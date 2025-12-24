US Listed Companies Update December 2025 - Company Law & Governance

PROPOSED REFORMS TO DIRECTOR ADDRESS DISCLOSURE

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment has consulted on amendments to the Companies Act 2014 that would allow company directors and secretaries to provide a "contact address" for publication in place of their residential address. The contact address would be the only address shown on the company's statutory registers and on the CRO register.

Under the current proposals, the changes would not apply retrospectively, and residential addresses already disclosed in historic CRO filings would remain visible on those records.

Arthur Cox LLP submitted a response supporting the proposed reforms. In our submission, we also highlighted the privacy, security and personal safety risks arising from legacy address disclosures and recommended an application‑based process to redact residential addresses from the public record.

2026 VOTING GUIDELINES

ISS published its 2026 UK & Ireland proxy voting guidelines. Changes include a clarificatory definition of what constitutes an "in‑person" meeting. Glass Lewis published its 2026 Benchmark Policy Guidelines for UK and Ireland, which include updated guidance on hybrid and virtual meetings, following the amendments last year to the Companies Act 2014.

US EXECUTIVE ORDER ON PROXY ADVISORS

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to "increase oversight" of proxy advisors that guide shareholder votes. The order is directed at the SEC, the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Labor to increase regulation of ISS and Glass Lewis.

