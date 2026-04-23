Austrian Supreme Court Confirms Recognition Of Liechtenstein Notarial Certifications: A Cross Border Turning Point For Corporate Filings, Market Entry And Transaction Execution

Cross border structuring, group expansion and corporate maintenance in the DACH region are often slowed not by substantive law, nor by commercial appetite, but by the far more practical question of whether signatures, certifications and filing formalities completed in one jurisdiction will, without avoidable friction, be accepted in another, and it is precisely on that point that a recent Austrian Supreme Court ruling carries consequences far beyond the underlying registration dispute, because it materially strengthens the legal reliability of Liechtenstein notarial certifications in Austrian register proceedings and, in doing so, enhances the operational value of Liechtenstein as a legal, corporate and transaction hub for international business.

The decision by the Austrian Supreme Court OGH 6 Ob 232/24x, arose from an application concerning the registration of an Austrian branch of a Serbian company in the Austrian commercial register, where the required signature certifications had been performed by a Liechtenstein notary who was, at the same time, also admitted as an attorney in Austria and acting for the applicant, a factual constellation that prompted the lower courts to refuse registration on two principal grounds, namely alleged concerns regarding independence and supposed doubts as to whether a Liechtenstein notarial certification could be regarded as equivalent, or otherwise acceptable, in Austrian register practice. The Supreme Court reversed that approach and took a materially more coherent view of cross border legal reality.

What matters most for practice is the Court's clear statement that, in principle, signature authentication used in Austrian register procedures may also be carried out by foreign notaries, and that Liechtenstein notarial certifications are to be recognised in Austrian register matters, including in commercial register and land register contexts. That clarification is not merely technical. It reduces transaction costs, lowers procedural uncertainty and diminishes a recurrent obstacle in cross border execution strategies for founders, investors, fiduciaries, holding structures and multinational groups that use Liechtenstein as a base for European operations.

Equally important is the Court's reliance on the bilateral treaty between Austria and Liechtenstein concluded in 1956, which expressly provides for mutual recognition of notarial certifications, thereby rejecting the argument that the treaty could not meaningfully extend to Liechtenstein notarial acts simply because Liechtenstein's modern notarial framework was not yet established in its present form at the time of conclusion. In doctrinal terms, this is a notable reaffirmation of treaty primacy in the field of cross border formal acts. In practical terms, it means that parties should not lightly accept attempts by counterparties, registries or advisers to cast doubt on the legal usability of Liechtenstein certifications in Austria where the treaty framework already points in the opposite direction.

The ruling is also remarkable because it deals, with welcome realism, with a structural feature that is well known in Liechtenstein practice but occasionally misunderstood abroad, namely the "Anwaltsnotariat" (Law Office and Notary Public), under which the same professional may act as both lawyer and notary. The Austrian Supreme Court made clear that Austria's own stricter institutional separation between the notarial profession and the legal profession does not govern the recognition analysis for a certification performed by a Liechtenstein notary in Liechtenstein. Put differently, the Austrian domestic model cannot simply be projected outward as a recognition barrier. That point alone is likely to be of immediate interest to corporate groups, private clients and advisers who require efficient, coordinated execution rather than fragmented multi professional handling.

The Court went further and accepted that, from the Austrian perspective, the same individual may combine party representation and notarial certification, provided the notarial function is exercised as a Liechtenstein notary in Liechtenstein. For market participants, this is highly consequential. It supports more integrated execution workstreams in which legal analysis, transaction management and formal certification can be organised in a coordinated manner, which is often indispensable in time sensitive restructurings, branch registrations, group reorganisations, financing steps, post closing filings and cross border remedial actions.

At the same time, the ruling should not be overread, and sophisticated readers will appreciate that the Austrian Supreme Court drew a distinction between certifications and notarial instruments or deeds. The case concerned the former, where the judicial threshold for recognition is lower because the act generally focuses on identity and authenticity of signature, whereas a foreign notarisation in the fuller sense may involve broader elements such as party instruction, capacity review, drafting responsibility and substantive legal oversight. The Court expressly left open the question of how far the recognition of Liechtenstein foreign notarisation, as opposed to certification, extends under Austrian law. That reservation is not a weakness in the decision. It is a reminder that cross border form strategy still requires precise classification of the act to be performed.

