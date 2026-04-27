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27 April 2026

Nominee Directors vs Power Of Attorney In Cyprus: Where To Draw The Line

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In cross-border structuring involving Cyprus entities, nominee director arrangements and powers of attorney (PoA) are widely used. However, the distinction between the two is often misunderstood, leading to governance gaps, regulatory exposure, and potential non-compliance.
Cyprus Corporate/Commercial Law
Kyriakos Tramountanellis
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Executive Summary

In cross-border structuring involving Cyprus entities, nominee director arrangements and powers of attorney (PoA) are widely used. However, the distinction between the two is often misunderstood, leading to governance gaps, regulatory exposure, and potential non-compliance.

A common misconception is that a broad or “general” power of attorney can replace director involvement. This is not supported under Cyprus law and raises critical issues relating to fiduciary duties, corporate governance, and AML/CFT compliance.

This article clarifies the legal framework, explains the practical implications, and outlines best practice for structuring within a modern regulatory environment.

The Legal Position of Directors under Cyprus Law

Under Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, a director, whether executive or nominee, is a formally appointed officer of the company with fiduciary and statutory obligations.

These include:

  • Acting in good faith and in the best interests of the company
  • Exercising independent judgment
  • Acting with care, skill, and diligence
  • Avoiding conflicts of interest

These duties are personal and non-transferable.

The designation “nominee” does not reduce these obligations. While instructions from beneficial owners may be followed, they must be lawful, properly documented, and aligned with the company’s interests.

A nominee director is therefore not a passive intermediary, but an active participant in the company’s governance.

The Nature and Scope of a Power of Attorney

A Power of Attorney is a legal instrument that allows a person (the “Attorney”) to act on behalf of another (the “Principal”) within a defined scope.

It is commonly used to:

  • Execute documents
  • Represent a party before authorities
  • Facilitate operational matters

Types include:

  • Specific PoA – limited and purpose-driven
  • General PoA – broad and potentially unrestricted

A PoA is a mechanism of delegation, not governance.

Authority vs Responsibility: A Critical Distinction

At the core of this issue lies a fundamental principle:

  • A PoA grants authority to act
  • A Director retains legal responsibility

Responsibility cannot be delegated.

Any attempt to substitute director oversight through a PoA creates a disconnect between control and liability, an outcome incompatible with both corporate law and regulatory expectations.

Risks Associated with General Powers of Attorney

- Governance Dilution

Broad PoAs may bypass director oversight, weakening governance structures.

- Breach of Fiduciary Duties

Allowing unrestricted third-party control may conflict with directors’ obligations to exercise independent judgment.

- AML/CFT Exposure

Under Cyprus AML Law (L.188(I)/2007), lack of control and transparency increases regulatory risk and scrutiny.

- Substance Concerns

Modern regulatory frameworks emphasise real control and decision-making. Over-reliance on PoAs may undermine substance and credibility.

Regulatory and Practical Alignment

Regulators and financial institutions increasingly expect:

  • Clear allocation of responsibility
  • Demonstrable control by directors
  • Transparent and documented decision-making

Structures relying on broad PoAs are often viewed as higher risk and may face enhanced scrutiny.

Best Practice: Where to Draw the Line

Acceptable Use

  • Specific, clearly defined PoAs
  • Limited duration
  • Documented purpose
  • Director awareness and oversight

High-Risk Use

  • General or unlimited PoAs
  • Sole authority without oversight
  • Structures effectively replacing directors

Structuring Alternatives

Where flexibility is required:

  • Appoint additional directors (subject to due diligence)
  • Implement structured internal approvals
  • Use controlled, purpose-specific PoAs

A Governance-Driven Approach

A compliant approach requires:

  • Maintaining director oversight
  • Avoiding unrestricted delegation
  • Aligning with AML and regulatory expectations
  • Ensuring structures are defensible and transparent

This approach protects the company, the directors, and the beneficial owners.

Red Flags: When a Power of Attorney Structure May Be Problematic

The following indicators may suggest increased legal or regulatory risk:

  • General or Unlimited PoA Requests
    Broad authority without clear limits or duration
  • Sole Signing Authority to Third Parties
    Uncontrolled decision-making without oversight
  • Absence of Director Involvement
    Directors not participating in approvals or governance
  • Attempts to Bypass Procedures
    Requests to “simplify” or avoid internal controls
  • Unclear Purpose of PoA
    Lack of defined scope or transaction basis
  • Resistance to Time Limits
    Preference for indefinite authority
  • Mismatch Between Structure and Reality
    Nominee directors formally appointed, but control exercised elsewhere
  • Lack of Documentation
    No audit trail of decisions or instructions
  • Use in High-Risk Activities Without Controls
    Financial or cross-border transactions without oversight
  • Misconception of Liability Transfer
    Belief that PoA removes director responsibility

Conclusion

Nominee directors and powers of attorney serve different and complementary roles, but they are not interchangeable.

Understanding the distinction between authority and responsibility is essential to maintaining compliant, transparent, and defensible structures.

In today’s regulatory environment, where governance and substance are under increasing scrutiny, drawing this line is not optional, it is fundamental.

Final Thought

A well-structured Cyprus entity is not defined by how much control is delegated, but by how clearly responsibility is maintained.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)

Can a Power of Attorney replace a director?

No. A PoA grants authority but does not transfer legal responsibility or fiduciary duties.

Are general Powers of Attorney allowed?

They are legally recognised but considered high-risk in corporate structures and are generally avoided in practice.

Does a PoA reduce a director’s liability?

No. Directors remain fully liable regardless of any PoA granted.

Can nominee directors simply follow instructions?

They may act on instructions, but must exercise independent judgment and ensure legality.

Why do service providers restrict PoAs?

To maintain governance, comply with regulations, and protect all parties involved.

What is the safest way to use a PoA?

Use a specific, time-bound PoA with a clearly defined purpose and proper oversight.

What alternatives exist to broad PoAs?

Appointing additional directors, structured approvals, and controlled delegation mechanisms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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