Rescission Under Cyprus Law. When A Contract Is Treated As At An End.

In complex commercial disputes, failed transactions, aborted investments and non-satisfied conditions precedent are increasingly common. Yet one concept remains persistently misunderstood in practice: rescission. What does it actually mean when a contract is treated as "at an end"? What are the consequences for payments already made? And can a court or tribunal selectively enforce parts of a contract once rescission is established?

The Supreme Court of Cyprus answered these questions with clarity and authority in Vrasidas Stavrou v Andreas Demetriou (Civil Appeal No. 7548, (1991) 1 A.A.D. 304), a decision that continues to shape Cyprus contract law and arbitration practice more than three decades later. This article explains why Vrasidas Stavrou case remains a cornerstone authority and why it is particularly relevant to modern disputes involving SPAs, conditions precedent and failed completions.

The legal significance of Vrasidas Stavrou case

The importance of Vrasidas Stavrou lies not in its factual background, but in the principles articulated by the Supreme Court. The Court drew a clear and uncompromising line as to the legal effect of rescission, emphasising that it is not a flexible or discretionary outcome, but a remedy with strict consequences.

The Supreme Court affirmed that rescission entails the setting aside of the contractual relationship itself, with the objective of restoring the parties, as far as possible, to their pre-contractual position. Once rescission is established, the contract ceases to operate prospectively.

Crucially, the Court held that rescission is incompatible with the continued enforcement of contractual obligations. A court cannot, on the one hand, declare a contract rescinded and, on the other, selectively preserve obligations or impose partial performance. Any such approach would be legally inconsistent.

Rescission is not partial, conditional or hybrid

One of the most powerful aspects of Vrasidas Stavrou is its rejection of "halfway" remedies. The Supreme Court made it clear that:

Rescission cannot coexist with continued contractual performance;

Once rescission is granted, the contract is treated as having ceased to operate;

The legal consequence is restoration, not modification of obligations

This principle is of critical importance in commercial litigation and arbitration, where parties often attempt to argue that certain payment obligations survive termination or that rescission should not affect sums already paid.

The Supreme Court firmly rejected this approach, confirming that rescission is a clean legal break, not a recalibration of rights.

Why this matters in modern commercial disputes

Although decided in 1991, Vrasidas Stavrou is exceptionally relevant to contemporary disputes involving:

Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs);

Conditions precedent;

Failed M&A transactions;

Deposits and signing amounts;

Aborted investments;

Arbitration proceedings seated in Cyprus.

In many modern transactions, parties pay significant sums at signing, with completion subject to conditions. When those conditions fail, disputes frequently arise as to whether payments can be retained, refunded, or partially enforced. Vrasidas Stavrou decision provides the doctrinal answer: if rescission applies, the contract is treated as having come to an end, and restoration follows.

Strategic value in litigation and arbitration

From a litigation and arbitration perspective, Vrasidas Stavrou decision is a powerful authority because it:

Strengthens arguments on termination and rescission in Supreme Court jurisprudence;

Prevents attempts to "rescue" contractual obligations post-rescission;

Supports restitutionary claims for sums paid under failed contracts;

Reinforces legal certainty in complex commercial disputes.

For parties involved in arbitration or litigation in Cyprus, the case is frequently decisive in framing both liability and remedies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.