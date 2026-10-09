Sustainable Business Impact Report 2026 - Community

Giving back to the community has been central to our firm for more than 100 years and remains an important part of Arthur Cox’s legacy.
Through our responsible business programme we support charities, volunteering in Ireland and Zambia, and pro bono legal services. Over the past year, we have worked with valued partners providing vital frontline services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, helping them sustain and grow their impact.
Charity Partnerships
Over the past 12 months we have come to the end of a three-year cycle with one set of charity partners, and we commenced a new cycle with three charities from 1 January 2026.
In December 2025 our partnerships with A Lust for Life, Children’s Health Foundation and Women’s Aid, which were selected for support by our people and commenced in January 2023, came to a close. Over the course of these partnerships, we were proud to support each organisation through staff fundraising, firm donations, volunteering and pro bono support, helping them to deliver vital services and make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.
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