For businesses and private clients, the broader lesson is clear. Liechtenstein is not merely a jurisdiction of incorporation, wealth structuring or regulatory sophistication. It is also a jurisdiction from which legally effective cross border execution can be organised with increasing certainty, particularly where Austrian proceedings are involved. That has obvious implications for corporate housekeeping, real estate structures, M&A implementation, financing packages, shareholder measures, branch registrations, succession planning and regulated market activities in which documentary formalities are often decisive and delays can quickly become expensive.

From a strategic standpoint, the ruling may also reinforce a more general shift in advisory practice. Where clients previously defaulted to Austrian formalisation steps out of perceived necessity, even in circumstances with a strong Liechtenstein nexus, they may now reconsider whether execution can be structured more efficiently through Liechtenstein without compromising enforceability or registrability in Austria. In a period in which international businesses are scrutinising legal spend, seeking faster implementation and expecting advisers to align legal architecture with operational efficiency, this kind of clarification is not peripheral. It changes behaviour.

For Liechtenstein's notarial and legal market, the decision is therefore significant not only because it resolves an immediate question of recognition, but because it confirms, at supreme court level, that Liechtenstein legal infrastructure can credibly serve cross border commercial needs in Austria. That strengthens the attractiveness of Liechtenstein as a place from which transactions are designed, documented and executed, especially for clients who require a jurisdiction that combines legal certainty, international orientation and practical speed.

At Bergt Law, we see this development as particularly relevant for international entrepreneurs, family offices, fiduciary structures, private wealth clients, corporate groups and regulated businesses whose projects sit at the intersection of Liechtenstein and Austria, because the question is rarely whether a signature can be certified in the abstract, but rather how an entire transaction pathway should be designed so that corporate, regulatory, evidentiary and filing risks are reduced from the outset. That is where strategic counsel matters. The recent Austrian ruling does not eliminate every cross border form issue, but it markedly improves the legal position for a large and commercially important category of acts. For clients acting across borders, that is the sort of development that should be translated immediately into better structuring, better execution planning and fewer avoidable procedural setbacks.

Clients, notaries, trustees, founders and in house legal teams navigating Austrian and Liechtenstein interfaces should therefore resist two equally common errors, namely assuming that foreign formal acts will automatically be rejected, and assuming that all forms of foreign notarial involvement are automatically equivalent. The correct approach lies in a careful mapping of the specific act, the applicable treaty framework, the procedural context, the register practice at issue and the functional role of the professional performing the act. In that assessment, the new Austrian clarification is a powerful anchor point, though not a substitute for tailored advice.

For those entering Austria through a Liechtenstein platform, expanding existing structures, regularising legacy arrangements or managing high value formalities under tight timelines, the message is direct. Cross border execution can often be done more intelligently than market practice suggests, and recent case law now supports that conclusion more clearly than before.

Sources: Austrian Supreme Court Decision OGH 6 Ob 232/24x, Letter from the Liechtenstein Chamber of Notaries 04/22/2026

Executive Summary:

The Austrian Supreme Court has clarified that signature certifications by Liechtenstein notaries can, in principle, be recognised in Austrian register proceedings, including commercial register and land register matters.

The 1956 treaty between Austria and Liechtenstein played a central role and supports mutual recognition of notarial certifications.

The fact that a Liechtenstein notary may also practise as a lawyer does not, by itself, prevent recognition in Austria.

Even the combination of party representation and notarial certification by the same individual may be acceptable where the notarial function is exercised in Liechtenstein.

The ruling concerns certifications, not the broader category of foreign notarial deeds, for which stricter recognition questions may still arise.

The decision strengthens Liechtenstein's position as a practical and legally reliable base for cross border transactions involving Austria.

Businesses with Austrian Liechtenstein touchpoints should revisit their execution strategy, because formal steps may now be handled with greater efficiency and predictability than previously assumed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.