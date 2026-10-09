Sustainable Business Impact Report 2026 - Community

Arthur Cox's pro bono programme partners with leading Irish charities including Barretstown, Friends of the Elderly, and the Marie Keating Foundation, while advancing critical justice initiatives from death penalty advocacy to transgender rights. Through strategic partnerships with organizations like FLAC, TENI, and the Irish Refugee Council, the firm's lawyers have contributed over 11,000 hours supporting vulnerable communities, securing international protection for refugees, and removing barriers that pre

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Giving back to the community has been central to our firm for more than 100 years and remains an important part of Arthur Cox’s legacy.

Through our responsible business programme we support charities, volunteering in Ireland and Zambia, and pro bono legal services. Over the past year, we have worked with valued partners providing vital frontline services to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, helping them sustain and grow their impact.

Charity Partnerships

Over the past 12 months we have come to the end of a three-year cycle with one set of charity partners, and we commenced a new cycle with three charities from 1 January 2026.

In December 2025 our partnerships with A Lust for Life, Children’s Health Foundation and Women’s Aid, which were selected for support by our people and commenced in January 2023, came to a close. Over the course of these partnerships, we were proud to support each organisation through staff fundraising, firm donations, volunteering and pro bono support, helping them to deliver vital services and make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

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This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.