, outlining the legal requirements, the registration process, tax considerations, and key steps foreign investors must follow.

Why Register a Company in Cyprus?

Cyprus offers several advantages for foreign investors establishing international business structures.

Key benefits include:

Corporate tax rate of 15% , one of the lowest in the European Union

, one of the lowest in the European Union Full access to the EU single market

Extensive double tax treaty network with more than 60 countries

No withholding tax on dividends paid to non-resident shareholders

Stable legal framework based on English common law

Well-developed financial and professional services sector

These factors make Cyprus particularly attractive for holding companies, investment vehicles, trading companies, and technology businesses expanding into Europe.

Types of Companies Available in Cyprus

Foreign investors can establish several types of entities in Cyprus. The most commonly used structure is the Private Company Limited by Shares (Ltd).

This structure offers:

limited liability protection

flexible corporate governance

favourable tax treatment

international credibility

Other available structures include:

Public Limited Company (PLC)

Branch of a foreign company

Partnerships

Cyprus International Trust structures

However, for most international investors, the Cyprus private limited company remains the preferred corporate vehicle.

Step-by-Step Process to Register a Company in Cyprus

Step 1: Choose and Approve the Company Name

The first step in company registration in Cyprus is submitting a company name for approval to the Cyprus Registrar of Companies.

The proposed name must:

be unique and distinguishable from existing companies

not contain restricted terms such as “bank”, “insurance”, or “trust” without approval

include the word “Limited” or “Ltd”

The name approval process typically takes 3–5 working days.

Step 2: Draft the Memorandum and Articles of Association

After the company name is approved, the next step is preparing the Memorandum and Articles of Association, which form the constitutional documents of the company.

These documents define:

the company’s business activities

shareholder rights and responsibilities

governance rules

powers of directors

Under Cyprus law, these documents are typically prepared and filed by a qualified lawyer.

Step 3: Appoint Directors, Shareholders, and Company Secretary

Every Cyprus company must have:

at least one shareholder

at least one director

a company secretary

a registered office address in Cyprus

Foreign individuals or corporate entities may act as shareholders and directors. However, to ensure Cyprus tax residency, companies often appoint Cyprus resident directors so that management and control are exercised within Cyprus.

Step 4: File Incorporation Documents with the Registrar

The incorporation documents are submitted to the Cyprus Registrar of Companies.

The application usually includes:

HE1 – Lawyer declaration of compliance

HE2 – Registered office address

HE3 – Details of directors and secretary

Memorandum and Articles of Association

Once the application is approved, the Registrar issues:

Certificate of Incorporation

Certificate of Shareholders

Certificate of Directors and Secretary

Certificate of Registered Office

These certificates confirm the legal establishment of the company.

Step 5: Register with the Cyprus Tax Department

Following incorporation, the company must register with the Cyprus Tax Department.

The company will obtain:

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

VAT registration (if applicable)

VAT registration becomes mandatory if the company’s taxable turnover exceeds the threshold established under Cyprus VAT legislation.

Step 6: Open a Corporate Bank Account

Opening a corporate bank account is a critical step after company formation.

Banks typically require:

company incorporation certificates

identification documents for shareholders and directors

proof of address for beneficial owners

description of business activities

Due diligence procedures have become stricter due to international compliance requirements, and legal advisors often assist investors during the banking process.

Cyprus Corporate Tax Advantages

Cyprus offers one of the most competitive corporate tax regimes in Europe.

Key tax advantages include:

15% corporate income tax rate

No withholding tax on dividends paid to non-resident shareholders

Participation exemption for foreign dividends

No capital gains tax on disposal of shares (subject to exceptions)

Extensive double taxation treaty network

These benefits make Cyprus an attractive jurisdiction for international holding companies and cross-border business structures.

How Long Does Company Formation Take in Cyprus?

In most cases, company formation in Cyprus takes approximately:

5–10 working days

This timeline depends on:

company name approval

preparation of legal documents

regulatory filings with the Registrar

Expedited procedures may reduce this timeframe in certain circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreigner open a company in Cyprus?

Yes. Foreign individuals and companies can fully own Cyprus companies. There are no restrictions on foreign shareholding.

What is the minimum capital required?

Cyprus private limited companies typically have no mandatory minimum share capital, although a nominal capital amount is usually issued.

Do Cyprus companies need local directors?

It is not legally required, but appointing Cyprus resident directors helps establish tax residency in Cyprus.

Is Cyprus a good jurisdiction for holding companies?

Yes. Cyprus is widely used for international holding company structures due to its favourable tax regime and extensive double tax treaty network.

Cyprus remains one of the most attractive European jurisdictions for company formation, offering a stable legal environment, competitive taxation, and strategic access to international markets.

By following the correct legal procedures and obtaining professional advice, foreign investors can establish Cyprus companies efficiently while benefiting from the jurisdiction’s corporate and tax advantages.

Investors seeking to establish businesses in Cyprus should consult experienced legal advisors to ensure their company structure complies with both local regulations and international tax considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.